LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
GOP Lawmakers Lie to Skip House Votes – So They Can Attend Conservative Conference in Orlando
Four of the Republican Party’s most extreme House lawmakers have submitted signed letters claiming they must vote by proxy due to the ongoing health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic. But as CNN’s Manu Raju reports, all four are in sunny Florida attending or even speaking at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“Several Republicans in the House have skipped Friday’s votes and enlisted their colleagues to vote on their behalf, signing letters saying they couldn’t attend ‘due to the ongoing public health emergency.’ But those members are scheduled to be at CPAC,” Raju reports.
“The members include Rep. Matt Gaetz,” Raju adds, “as well as some of Trump’s staunchest defenders who are listed as speakers, like Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Ted Budd of North Carolina.”
The letters say: “I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.”
The House has had several votes on Friday and is scheduled to take up the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill in the evening
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2021
Here’s Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday at CPAC, apparently unconcerned about the coronavirus as he walks maskless in the halls laughing with supporters:
Rep. Matt Gaetz taking pictures with fans pic.twitter.com/jBQ0DSYOQe
— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021
Republicans were initially vehemently opposed to voting by proxy when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved it. But now they are abusing the procedure, and apparently lying to invoke it.
‘No Ethics’ Matt Gaetz Gaslights in Defense of Cruz – Gets Roasted for Having ‘No Moral High Ground’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, decided to weigh in on Ted Cruz abandoning his constituents for a trip to sunny Cancun while some of them literally froze to death. Gaetz came out by defending Cruz, saying no apology was necessary.
More specifically, Gaetz gaslighted the general public, by saying, “Ted Cruz should not have apologized.”
The Senator from Texas who used his two little girls as a shield for his bad behavior did not apologize.
“It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” which is what Cruz told reporters, is no apology.
Many have accepted Gaetz’s false claim that Cruz apologized, but blasted him for saying that Cruz should have gone further, and resigned.
Related: While Ted Cruz Was Rushing Back to America AOC Raised $1 Million for the People of Texas
Others reminded Gaetz that he is hardly in any position to be a moral arbiter.
Take a look:
Congratulations. You’re a failed humanhttps://t.co/FYYJp0IFfI
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 19, 2021
Of course you would say that 🙄
Gaetz’s job? Carrying his makeup bag around to appear on Fox News
Let’s not forget the illegal taxpayer funded studio 😡
— Debbie (@DebbieSVA) February 19, 2021
He should have resigned instead.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 19, 2021
Spoken like a guy who brought a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union.
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 19, 2021
Trumpism, in a nutshell: https://t.co/vesLpI378h
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 19, 2021
We already know you have no ethics
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 19, 2021
Dude actually took first responders away from helping people freezing in their homes to get a police escort to the airport on Wednesday.https://t.co/0XYI5zX4ho
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) February 19, 2021
Shitposting as a mode of governance https://t.co/ERvDPz3LNZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2021
This politician is so consumed with tribalism, he’s lost touch with humanity. Never become this guy. If you have the means, help people in need wherever and whenever you can. https://t.co/Dy33AWOnLt
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) February 19, 2021
Seriously?
You know if that was some Democrat, you guys would have vilified them!
Stop with the double standard and the shamelessness.
Is that the lesson you learned from Trump — never apologize and never take accountability for your mistakes?
— Marcus Baram (@mbaram) February 19, 2021
Huh? His first responsibility is to the people of Texas. He let them down big time. of course though you do not get that.
— marybl (@marybl62) February 19, 2021
He needs to apologize to everyone in TX, including his dog.
— Pvt 1st Class, Army of the Decent (@smallsoulbites) February 19, 2021
Ted Cruz should not have fled to Mexico, on vacation, during a pandemic or statewide emergency. There, I fixed it for you.
— MamaDuck (@benjean2) February 19, 2021
Conservatives excused an insurrection and people wanting to murder the Vice President. They have no moral high ground.
— Matt Johnson (@mpj214) February 19, 2021
Someone is a little jealous of Cruz’s surge in the biggest-jerk-in-Congress derby. https://t.co/wjx5R9nhiq
— Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 19, 2021
And you shouldn’t drink and drive, but here we are https://t.co/fCmxhCudAR
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) February 19, 2021
Larry Kudlow Trashes Kamala Harris in Expletive-Filled Hot Mic Outburst on Fox News
Larry Kudlow is returning to cable news after a nearly three-year stint in the Trump White House as the president’s economic advisor, and he kicked off his first day at his new job with an expletive-filled attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris has been under fire for her recent – and entirely taken out of context – comments about vaccine distribution, taken from an interview with Axios that aired on HBO over the weekend.
First, what she actually said.
“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said, speaking about when the Biden administration took office. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”
Tuesday afternoon Fox News played a short excerpt of Vice President Harris’ coronavirus vaccine distribution comments, setting off Kudlow.
Fox News dishonestly decided to play just this part of her remarks: “in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”
In the background, on a hot mic, Kudlow repeatedly screamed “bullshit! bullshit! bullshit! bullshit!” as Mediaite noted.
But the Vice President is correct.
There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations when the Biden administration took office less than four weeks ago. Vaccines were shipped to states, and then they and local leaders were forced to try to figure it out. Distribution, transport (which requires sub-zero temperatures), how to administer the vaccine, who should get it first, how to schedule, whether or not to have mass vaccination sites, how to pay for it all, everything. Zero help, including basics like exactly when to expect how many doses, from the federal government.
Kudlow was reacting to Fox News’ out-of-context quote, but he’s absolutely wrong on the facts.
Listen:
Hot mic: Larry Kudlow calls @VP‘s claims in @axios interview “bullshit” right before the commercial on Fox pic.twitter.com/Wbewo52lzy
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 16, 2021
Sarah Sanders’ Lies Were Even Worse Than Originally Reported — Here’s How She Got Away With Them
In her tenure as White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders became legendary for her ability to lie at the podium.
But according to conservative commentator Andrew Egger, writing for The Bulwark, Sanders’ real “success” for the Trump administration did not come from how frequently she lied — it came from the fact that most of her lies were boring.
This story first ran in June, 2019.
“Her morose, plodding style and Bartlebyesque refusals to grant reporters a single inch of ground poured cold water on news cycle after news cycle that might otherwise have ignited,” wrote Egger. “The downside, of course, was that she lied a lot. But even here she distinguished herself from [predecessor Sean] Spicer, whose sweaty, frantic tall tales—that was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period!—always invited heaps of instant ridicule. Deadpanning her way through boring, misleading briefing after boring, misleading briefing, Sarah Sanders managed to take most of the fun out of calling her out—as much of a victory as Trump could typically hope for, under the circumstances.”
There were certainly some falsehoods so egregious that they did catch the media’s attention. The time that she lied that “countless” FBI agents told her they had lost confidence in former Director James Comey, for example, which she herself admitted to former special counsel Robert Mueller was a lie. And her claim that CNN reporter Jim Acosta had attacked a White House intern, which was the pretext for revoking his press credentials and which she tried to back up with doctored video footage.
But these lies were the exception rather than the rule, said Egger. Most of her ignoble talent lay in her ability to simply deny things, over and over, relentlessly, until reporters just gave up. This has been the norm on everything from reporters asking her questions about the Mueller investigation, to the times the president has glorified the idea of violence against journalists.
“It wasn’t any single heroic act of staggering duplicity that earned Sarah Sanders her paycheck at the White House,” concluded Egger. “It was the mealy spaces between the highlights: the constant barrage of bald denials of plain fact, all delivered in a bored monotone that made them seem not outrageous, or even particularly notable, but simply tiresome. How will they manage to replace that?”
