Connect with us

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

Donald Trump Jr. Bombs at CPAC – and Gets Scorched for Lying That ‘Radical’ Dems Have ‘Banned the Muppets’ From TV

Published

on

If Donald Trump, Jr. was hoping to get support for a political run he did not receive it at Friday’s Conservative Political Action Conference. The son of the former president was the last speaker of the day, but had to address a room with more empty chairs than he probably expected. There was no attempt to be “socially distant” at CPAC, and it was definitely not “standing room only.”

The conservative crowd did not seem terribly impressed or thrilled with Trump Jr.’s remarks. At one point, when he compared CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter (who he called Brian Slettler) to “Mr. Potato Head,” claiming that everyone makes that comparison (almost no one makes that comparison, except for this guy and a Fox News host), he got enough pushback that he had to try to defend his ugly attack.

Jr. also tried to pull off jokes like, “Liz Cheney is less popular than her father is at a quail hunt,” referring to the former vice president accidentally shooting an acquaintance in the face – in 2006, 15 years ago. There likely were attendees in the room who literally were too young to know what he was talking about. When some groaned he declared, “fact check: true.”

Trump Jr.’s speech was his usual mix of lies, half-truths, and self-victimization, accentuated with a big lie about something incredibly irrelevant: “The Muppets” (no offense meant to any Muppets.)

“This month, this month alone, they’ve banned The Muppets,” Trump Jr. lied, blaming “the radical left” for the cancellation that did not happen.

“Right. I mean, if there’s things that you thought were sort of above cancellation, you would be wrong. There is nothing, the radical left won’t cancel. ”

He was probably referring to Disney +, where almost every Muppet episode can now be seen. Entertainment Weekly reports that two episodes are missing, one because Disney could not secure the rights to the music in an episode, and one because the guest star of that episode is now a convicted sex offender and was “found guilty of possessing child pornography.”

BBC News adds that Disney has added a content warning to the beginning of some episodes over “negative stereotypes.”

That’s not cancelling The Muppets, although Trump’s father has made clear he doesn’t like warning labels on his content either.

Watch:

A few responses:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

GOP Lawmakers Lie to Skip House Votes – So They Can Attend Conservative Conference in Orlando

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 26, 2021

By

Four of the Republican Party’s most extreme House lawmakers have submitted signed letters claiming they must vote by proxy due to the ongoing health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic. But as CNN’s Manu Raju reports, all four are in sunny Florida attending or even speaking at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“Several Republicans in the House have skipped Friday’s votes and enlisted their colleagues to vote on their behalf, signing letters saying they couldn’t attend ‘due to the ongoing public health emergency.’ But those members are scheduled to be at CPAC,” Raju reports.

“The members include Rep. Matt Gaetz,” Raju adds, “as well as some of Trump’s staunchest defenders who are listed as speakers, like Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Ted Budd of North Carolina.”

Here’s Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday at CPAC, apparently unconcerned about the coronavirus as he walks maskless in the halls laughing with supporters:

Republicans were initially vehemently opposed to voting by proxy when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved it. But now they are abusing the procedure, and apparently lying to invoke it.

 

Continue Reading

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

‘No Ethics’ Matt Gaetz Gaslights in Defense of Cruz – Gets Roasted for Having ‘No Moral High Ground’

Published

1 week ago

on

February 19, 2021

By

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, decided to weigh in on Ted Cruz abandoning his constituents for a trip to sunny Cancun while some of them literally froze to death. Gaetz came out by defending Cruz, saying no apology was necessary.

More specifically, Gaetz gaslighted the general public, by saying, “Ted Cruz should not have apologized.”

The Senator from Texas who used his two little girls as a shield for his bad behavior did not apologize.

“It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” which is what Cruz told reporters, is no apology.

Many have accepted Gaetz’s false claim that Cruz apologized,  but blasted him for saying that Cruz should have gone further, and resigned.

Related: While Ted Cruz Was Rushing Back to America AOC Raised $1 Million for the People of Texas

Others reminded Gaetz that he is hardly in any position to be a moral arbiter.

Take a look:

 

 

Continue Reading

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

Larry Kudlow Trashes Kamala Harris in Expletive-Filled Hot Mic Outburst on Fox News

Published

1 week ago

on

February 16, 2021

By

Larry Kudlow is returning to cable news after a nearly three-year stint in the Trump White House as the president’s economic advisor, and he kicked off his first day at his new job with an expletive-filled attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris has been under fire for her recent – and entirely taken out of context – comments about vaccine distribution, taken from an interview with Axios that aired on HBO over the weekend.

First, what she actually said.

“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said, speaking about when the Biden administration took office. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”

Tuesday afternoon Fox News played a short excerpt of Vice President Harris’ coronavirus vaccine distribution comments, setting off Kudlow.

Fox News dishonestly decided to play just this part of her remarks: “in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”

In the background, on a hot mic, Kudlow repeatedly screamed “bullshit! bullshit! bullshit! bullshit!” as Mediaite noted.

But the Vice President is correct.

There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations when the Biden administration took office less than four weeks ago. Vaccines were shipped to states, and then they and local leaders were forced to try to figure it out. Distribution, transport (which requires sub-zero temperatures), how to administer the vaccine, who should get it first, how to schedule, whether or not to have mass vaccination sites, how to pay for it all, everything. Zero help, including basics like exactly when to expect how many doses, from the federal government.

Kudlow was reacting to Fox News’ out-of-context quote, but he’s absolutely wrong on the facts.

Listen:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.