Boulder Suspect Bought an AR-15 Four Days After a Judge Blocked a Two-Year Old Law Banning Assault Weapons
The suspected gunman in the Boulder supermarket shooting that left ten people dead bought the AR-15 believed to have been used in Monday’s attack just six days earlier, the AP reports. Ten days ago a judge blocked a law banning the sale of assault weapons.
“Boulder County District Judge Andrew Hartman ruled March 12 that the city could not enforce its 2018 ordinance banning possession, transfer or sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines since state law says local governments can’t block the possession or sale of firearms,” The New York Post says, citing a report at the Denver Post.
“These provisions are invalid, and enforcement of them is enjoined,” Hartman wrote. “The court has determined that only Colorado state (or federal) law can prohibit the sale and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.”
It’s not currently known where the gunman purchased the assault weapon.
“We tried to protect our city,” Dawn Reinfeld, co-founder of the Colorado gun violence prevention group Blue Rising told The Washington Post. “It’s so tragic to see the legislation struck down, and days later, to have our city experience exactly what we were trying to prevent.”
On Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation, including a ban on assault weapons.
Biden: ‘I Don’t Need to Wait Another Minute’ to Ban Assault Weapons – Congress Should Pass Bills Immediately
President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon called on Congress to ban assault weapons and to pass bills to strengthen background checks, less than 24 hours after a Colorado gunman slaughtered 10 people in a Boulder supermarket.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a Senator. It passed, it was law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings.”
“We should do it again. We can close the loopholes in our background checks,” Biden said.
President Biden: “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.” https://t.co/RRG9ImW8JW pic.twitter.com/KniEdGZ1iY
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2021
Trump Mocks Gun Control at NRA: ‘We Are Going to Have to Outlaw Immediately All Vans and Trucks’
Just a few months after telling Republican lawmakers they shouldn’t be afraid of the NRA, and he would protect them, President Trump denounced gun control at the NRA’s annual convention Friday in Dallas. After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Trump promised to support a ban on assault weapons, raising the minimum age to purchase a gun, and promised to fix the background checks system. That lasted only a brief few days.
On Friday afternoon, Trump talked about terror attacks, including the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando. He also grotesquely described the actions of a mass shooter.
But then the President mocked the idea of gun control, citing terrorists using trucks, vans, and cars to mow down pedestrians (video below).
“It seems that if we’re going to outlaw guns, like so many people want to do – Democrats – then we are going to have to outlaw immediately all vans and all trucks, which are now the new form of death for the maniac terrorists,” he said, somewhat sarcastically. “How about cars? Let’s not sell any more cars.”
Pres. Trump: If people want to outlaw guns, “we are going to have to outlaw, immediately, all vans and all trucks, which are now the new form of death for the maniac terrorists.” https://t.co/4NIyHexb23 pic.twitter.com/RZJ6mR7c75
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 4, 2018
Trump then said there’s a hospital in London that is like a “war zone,” because of knife stabbings.
NRA Blasts Waffle House Hero for Not Having a Gun: He Didn’t ‘Permanently’ Stop Shooter
The NRA is attacking James Shaw, Jr., the unarmed man who put his own life at risk by charging a mass shooter at a Tennessee Waffle House Sunday morning. Travis Reinking, the suspect believed to have shot and killed four people, and wounded at least four others, is in custody and has been charged.
NRA TV host Grant Stinchfield in the video below says Shaw failed to do his job as an American because he wasn’t armed. Stinchfield claims that if only Shaw had been a good guy with a gun instead of just a “good guy with guts,” the shooter would have been stopped “permanently.”
It’s not enough in the NRA’s world to be a hero. You have to be a hero with a gun.
“What amazes me is people have been tweeting at me, these folks on the left, somehow saying this proves that you don’t need a good guy with a gun because James — if anything, it proves to me that he had more guts, and he was braver without the gun,” Stinchfield said, as Media Matters reports.
“But clearly if someone was there with a gun, we wouldn’t be having a manhunt right now. It doesn’t take away from the fact that a gun could have been useful in this situation.”
The police, whose job it is to catch murder suspects, did.
“Anybody, whether it was Mr. Shaw, whether it was somebody else, if they had a gun, we wouldn’t be having a manhunt right now. OK? It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun. Yes, a good guy with guts stopped a bad guy with a gun momentarily, but he didn’t stop him permanently. And this guy is still on the loose.”
Well, not any more.
Watch:
