11 Year Old Boy Shot Dead in Dallas by 9 Year Old With Gun Found in Car After Being Left Alone at Walmart Parking Lot

An 11-year old boy was shot and killed by a 9-year old on Sunday. The two children, who are not related, were left alone in a car while a 32-year old woman went shopping at a Dallas, Texas Walmart.

The 11-year old was rushed to the hospital but died, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The woman “told police she had left the boys in the car while she was shopping. Police did not say whether the woman was related to the children and did not release their names.”

“Investigators said initial reports indicated the 9-year-old had found a handgun inside the car.”

The Daily Mail adds, “Dallas Police have not made an arrest in this case and said investigations are ongoing.”

No news outlets have reported any additional details since the initial report Sunday. National news media picked up on the story Monday afternoon.

“Every day, 316 people are shot in the United States,” according to the anti-gun violence group Brady (formerly the Brady Campaign).

“Among those,” Brady reports, “106 people are shot and killed.”

“Every day, 22 children and teens (1-17) are shot in the United States. Among those,” Brady adds, “5 die from gun violence.”

Annually, 38,826 people die from gun violence.

Image by Tony Webster via Flickr and a CC license