Marjorie Taylor Greene Rails Against Violence Against Women Act – Says Guns Are ‘Best Defense’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday accused transgender people of “destroying God’s creation.”
“Again Democrats want to violate girls and women’s rights by destroying God’s creation, male and female,” Greene wrote on Twitter in response to the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). “Putting biological men in women’s prisons, abuse shelters and extending them rights does NOT help biological women and girls who have been through hell.”
Greene also railed against the legislation on the House floor.
“Now that they have destroyed the family and the housing law, they want to push a progressive gender ideology,” she said of House Democrats. “Make no mistake, Democrats want to create an authoritarian woke state where neighbors, partners, citizens and employers are afraid to do anything in order to avoid the draconian policies imposed under the guise of protecting women.”
Greene said that she wanted to go after the “real abusers” instead of “trying to criminalize every church in America for not following the advice of the transgender coalition of gender dysphoria.”
Again Democrats want to violate girls and women's rights by destroying God's creation, male and female.
Putting biological men in women's prisons, abuse shelters and extending them rights does NOT help biological women and girls who have been through hell.
Cont’d… pic.twitter.com/xfcxQOwicN
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 17, 2021
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 17, 2021
North Dakota Expels Anti-Mask, Anti-Vaxx GOP Lawmaker for Alleged Sexual Harassment and ‘Bizarre’ Behavior
The Republican-majority North Dakota House on Thursday voted to expel one of its own members accused by multiple women of threatening and sexually harassing behavior.
Luke Simons was voted out by a large margin, 69-25. Republicans hold 80 seats of the body’s 94 seats.
“A 14-page document compiled by the nonpartisan Legislative Council includes allegations that Simons made ‘advances’ toward female staffers and interns, commented on their appearances and tried to give one staffer an unsolicited shoulder massage. One staffer described his behavior as ‘really creepy,'” the AP reports. “The Legislative Council this week released two additional documents alleging inappropriate and bizarre behavior by Simons.”
One of his Republican colleagues “issued a statement last week saying that his harassment was so pervasive that she switched desks to get away from him.”
Another allegation included one from a woman who “alleged that Simons once placed his lunch box in her office before leaving to use the restroom and said, ‘bet you hope there’s not a bomb in there, huh.'”
A rancher and a barber, Simons is married with five children. He has denied all the allegations and refused to resign, despite allegations going back to shortly after he took office in 2017. He says his accusers have been “twisting my words.”
Simons is the member of a pro-gun, limited government group in the House called the Bastiat Caucus. His Facebook page includes posts that indicate he is anti-vaxx, anti-mask, anti-taxes, anti-choice, opposes the $15 minimum wage, and denies climate change.
Late last month Rob Port in an opinion piece for The Grand Forks Herald wrote about an “incident that was the last straw for many who work in the Capitol building…when Simons was asked by Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, a Fargo Democrat, to put on his mask. Simons answered with ‘f— off’ and ‘you’re not my f—— mother,’ an outburst that shocked observers.”
Several lawmakers have told me off the record that they’re pushing legislative leaders to censure and possibly expel Simons from the House. “If we don’t do something about this guy he’s going to do something crazier and we’ll regret it,” one Bismarck-area Republican told me.
Image via Facebook
Hitler-Praising Congresswoman’s Husband Owns Anti-Government Extremist Truck Parked Outside Capitol on Jan. 6: Report
On January 5 U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) praised Hitler as she was speaking to an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ right wing mothers group at an event in Washington, D.C. On January 6 – the day MAGA cultists stormed the capitol in an armed insurrection – her husband, a Republican state lawmaker, parked his pickup truck, emblazoned with an anti-government extremist group’s logo, at the U.S. Capitol.
All this is according to a report at The Daily Beast, which reveals Congresswoman Miller’s husband, who is an elected member of the Illinois House of Representatives, “conceded the truck belonged to him even as he pleaded ignorance about the militia group.”
The “militia” group is the Three Percenters, one of hundreds of anti-government extremist groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. These groups promote QAnon cultism, expanding “gun rights,” and the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won re-election.
“Army friend gave me decal,” Millers husband, Chris Miller, told The Daily Beast via email. “Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub.”
The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3P
Source: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg
— Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021
The Beast reports Miller “says he ‘never was member’ of the militia and ‘didn’t know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them.'”
Here’s video from Congresswoman Miller’s January 5 speech in which she praised Hitler. She later was forced to apologize after calls for her resignation.
Here is the Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) speech quoting Hitler, made just one day before the attack on the Capitol-her is the owner of the suspicious truck seen at the Capitol on 1/6: “Hitler was right about one thing, whoever has the youth has the future.” 2/ pic.twitter.com/F9V9ILqGWo
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 26, 2021
This was posted to Chris Miller’s Facebook page:
Celebrating this exceptional country with our friends and family here in Coles County and Charleston, Illinois. It was great to see everyone in Mattoon this morning!!
Posted by State Representative Chris Miller – Illinois District 110 on Thursday, July 4, 2019
As The Daily Beast notes, their report is based on research from capitolhunters, a Twitter account that has been tracking down participants in the January 6 insurrection.
Here’s the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League:
Disturbing that a vehicle displaying an anti-gov’t extremist Three Percenter sticker was parked at the Capitol. It belongs to State Rep Chris Miller, husband to US Rep Mary Miller; she said at a rally, “Hitler was right on one thing.” More on this symbol: https://t.co/qCEQ2W0k0S https://t.co/Gk8EtThCjy
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 25, 2021
You can read the full report at The Daily Beast.
Image via Facebook
Anti-LGBTQ Religious-Right Christian Nationalist Home-School Activist and Anti-Masker Launches Congressional Bid
Christian nationalist home-schooling advocate, author, and podcaster Heidi St. John launched a run for U.S. Congress Sunday in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler became a target of supporters of former President Donald Trump after voting for his impeachment in January and revealing damning details about a phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that took place during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
A week prior to the launch of her congressional bid, St. John took to Facebook to post, “Trump now knows who his enemies are in the REPUBLICAN party. And so do we. Silver lining of the shampeachment. The RINOS need to GO!! #acquitted.”
St. John calls herself “The Busy Mom” on Facebook, hosts a daily “Off the Bench” podcast, publishes a blog, and runs a ministry for mothers that promotes her book “Becoming Mom Strong.” She is an ally of Alliance Defending Freedom President Michael Farris and has spoken at the church of religious-right activist pastor Jack Hibbs in California. Rick Green, host of the “WallBuilders Live!” radio program, was a recent guest on her podcast, which she said gets about a million downloads per month.
St. John urges parents to pull their children out of public schools, which she refers to as “government indoctrination centers” that promote “garbage sexual ideologies” and a “weird era of transgenderism.” She said on a recent podcast that gender confirmation surgery should be illegal and that doctors who perform it are “criminals.”
St. John charges that the COVID-19 coronavirus was “weaponized” to create fear by the media and Democrats who saw the virus as an opportunity to hurt Trump’s reelection chances. She urges people not to be mask-wearing “sheep” and to take off their masks. In a Jan. 18 video, she said that Christians’ job is to proclaim truth, adding, “That’s why I don’t do the mask. It’s B.S. of the highest order.”
In a Jan. 9 Facebook video, she declared, “This nation is a Christian nation” while denouncing people who criticized Trump’s religious-right supporters as Christian nationalists or as being part of a Trump-worshiping cult. She said the idea that Trump incited the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol was “a lie that the left is pushing.” She also said that “social justice is a lie from the pit of hell.”
Before Inauguration Day, St. John appeared to be hoping for a miracle that would keep Trump in power. A Jan. 12 Facebook post read, “’It’s all over’? Then along came David with his sling shot. God decides when it’s over.”
In an Inauguration Day blog post she wrote, “My heart is breaking for our Republic today. I know many of you are grieving with me. I am still in disbelief that the left pulled off the greatest vote heist in American history.”
St. John appeared on Wisconsin pastor David Fiorazo’s “Stand Up for the Truth” podcast on Feb. 4, where she said, “I’m hoping that in 2022 there’s a red wave in this country like we’ve never seen, and not just a red wave—a Christian red wave.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is re-published here by permission.
Image via Facebook
