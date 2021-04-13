GUNS
‘Shot My Child in His Head’: Mother of 11 Year Old Boy Fatally Shot by 9 Year Old at Dallas Walmart Speaks Out
Tragic details are emerging from Sunday’s fatal shooting of an 11-year old boy by a 9-year old boy while the children and another 11-year old friend were left in a car at a Dallas Walmart. The mother of the other 11-year old, who is not the victim, reportedly left the three children in the car to go into the store.
The 9-year old, according to reports, found a gun and shot one of the 11-year olds. KDFW reports the victim was Dazmon Ray Brown Jr. (photo).
His grieving mother, Keyamber Matlock, says, “The youngest brother I guess ended up getting it off the safety and shot my child in his head.”
Dazmon Ray Brown Jr. — 11-years old. His mom tells me he was the child shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot in Dallas, Sunday. He was left unattended in a car, with two friends, by their mother. The kids found a gun. A 9-year old accidentally shot him. More on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/io4j6eagvK
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) April 13, 2021
Dallas Police have not released any details and have not said if charges against the woman who left the children in the car will be filed.
Attorney and former prosecutor Russel Wilson, who is not involved in the case, “says the mom who left the kids in the car could face a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child or child endangerment if she knew a gun was in there. But given the magnitude of the tragedy, he’s unsure if charges will be brought forward.”
Matlock and Dazmon’s aunt, Theresa Edwards, “want people to pray for the child who shot their loved one as well as that child’s family,” KDFW reports.
“Because I know they feel like everybody hate them,” Matlock said.
Edwards adds, “there’s also a child that’s hurting, too.”
Watch:
11 Year Old Boy Shot Dead in Dallas by 9 Year Old With Gun Found in Car After Being Left Alone at Walmart Parking Lot
An 11-year old boy was shot and killed by a 9-year old on Sunday. The two children, who are not related, were left alone in a car while a 32-year old woman went shopping at a Dallas, Texas Walmart.
The 11-year old was rushed to the hospital but died, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The woman “told police she had left the boys in the car while she was shopping. Police did not say whether the woman was related to the children and did not release their names.”
“Investigators said initial reports indicated the 9-year-old had found a handgun inside the car.”
The Daily Mail adds, “Dallas Police have not made an arrest in this case and said investigations are ongoing.”
No news outlets have reported any additional details since the initial report Sunday. National news media picked up on the story Monday afternoon.
“Every day, 316 people are shot in the United States,” according to the anti-gun violence group Brady (formerly the Brady Campaign).
“Among those,” Brady reports, “106 people are shot and killed.”
“Every day, 22 children and teens (1-17) are shot in the United States. Among those,” Brady adds, “5 die from gun violence.”
Annually, 38,826 people die from gun violence.
Image by Tony Webster via Flickr and a CC license
Boulder Suspect Bought an AR-15 Four Days After a Judge Blocked a Two-Year Old Law Banning Assault Weapons
The suspected gunman in the Boulder supermarket shooting that left ten people dead bought the AR-15 believed to have been used in Monday’s attack just six days earlier, the AP reports. Ten days ago a judge blocked a law banning the sale of assault weapons.
“Boulder County District Judge Andrew Hartman ruled March 12 that the city could not enforce its 2018 ordinance banning possession, transfer or sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines since state law says local governments can’t block the possession or sale of firearms,” The New York Post says, citing a report at the Denver Post.
“These provisions are invalid, and enforcement of them is enjoined,” Hartman wrote. “The court has determined that only Colorado state (or federal) law can prohibit the sale and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.”
It’s not currently known where the gunman purchased the assault weapon.
“We tried to protect our city,” Dawn Reinfeld, co-founder of the Colorado gun violence prevention group Blue Rising told The Washington Post. “It’s so tragic to see the legislation struck down, and days later, to have our city experience exactly what we were trying to prevent.”
On Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation, including a ban on assault weapons.
Biden: ‘I Don’t Need to Wait Another Minute’ to Ban Assault Weapons – Congress Should Pass Bills Immediately
President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon called on Congress to ban assault weapons and to pass bills to strengthen background checks, less than 24 hours after a Colorado gunman slaughtered 10 people in a Boulder supermarket.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a Senator. It passed, it was law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings.”
“We should do it again. We can close the loopholes in our background checks,” Biden said.
President Biden: “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.” https://t.co/RRG9ImW8JW pic.twitter.com/KniEdGZ1iY
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2021
