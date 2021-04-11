GUNS
11 Year Old Boy Shot Dead in Dallas by 9 Year Old With Gun Found in Car After Being Left Alone at Walmart Parking Lot
An 11-year old boy was shot and killed by a 9-year old on Sunday. The two children, who are not related, were left alone in a car while a 32-year old woman went shopping at a Dallas, Texas Walmart.
The 11-year old was rushed to the hospital but died, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The woman “told police she had left the boys in the car while she was shopping. Police did not say whether the woman was related to the children and did not release their names.”
“Investigators said initial reports indicated the 9-year-old had found a handgun inside the car.”
The Daily Mail adds, “Dallas Police have not made an arrest in this case and said investigations are ongoing.”
No news outlets have reported any additional details since the initial report Sunday. National news media picked up on the story Monday afternoon.
“Every day, 316 people are shot in the United States,” according to the anti-gun violence group Brady (formerly the Brady Campaign).
“Among those,” Brady reports, “106 people are shot and killed.”
“Every day, 22 children and teens (1-17) are shot in the United States. Among those,” Brady adds, “5 die from gun violence.”
Annually, 38,826 people die from gun violence.
Image by Tony Webster via Flickr and a CC license
GUNS
Boulder Suspect Bought an AR-15 Four Days After a Judge Blocked a Two-Year Old Law Banning Assault Weapons
The suspected gunman in the Boulder supermarket shooting that left ten people dead bought the AR-15 believed to have been used in Monday’s attack just six days earlier, the AP reports. Ten days ago a judge blocked a law banning the sale of assault weapons.
“Boulder County District Judge Andrew Hartman ruled March 12 that the city could not enforce its 2018 ordinance banning possession, transfer or sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines since state law says local governments can’t block the possession or sale of firearms,” The New York Post says, citing a report at the Denver Post.
“These provisions are invalid, and enforcement of them is enjoined,” Hartman wrote. “The court has determined that only Colorado state (or federal) law can prohibit the sale and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.”
It’s not currently known where the gunman purchased the assault weapon.
“We tried to protect our city,” Dawn Reinfeld, co-founder of the Colorado gun violence prevention group Blue Rising told The Washington Post. “It’s so tragic to see the legislation struck down, and days later, to have our city experience exactly what we were trying to prevent.”
On Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation, including a ban on assault weapons.
GUNS
Biden: ‘I Don’t Need to Wait Another Minute’ to Ban Assault Weapons – Congress Should Pass Bills Immediately
President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon called on Congress to ban assault weapons and to pass bills to strengthen background checks, less than 24 hours after a Colorado gunman slaughtered 10 people in a Boulder supermarket.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a Senator. It passed, it was law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings.”
“We should do it again. We can close the loopholes in our background checks,” Biden said.
President Biden: “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.” https://t.co/RRG9ImW8JW pic.twitter.com/KniEdGZ1iY
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2021
GUNS
Trump Mocks Gun Control at NRA: ‘We Are Going to Have to Outlaw Immediately All Vans and Trucks’
Just a few months after telling Republican lawmakers they shouldn’t be afraid of the NRA, and he would protect them, President Trump denounced gun control at the NRA’s annual convention Friday in Dallas. After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Trump promised to support a ban on assault weapons, raising the minimum age to purchase a gun, and promised to fix the background checks system. That lasted only a brief few days.
On Friday afternoon, Trump talked about terror attacks, including the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando. He also grotesquely described the actions of a mass shooter.
But then the President mocked the idea of gun control, citing terrorists using trucks, vans, and cars to mow down pedestrians (video below).
“It seems that if we’re going to outlaw guns, like so many people want to do – Democrats – then we are going to have to outlaw immediately all vans and all trucks, which are now the new form of death for the maniac terrorists,” he said, somewhat sarcastically. “How about cars? Let’s not sell any more cars.”
Pres. Trump: If people want to outlaw guns, “we are going to have to outlaw, immediately, all vans and all trucks, which are now the new form of death for the maniac terrorists.” https://t.co/4NIyHexb23 pic.twitter.com/RZJ6mR7c75
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 4, 2018
Trump then said there’s a hospital in London that is like a “war zone,” because of knife stabbings.
