Watch: Eyewitness Describes ‘Hooded Figure’ With ‘An AR’ at Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaving 8 People Dead

A FedEx worker who is an eyewitness to the overnight mass shooting in Indianapolis says he saw a “hooded figure” who had an “AR” style rifle, shouting. Levi Miller says he heard two shots, then three, then six “rapidly,” then ten. The gunman shot and killed eight people, and injured at least five others who were hospitalized. He later killed himself, according to multiple reports.

“It was 11:00 at night when this incident happened,” Miller told NBC’s “Today” show. “It was very dark. I was eating some food with my friends and another friend of ours and this is when we heard two gunshots from inside the building.”

The shooter was firing “in random directions,” Miller said.

He also said another man went to his vehicle and “pulled out a gun from his trunk to try and engage the shooter, and he died because of it.”

“One of my co-workers told me this is a well-known worker at this facility,” Miller says of the shooter. “It was someone who definitely worked at this building before.”

Asked if he had any indication of the shooter’s motive, Miller said, “From what I can see as rumors, I don’t know if it’s true, but the man was specifically targeting our head manager, and our manager was not here that day at all.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 147 mass shootings this year, including this one, in the first 105 days of the year. 12, 401 people have died by guns this year. Another 9744 have been injured. 87 children 11 years old or younger have been killed and 312 teens aged 12 to 17 have also been killed by guns.

There were four mass shooting on Thursday alone.

“I saw a man, a hooded figured … the man did have an AR in his hand, and he starting shouting and then he started firing.” Levi Miller, who works at the FedEx building where a gunman killed at least eight people before taking his own life, tells us about what he experienced. pic.twitter.com/67uLyasWAJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2021