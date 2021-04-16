GUNS
Watch: Eyewitness Describes ‘Hooded Figure’ With ‘An AR’ at Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaving 8 People Dead
A FedEx worker who is an eyewitness to the overnight mass shooting in Indianapolis says he saw a “hooded figure” who had an “AR” style rifle, shouting. Levi Miller says he heard two shots, then three, then six “rapidly,” then ten. The gunman shot and killed eight people, and injured at least five others who were hospitalized. He later killed himself, according to multiple reports.
“It was 11:00 at night when this incident happened,” Miller told NBC’s “Today” show. “It was very dark. I was eating some food with my friends and another friend of ours and this is when we heard two gunshots from inside the building.”
The shooter was firing “in random directions,” Miller said.
He also said another man went to his vehicle and “pulled out a gun from his trunk to try and engage the shooter, and he died because of it.”
“One of my co-workers told me this is a well-known worker at this facility,” Miller says of the shooter. “It was someone who definitely worked at this building before.”
Asked if he had any indication of the shooter’s motive, Miller said, “From what I can see as rumors, I don’t know if it’s true, but the man was specifically targeting our head manager, and our manager was not here that day at all.”
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 147 mass shootings this year, including this one, in the first 105 days of the year. 12, 401 people have died by guns this year. Another 9744 have been injured. 87 children 11 years old or younger have been killed and 312 teens aged 12 to 17 have also been killed by guns.
There were four mass shooting on Thursday alone.
“I saw a man, a hooded figured … the man did have an AR in his hand, and he starting shouting and then he started firing.”
Levi Miller, who works at the FedEx building where a gunman killed at least eight people before taking his own life, tells us about what he experienced. pic.twitter.com/67uLyasWAJ
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2021
BREAKING: Another mass shooting—this time at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Eight people are dead & several others injured. Police say the shooter took his own life. FedEx has released a statement.
Stay with @7News with developments #7news pic.twitter.com/q0qKrvIdfx
— Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) April 16, 2021
‘Shot My Child in His Head’: Mother of 11 Year Old Boy Fatally Shot by 9 Year Old at Dallas Walmart Speaks Out
Tragic details are emerging from Sunday’s fatal shooting of an 11-year old boy by a 9-year old boy while the children and another 11-year old friend were left in a car at a Dallas Walmart. The mother of the other 11-year old, who is not the victim, reportedly left the three children in the car to go into the store.
The 9-year old, according to reports, found a gun and shot one of the 11-year olds. KDFW reports the victim was Dazmon Ray Brown Jr. (photo).
His grieving mother, Keyamber Matlock, says, “The youngest brother I guess ended up getting it off the safety and shot my child in his head.”
Dazmon Ray Brown Jr. — 11-years old. His mom tells me he was the child shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot in Dallas, Sunday. He was left unattended in a car, with two friends, by their mother. The kids found a gun. A 9-year old accidentally shot him. More on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/io4j6eagvK
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) April 13, 2021
Dallas Police have not released any details and have not said if charges against the woman who left the children in the car will be filed.
Attorney and former prosecutor Russel Wilson, who is not involved in the case, “says the mom who left the kids in the car could face a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child or child endangerment if she knew a gun was in there. But given the magnitude of the tragedy, he’s unsure if charges will be brought forward.”
Matlock and Dazmon’s aunt, Theresa Edwards, “want people to pray for the child who shot their loved one as well as that child’s family,” KDFW reports.
“Because I know they feel like everybody hate them,” Matlock said.
Edwards adds, “there’s also a child that’s hurting, too.”
Watch:
11 Year Old Boy Shot Dead in Dallas by 9 Year Old With Gun Found in Car After Being Left Alone at Walmart Parking Lot
An 11-year old boy was shot and killed by a 9-year old on Sunday. The two children, who are not related, were left alone in a car while a 32-year old woman went shopping at a Dallas, Texas Walmart.
The 11-year old was rushed to the hospital but died, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The woman “told police she had left the boys in the car while she was shopping. Police did not say whether the woman was related to the children and did not release their names.”
“Investigators said initial reports indicated the 9-year-old had found a handgun inside the car.”
The Daily Mail adds, “Dallas Police have not made an arrest in this case and said investigations are ongoing.”
No news outlets have reported any additional details since the initial report Sunday. National news media picked up on the story Monday afternoon.
“Every day, 316 people are shot in the United States,” according to the anti-gun violence group Brady (formerly the Brady Campaign).
“Among those,” Brady reports, “106 people are shot and killed.”
“Every day, 22 children and teens (1-17) are shot in the United States. Among those,” Brady adds, “5 die from gun violence.”
Annually, 38,826 people die from gun violence.
Image by Tony Webster via Flickr and a CC license
Boulder Suspect Bought an AR-15 Four Days After a Judge Blocked a Two-Year Old Law Banning Assault Weapons
The suspected gunman in the Boulder supermarket shooting that left ten people dead bought the AR-15 believed to have been used in Monday’s attack just six days earlier, the AP reports. Ten days ago a judge blocked a law banning the sale of assault weapons.
“Boulder County District Judge Andrew Hartman ruled March 12 that the city could not enforce its 2018 ordinance banning possession, transfer or sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines since state law says local governments can’t block the possession or sale of firearms,” The New York Post says, citing a report at the Denver Post.
“These provisions are invalid, and enforcement of them is enjoined,” Hartman wrote. “The court has determined that only Colorado state (or federal) law can prohibit the sale and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.”
It’s not currently known where the gunman purchased the assault weapon.
“We tried to protect our city,” Dawn Reinfeld, co-founder of the Colorado gun violence prevention group Blue Rising told The Washington Post. “It’s so tragic to see the legislation struck down, and days later, to have our city experience exactly what we were trying to prevent.”
On Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation, including a ban on assault weapons.
