Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Explodes in ‘Cancel Culture’ Rant About Oreos, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and the Muppets
Donald Trump, Jr. exploded in a rant about “cancel culture” Tuesday morning on Fox News, railing against a wide variety of right-wing identified entities he falsely claims have been “canceled” for being racist or otherwise unacceptable. Among them, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and The Muppets. He also railed against the thousands of people who identified the stage his father spoke on at a conservative conference this weekend as being in the shape of a Nazi symbol.
Trump Jr., who is not a social scientist, an expert in critical race theory, structural racism, systemic racism, civil rights, equality, or early childhood development, was invited onto “Fox & Friends” to discuss these issues.
“There’s this cancel culture trying to cancel Dr. Seuss now,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt falsely claimed. “How far are they going to take us?”
None of these brands are getting “cancelled.” When the owner of a brand decides to make changes to its offerings, that’s not “cancel culture,” especially when it’s not even responding to outside pressure campaigns, of which there are none here.
“There’s no place that they won’t go Ainsley, there’s no place they won’t go,” Trump Jr. replied, apparently referring to liberals. He is the author of “Liberal Privilege : Joe Biden And The Democrats’ Defense Of The Indefensible,” and “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
“This week alone, they canceled Mr. Potato Head,” he claimed, which is a lie. Hasbro says it is adding a gender-neutral character to its line, called simply, “Potato Head.” Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head are not going anywhere.
“You know this week alone they canceled the Muppets,” he continued, another lie. Disney is now streaming all but two episodes of the entire Muppet Show collection on Disney+, and has excellent reasons for not including those two episodes.
Related: Franklin Graham: The Muppets 'Promote Sin'
“You know they’re canceling Dr. Seuss from reading programs, I mean these are books. I literally know ‘The Cat in the Hat’ by heart without the book there because I read it so many times to my children. These things are not racist,” he insisted.
“The Cat in the Hat” is not getting “canceled.”
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the organization that owns the rights to all Dr. Seuss works and in part exists to protect Seuss’ reputation, has decided to discontinue publishing six books (out of about 60) they feel “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
Separately, in Loudon County, Virginia, one of the wealthiest areas of the country and up until a few years ago very conservative, public school officials were forced to respond to a report from the far right website The Daily Wire that claimed: “Dr. Seuss Canceled For ‘Racial Undertones’.”
“Dr. Seuss books have not been banned and are available to students in our libraries and classrooms, however, Dr. Seuss and his books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day in Loudoun County Public Schools,” Loudoun County Public Schools said in a statement.
Trump. Jr. wasn’t done yet.
“You have Oreo cookie chiming in on trans rights,” Trump Jr. continued in his complaint. Oreo had posted this tweet before the House of Representatives voted to pass the LGBTQ Equality Act.
Trans people exist.
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) February 25, 2021
“I mean, what is going on?” Trump Jr. ranted. “It’s absolutely insane. We’ve lost our minds. And we’re encouraging it you know by allowing it. You saw the woke mob goes after CPAC, because this stage apparently had Nazi symbolism because these guys are so obsessed with trying to create any link to that.”
CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, hosted its annual conference on a stage many said appeared to look just like a Nazi symbol.
Watch Donald Trump, Jr.:
AINSLEY EARHARDT: There’s this cancel culture trying to cancel Dr. Seuss now. How far are they going to take this?
DON JR: This week alone, they canceled Mr. Potato Head. This week alone, they canceled the Muppets … you have Oreo cookie chiming in on trans rights pic.twitter.com/4fqUaBUmik
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2021
GOP Lawmakers Lie to Skip House Votes – So They Can Attend Conservative Conference in Orlando
Four of the Republican Party’s most extreme House lawmakers have submitted signed letters claiming they must vote by proxy due to the ongoing health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic. But as CNN’s Manu Raju reports, all four are in sunny Florida attending or even speaking at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“Several Republicans in the House have skipped Friday’s votes and enlisted their colleagues to vote on their behalf, signing letters saying they couldn’t attend ‘due to the ongoing public health emergency.’ But those members are scheduled to be at CPAC,” Raju reports.
“The members include Rep. Matt Gaetz,” Raju adds, “as well as some of Trump’s staunchest defenders who are listed as speakers, like Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Ted Budd of North Carolina.”
The letters say: “I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.”
The House has had several votes on Friday and is scheduled to take up the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill in the evening
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2021
Here’s Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday at CPAC, apparently unconcerned about the coronavirus as he walks maskless in the halls laughing with supporters:
Rep. Matt Gaetz taking pictures with fans pic.twitter.com/jBQ0DSYOQe
— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021
Republicans were initially vehemently opposed to voting by proxy when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved it. But now they are abusing the procedure, and apparently lying to invoke it.
‘No Ethics’ Matt Gaetz Gaslights in Defense of Cruz – Gets Roasted for Having ‘No Moral High Ground’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, decided to weigh in on Ted Cruz abandoning his constituents for a trip to sunny Cancun while some of them literally froze to death. Gaetz came out by defending Cruz, saying no apology was necessary.
More specifically, Gaetz gaslighted the general public, by saying, “Ted Cruz should not have apologized.”
The Senator from Texas who used his two little girls as a shield for his bad behavior did not apologize.
“It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” which is what Cruz told reporters, is no apology.
Many have accepted Gaetz’s false claim that Cruz apologized, but blasted him for saying that Cruz should have gone further, and resigned.
Related: While Ted Cruz Was Rushing Back to America AOC Raised $1 Million for the People of Texas
Others reminded Gaetz that he is hardly in any position to be a moral arbiter.
Take a look:
Congratulations. You’re a failed humanhttps://t.co/FYYJp0IFfI
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 19, 2021
Of course you would say that ?
Gaetz’s job? Carrying his makeup bag around to appear on Fox News
Let’s not forget the illegal taxpayer funded studio ?
— Debbie (@DebbieSVA) February 19, 2021
He should have resigned instead.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 19, 2021
Spoken like a guy who brought a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union.
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 19, 2021
Trumpism, in a nutshell: https://t.co/vesLpI378h
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 19, 2021
We already know you have no ethics
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 19, 2021
Dude actually took first responders away from helping people freezing in their homes to get a police escort to the airport on Wednesday.https://t.co/0XYI5zX4ho
— Jedi, Interrupted ???? (@JediCounselor) February 19, 2021
Shitposting as a mode of governance https://t.co/ERvDPz3LNZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2021
This politician is so consumed with tribalism, he’s lost touch with humanity. Never become this guy. If you have the means, help people in need wherever and whenever you can. https://t.co/Dy33AWOnLt
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) February 19, 2021
Seriously?
You know if that was some Democrat, you guys would have vilified them!
Stop with the double standard and the shamelessness.
Is that the lesson you learned from Trump — never apologize and never take accountability for your mistakes?
— Marcus Baram (@mbaram) February 19, 2021
Huh? His first responsibility is to the people of Texas. He let them down big time. of course though you do not get that.
— marybl (@marybl62) February 19, 2021
He needs to apologize to everyone in TX, including his dog.
— Pvt 1st Class, Army of the Decent (@smallsoulbites) February 19, 2021
Ted Cruz should not have fled to Mexico, on vacation, during a pandemic or statewide emergency. There, I fixed it for you.
— MamaDuck (@benjean2) February 19, 2021
Conservatives excused an insurrection and people wanting to murder the Vice President. They have no moral high ground.
— Matt Johnson (@mpj214) February 19, 2021
Someone is a little jealous of Cruz’s surge in the biggest-jerk-in-Congress derby. https://t.co/wjx5R9nhiq
— Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 19, 2021
And you shouldn’t drink and drive, but here we are https://t.co/fCmxhCudAR
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) February 19, 2021
Larry Kudlow Trashes Kamala Harris in Expletive-Filled Hot Mic Outburst on Fox News
Larry Kudlow is returning to cable news after a nearly three-year stint in the Trump White House as the president’s economic advisor, and he kicked off his first day at his new job with an expletive-filled attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris has been under fire for her recent – and entirely taken out of context – comments about vaccine distribution, taken from an interview with Axios that aired on HBO over the weekend.
First, what she actually said.
“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said, speaking about when the Biden administration took office. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”
Tuesday afternoon Fox News played a short excerpt of Vice President Harris’ coronavirus vaccine distribution comments, setting off Kudlow.
Fox News dishonestly decided to play just this part of her remarks: “in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”
In the background, on a hot mic, Kudlow repeatedly screamed “bullshit! bullshit! bullshit! bullshit!” as Mediaite noted.
But the Vice President is correct.
There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations when the Biden administration took office less than four weeks ago. Vaccines were shipped to states, and then they and local leaders were forced to try to figure it out. Distribution, transport (which requires sub-zero temperatures), how to administer the vaccine, who should get it first, how to schedule, whether or not to have mass vaccination sites, how to pay for it all, everything. Zero help, including basics like exactly when to expect how many doses, from the federal government.
Kudlow was reacting to Fox News’ out-of-context quote, but he’s absolutely wrong on the facts.
Listen:
Hot mic: Larry Kudlow calls @VP‘s claims in @axios interview “bullshit” right before the commercial on Fox pic.twitter.com/Wbewo52lzy
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 16, 2021
