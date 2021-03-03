‘Un-Christian Liar’ Ted Cruz Pummeled for Lie Blaming Biden for Totally Non-Existent ‘Ban’ on Dr. Suess Books

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is joining the right wing pile-on attacking liberals for a ban that does not exist on Dr. Seuss books – but the Republican from Texas is going one step further, placing blame for the non-existent ban directly on President Joe Biden.

Among those lying about the “cancel culture” banning of Dr. Suess are Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, who said on Tuesday, “There’s this cancel culture trying to cancel Dr. Seuss now.” Donald Trump, Jr. also lied, telling Earhardt, “You know they’re canceling Dr. Seuss from reading programs,” which is false.

Glenn Beck lied, saying, “They have now banned six books from Dr. Seuss,” although like everyone else, he never said who “they” are.

There is absolutely no “ban” on Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss has not been banned, nor has Dr. Seuss been canceled.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises last year decided six of the beloved author’s 60 books do not meet their standards. Some were written nearly a century ago, and the company that owns the copyright to the Seuss books decided to stop licensing those six lesser-known books over depictions of racism they admit are “hurtful and wrong.”

Enter Senator Cruz, fresh from lying last week about Attorney General nominee Judge Merrick Garland.

Senator Ted Cruz has decided the “they” in “they are banning” is none other than President Joe Biden.

Wednesday Cruz tweeted a photo that supposedly depicts the top eight best-selling Seuss books – none of which are being discontinued.

He claimed President Biden is responsible for increased sales of the books.

Who knew Joe Biden was such a great book seller. pic.twitter.com/7SNmUOQGaB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2021

Perhaps being dissatisfied with the degree of lying – in this case apparently thinking he had not lied enough, Cruz dashed off yet another tweet, this time trying to make some cash on the deal.

Could Biden try to ban my book next? One Vote Away was the #1 Bestseller on Amazon a couple of months ago…maybe Joe could get it back there? GET it HERE: https://t.co/qts9gyKX1A https://t.co/C7nrpwQhPr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2021

Many on social media expressed outrage. Some noted that Cruz’s book was a bestseller in large part because it was purchased in bulk which may have violated FEC rules.

WTF is this all about. Cruz is smart enough to know that Biden had absolutely no involvement with the decision of the Dr. Seuss estate to stop selling a few of his books. (Not any of these bestsellers.) But Cruz thinks people are dumb enough that this will be effective. https://t.co/S2JZrfuuAo — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 3, 2021

