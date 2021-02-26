LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Donald Trump Jr. Bombs at CPAC – and Gets Scorched for Lying That ‘Radical’ Dems Have ‘Banned the Muppets’ From TV
If Donald Trump, Jr. was hoping to get support for a political run he did not receive it at Friday’s Conservative Political Action Conference. The son of the former president was the last speaker of the day, but had to address a room with more empty chairs than he probably expected. There was no attempt to be “socially distant” at CPAC, and it was definitely not “standing room only.”
The conservative crowd did not seem terribly impressed or thrilled with Trump Jr.’s remarks. At one point, when he compared CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter (who he called Brian Slettler) to “Mr. Potato Head,” claiming that everyone makes that comparison (almost no one makes that comparison, except for this guy and a Fox News host), he got enough pushback that he had to try to defend his ugly attack.
Jr. also tried to pull off jokes like, “Liz Cheney is less popular than her father is at a quail hunt,” referring to the former vice president accidentally shooting an acquaintance in the face – in 2006, 15 years ago. There likely were attendees in the room who literally were too young to know what he was talking about. When some groaned he declared, “fact check: true.”
Trump Jr.’s speech was his usual mix of lies, half-truths, and self-victimization, accentuated with a big lie about something incredibly irrelevant: “The Muppets” (no offense meant to any Muppets.)
“This month, this month alone, they’ve banned The Muppets,” Trump Jr. lied, blaming “the radical left” for the cancellation that did not happen.
“Right. I mean, if there’s things that you thought were sort of above cancellation, you would be wrong. There is nothing, the radical left won’t cancel. ”
He was probably referring to Disney +, where almost every Muppet episode can now be seen. Entertainment Weekly reports that two episodes are missing, one because Disney could not secure the rights to the music in an episode, and one because the guest star of that episode is now a convicted sex offender and was “found guilty of possessing child pornography.”
BBC News adds that Disney has added a content warning to the beginning of some episodes over “negative stereotypes.”
That’s not cancelling The Muppets, although Trump’s father has made clear he doesn’t like warning labels on his content either.
Watch:
“They’ve banned the muppets” pic.twitter.com/MgWAFc58vk
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2021
A few responses:
(1) No one has banned the Muppets. They’re on Disney+ now.
(2) This grievance has nothing to do with policy and also isn’t real (see 1).
(3) The right’s issue often isn’t policy, it’s just emotional—we don’t like them, they suck!
(4) There’s coke back in your room Donnie… https://t.co/JWleY4m1nH
— Young Daddy (@Toure) February 26, 2021
For the record, The Muppets were the opposite of ‘banned’.
They were *added* to the Disney+ platform, not removed.
They will lie about anything and everything, now matter how easily debunk-able it is. https://t.co/5nIe8hqwtW
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) February 26, 2021
If cancel culture was an ~actual~ problem, you’d think conservatives would be able to point to *real* things that *actually* happened rather than lying about shit
The Muppets weren’t banned, episodes weren’t removed … it’s all a farce https://t.co/5bQ9hIuysH
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 26, 2021
Don Junior just thinks the Muppets are banned because he can’t figure out how to get the Disney+ to work
— Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) February 26, 2021
Yes, the Muppets were “banned” by putting the series on a popular streaming service
— Taco McGibblets (@TMcgibblets) February 26, 2021
He needs to explain why I can still see the Muppets any time if they are banned. pic.twitter.com/U5bQlDYEwX
— REDACTED Human Scum/hand washer/mask wearer (@mrshellwinger) February 26, 2021
90% of the grievances are cultural ones for which no political or policy solution exists. This is the core of the right at this moment. https://t.co/oVrTD9gVU6
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 26, 2021
I know that the right is unable to trust media so they can’t use Google to fact check the lies their leaders tell them but Donnie T says “They banned the Muppets” but you can just go on Disney+ and see that they’re not banned. Is the homepage of Disney+ fake news, too? I’m tired.
— Young Daddy (@Toure) February 26, 2021
Nobody banned the Muppets. Nobody censored the Muppets. The Muppets have ONLY become vastly more accessible in the past week. Infinitely more accessible, which is like the OPPOSITE of banning the Muppets.
Donny Jr. should be ranting, “They proliferated the Muppets!”
— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) February 26, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
GOP Lawmakers Lie to Skip House Votes – So They Can Attend Conservative Conference in Orlando
Four of the Republican Party’s most extreme House lawmakers have submitted signed letters claiming they must vote by proxy due to the ongoing health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic. But as CNN’s Manu Raju reports, all four are in sunny Florida attending or even speaking at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“Several Republicans in the House have skipped Friday’s votes and enlisted their colleagues to vote on their behalf, signing letters saying they couldn’t attend ‘due to the ongoing public health emergency.’ But those members are scheduled to be at CPAC,” Raju reports.
“The members include Rep. Matt Gaetz,” Raju adds, “as well as some of Trump’s staunchest defenders who are listed as speakers, like Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Ted Budd of North Carolina.”
The letters say: “I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.”
The House has had several votes on Friday and is scheduled to take up the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill in the evening
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2021
Here’s Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday at CPAC, apparently unconcerned about the coronavirus as he walks maskless in the halls laughing with supporters:
Rep. Matt Gaetz taking pictures with fans pic.twitter.com/jBQ0DSYOQe
— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021
Republicans were initially vehemently opposed to voting by proxy when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved it. But now they are abusing the procedure, and apparently lying to invoke it.
‘No Ethics’ Matt Gaetz Gaslights in Defense of Cruz – Gets Roasted for Having ‘No Moral High Ground’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, decided to weigh in on Ted Cruz abandoning his constituents for a trip to sunny Cancun while some of them literally froze to death. Gaetz came out by defending Cruz, saying no apology was necessary.
More specifically, Gaetz gaslighted the general public, by saying, “Ted Cruz should not have apologized.”
The Senator from Texas who used his two little girls as a shield for his bad behavior did not apologize.
“It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” which is what Cruz told reporters, is no apology.
Many have accepted Gaetz’s false claim that Cruz apologized, but blasted him for saying that Cruz should have gone further, and resigned.
Related: While Ted Cruz Was Rushing Back to America AOC Raised $1 Million for the People of Texas
Others reminded Gaetz that he is hardly in any position to be a moral arbiter.
Take a look:
Congratulations. You’re a failed humanhttps://t.co/FYYJp0IFfI
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 19, 2021
Of course you would say that ?
Gaetz’s job? Carrying his makeup bag around to appear on Fox News
Let’s not forget the illegal taxpayer funded studio ?
— Debbie (@DebbieSVA) February 19, 2021
He should have resigned instead.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 19, 2021
Spoken like a guy who brought a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union.
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 19, 2021
Trumpism, in a nutshell: https://t.co/vesLpI378h
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 19, 2021
We already know you have no ethics
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 19, 2021
Dude actually took first responders away from helping people freezing in their homes to get a police escort to the airport on Wednesday.https://t.co/0XYI5zX4ho
— Jedi, Interrupted ???? (@JediCounselor) February 19, 2021
Shitposting as a mode of governance https://t.co/ERvDPz3LNZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2021
This politician is so consumed with tribalism, he’s lost touch with humanity. Never become this guy. If you have the means, help people in need wherever and whenever you can. https://t.co/Dy33AWOnLt
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) February 19, 2021
Seriously?
You know if that was some Democrat, you guys would have vilified them!
Stop with the double standard and the shamelessness.
Is that the lesson you learned from Trump — never apologize and never take accountability for your mistakes?
— Marcus Baram (@mbaram) February 19, 2021
Huh? His first responsibility is to the people of Texas. He let them down big time. of course though you do not get that.
— marybl (@marybl62) February 19, 2021
He needs to apologize to everyone in TX, including his dog.
— Pvt 1st Class, Army of the Decent (@smallsoulbites) February 19, 2021
Ted Cruz should not have fled to Mexico, on vacation, during a pandemic or statewide emergency. There, I fixed it for you.
— MamaDuck (@benjean2) February 19, 2021
Conservatives excused an insurrection and people wanting to murder the Vice President. They have no moral high ground.
— Matt Johnson (@mpj214) February 19, 2021
Someone is a little jealous of Cruz’s surge in the biggest-jerk-in-Congress derby. https://t.co/wjx5R9nhiq
— Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 19, 2021
And you shouldn’t drink and drive, but here we are https://t.co/fCmxhCudAR
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) February 19, 2021
Larry Kudlow Trashes Kamala Harris in Expletive-Filled Hot Mic Outburst on Fox News
Larry Kudlow is returning to cable news after a nearly three-year stint in the Trump White House as the president’s economic advisor, and he kicked off his first day at his new job with an expletive-filled attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris has been under fire for her recent – and entirely taken out of context – comments about vaccine distribution, taken from an interview with Axios that aired on HBO over the weekend.
First, what she actually said.
“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said, speaking about when the Biden administration took office. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”
Tuesday afternoon Fox News played a short excerpt of Vice President Harris’ coronavirus vaccine distribution comments, setting off Kudlow.
Fox News dishonestly decided to play just this part of her remarks: “in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”
In the background, on a hot mic, Kudlow repeatedly screamed “bullshit! bullshit! bullshit! bullshit!” as Mediaite noted.
But the Vice President is correct.
There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations when the Biden administration took office less than four weeks ago. Vaccines were shipped to states, and then they and local leaders were forced to try to figure it out. Distribution, transport (which requires sub-zero temperatures), how to administer the vaccine, who should get it first, how to schedule, whether or not to have mass vaccination sites, how to pay for it all, everything. Zero help, including basics like exactly when to expect how many doses, from the federal government.
Kudlow was reacting to Fox News’ out-of-context quote, but he’s absolutely wrong on the facts.
Listen:
Hot mic: Larry Kudlow calls @VP‘s claims in @axios interview “bullshit” right before the commercial on Fox pic.twitter.com/Wbewo52lzy
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 16, 2021
