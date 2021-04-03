3 Dead in Current Active Shooting in Austin – Outrage as Texas Lawmakers Move to Make Unlicensed Open Carry Legal

Three people are dead in a shooting in Austin, Texas, with the gunman is at large, per multiple reports and the Austin-Travis County EMS:

UPDATE: Active Attack incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area. More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

“Police and medics are staging at a parking lot in the area where a Starbucks and Trader Joe’s are located, but the actual scene of the shooting is further down Great Hills Trail, according to officials,” KVUE reports.

KVUE senior reporter Tony Plohetski is on-scene:

UPDATE: Choppers continue to circle overhead as authorities pursue suspect who reportedly remains at large. https://t.co/l2nLV8OvPw — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 18, 2021

There have been at least 150 mass shooting this year.

As reports flood social media many expressed outrage at Texas GOP lawmakers who this past week voted to eliminate requirements for gun licenses, which would allow open or concealed carry of handguns without a license.

Rather than work to resolve the problem of gun violence – Texas exacerbates it.

This week, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow adults to carry handguns without a license.https://t.co/5vTFrwG3IJ — NastyNanciResists Vote BLUE in 2022 MAGA is EVIL (@NanciAma) April 18, 2021

@tedcruz @GregAbbott_TX Active shooter in Austin Tx…have you heard?? 3 dead ?? and y’all want to loosen guidelines on being able to carry a gun? — Karebear 🐻🌈 (@karenessi_) April 18, 2021

Another mass shooting today. This time, Austin Texas. At least 3 dead. It looks like Texas is also in the middle of trying to approve “Constitutional Carry” — making it legal to carry a gun without a permit. 🤦‍♂️ — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 18, 2021

A few days ago, we did everything we could to stop Permit-less carry from passing the TX House. Here we are again, an active shooting situation in Austin that has left 3 people dead so far. This should NOT be normalized. — Chris Vasquez🌹 (@CVasquezForUs) April 18, 2021

There’s an active shooter in Austin. Last week, the San Antonio airport was shot up. And right now, Texas lawmakers are trying to pass a law allowing people who haven’t had background checks or training carry guns in public, schools, bars, polling places, stadiums and hospitals. https://t.co/Wx2TR1YaAR — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 18, 2021

Me too. 3 dead in a shooting in Austin, TX today. It happened in an area I used to frequent when I lived there and that my family still does. 😕 And Texas is trying to make it *easier* to open carry without a permit. — Patricia Farley (@mspatricia317) April 18, 2021