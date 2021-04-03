GUNS
3 Dead in Current Active Shooting in Austin – Outrage as Texas Lawmakers Move to Make Unlicensed Open Carry Legal
Three people are dead in a shooting in Austin, Texas, with the gunman is at large, per multiple reports and the Austin-Travis County EMS:
UPDATE: Active Attack incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area. More to Follow…
— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021
“Police and medics are staging at a parking lot in the area where a Starbucks and Trader Joe’s are located, but the actual scene of the shooting is further down Great Hills Trail, according to officials,” KVUE reports.
KVUE senior reporter Tony Plohetski is on-scene:
UPDATE: Choppers continue to circle overhead as authorities pursue suspect who reportedly remains at large. https://t.co/l2nLV8OvPw
— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 18, 2021
There have been at least 150 mass shooting this year.
As reports flood social media many expressed outrage at Texas GOP lawmakers who this past week voted to eliminate requirements for gun licenses, which would allow open or concealed carry of handguns without a license.
Rather than work to resolve the problem of gun violence – Texas exacerbates it.
This week, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow adults to carry handguns without a license.https://t.co/5vTFrwG3IJ
— NastyNanciResists Vote BLUE in 2022 MAGA is EVIL (@NanciAma) April 18, 2021
@tedcruz @GregAbbott_TX Active shooter in Austin Tx…have you heard?? 3 dead ?? and y’all want to loosen guidelines on being able to carry a gun?
— Karebear 🐻🌈 (@karenessi_) April 18, 2021
Another mass shooting today. This time, Austin Texas. At least 3 dead.
It looks like Texas is also in the middle of trying to approve “Constitutional Carry” — making it legal to carry a gun without a permit. 🤦♂️
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 18, 2021
A few days ago, we did everything we could to stop Permit-less carry from passing the TX House.
Here we are again, an active shooting situation in Austin that has left 3 people dead so far.
This should NOT be normalized.
— Chris Vasquez🌹 (@CVasquezForUs) April 18, 2021
There’s an active shooter in Austin. Last week, the San Antonio airport was shot up. And right now, Texas lawmakers are trying to pass a law allowing people who haven’t had background checks or training carry guns in public, schools, bars, polling places, stadiums and hospitals. https://t.co/Wx2TR1YaAR
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 18, 2021
Me too. 3 dead in a shooting in Austin, TX today. It happened in an area I used to frequent when I lived there and that my family still does. 😕 And Texas is trying to make it *easier* to open carry without a permit.
— Patricia Farley (@mspatricia317) April 18, 2021
Oh look another mass shooting in America. This time close to me. This shouldn’t be a daily occurrence. Also I’m enraged with Texas for the bill they just passed allowing people to open carry without a permit…. https://t.co/TmE0a7n8gw
— GlitterPantsMcGee (@dalekgirlmandy) April 18, 2021
Watch: Eyewitness Describes ‘Hooded Figure’ With ‘An AR’ at Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaving 8 People Dead
A FedEx worker who is an eyewitness to the overnight mass shooting in Indianapolis says he saw a “hooded figure” who had an “AR” style rifle, shouting. Levi Miller says he heard two shots, then three, then six “rapidly,” then ten. The gunman shot and killed eight people, and injured at least five others who were hospitalized. He later killed himself, according to multiple reports.
“It was 11:00 at night when this incident happened,” Miller told NBC’s “Today” show. “It was very dark. I was eating some food with my friends and another friend of ours and this is when we heard two gunshots from inside the building.”
The shooter was firing “in random directions,” Miller said.
He also said another man went to his vehicle and “pulled out a gun from his trunk to try and engage the shooter, and he died because of it.”
“One of my co-workers told me this is a well-known worker at this facility,” Miller says of the shooter. “It was someone who definitely worked at this building before.”
Asked if he had any indication of the shooter’s motive, Miller said, “From what I can see as rumors, I don’t know if it’s true, but the man was specifically targeting our head manager, and our manager was not here that day at all.”
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 147 mass shootings this year, including this one, in the first 105 days of the year. 12, 401 people have died by guns this year. Another 9744 have been injured. 87 children 11 years old or younger have been killed and 312 teens aged 12 to 17 have also been killed by guns.
There were four mass shooting on Thursday alone.
“I saw a man, a hooded figured … the man did have an AR in his hand, and he starting shouting and then he started firing.”
Levi Miller, who works at the FedEx building where a gunman killed at least eight people before taking his own life, tells us about what he experienced. pic.twitter.com/67uLyasWAJ
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2021
BREAKING: Another mass shooting—this time at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Eight people are dead & several others injured. Police say the shooter took his own life. FedEx has released a statement.
Stay with @7News with developments #7news pic.twitter.com/q0qKrvIdfx
— Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) April 16, 2021
‘Shot My Child in His Head’: Mother of 11 Year Old Boy Fatally Shot by 9 Year Old at Dallas Walmart Speaks Out
Tragic details are emerging from Sunday’s fatal shooting of an 11-year old boy by a 9-year old boy while the children and another 11-year old friend were left in a car at a Dallas Walmart. The mother of the other 11-year old, who is not the victim, reportedly left the three children in the car to go into the store.
The 9-year old, according to reports, found a gun and shot one of the 11-year olds. KDFW reports the victim was Dazmon Ray Brown Jr. (photo).
His grieving mother, Keyamber Matlock, says, “The youngest brother I guess ended up getting it off the safety and shot my child in his head.”
Dazmon Ray Brown Jr. — 11-years old. His mom tells me he was the child shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot in Dallas, Sunday. He was left unattended in a car, with two friends, by their mother. The kids found a gun. A 9-year old accidentally shot him. More on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/io4j6eagvK
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) April 13, 2021
Dallas Police have not released any details and have not said if charges against the woman who left the children in the car will be filed.
Attorney and former prosecutor Russel Wilson, who is not involved in the case, “says the mom who left the kids in the car could face a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child or child endangerment if she knew a gun was in there. But given the magnitude of the tragedy, he’s unsure if charges will be brought forward.”
Matlock and Dazmon’s aunt, Theresa Edwards, “want people to pray for the child who shot their loved one as well as that child’s family,” KDFW reports.
“Because I know they feel like everybody hate them,” Matlock said.
Edwards adds, “there’s also a child that’s hurting, too.”
Watch:
11 Year Old Boy Shot Dead in Dallas by 9 Year Old With Gun Found in Car After Being Left Alone at Walmart Parking Lot
An 11-year old boy was shot and killed by a 9-year old on Sunday. The two children, who are not related, were left alone in a car while a 32-year old woman went shopping at a Dallas, Texas Walmart.
The 11-year old was rushed to the hospital but died, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The woman “told police she had left the boys in the car while she was shopping. Police did not say whether the woman was related to the children and did not release their names.”
“Investigators said initial reports indicated the 9-year-old had found a handgun inside the car.”
The Daily Mail adds, “Dallas Police have not made an arrest in this case and said investigations are ongoing.”
No news outlets have reported any additional details since the initial report Sunday. National news media picked up on the story Monday afternoon.
“Every day, 316 people are shot in the United States,” according to the anti-gun violence group Brady (formerly the Brady Campaign).
“Among those,” Brady reports, “106 people are shot and killed.”
“Every day, 22 children and teens (1-17) are shot in the United States. Among those,” Brady adds, “5 die from gun violence.”
Annually, 38,826 people die from gun violence.
Image by Tony Webster via Flickr and a CC license
