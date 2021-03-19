RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Watch: Democrat Introduces Resolution to Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress for ‘Endorsements of Sedition’
U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) on Friday introduced a resolution to expel Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress.
The resolution, which has over 70 co-sponsors, cites her “repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”
Congressman Gomez told his colleagues from the floor of the House, “I take no joy in introducing this resolution. But any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled.”
While drawing a line in the sand, the resolution would need Republican backing as well. A two-thirds majority is needed for it to pass and successfully remove the “QAnon Congresswoman,” and it is doubtful enough conservatives would cross party lines to kick her out of Congress.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) introduces a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress over “her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.” pic.twitter.com/TkleG9eigj
— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in during her daily press briefing, saying: “I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body. And I’m not saying this for shock value. It’s the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the Speaker and our government.”
Greene has endorsed Pelosi’s execution.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Marjorie Taylor Greene Rails Against Violence Against Women Act – Says Guns Are ‘Best Defense’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday accused transgender people of “destroying God’s creation.”
“Again Democrats want to violate girls and women’s rights by destroying God’s creation, male and female,” Greene wrote on Twitter in response to the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). “Putting biological men in women’s prisons, abuse shelters and extending them rights does NOT help biological women and girls who have been through hell.”
Greene also railed against the legislation on the House floor.
“Now that they have destroyed the family and the housing law, they want to push a progressive gender ideology,” she said of House Democrats. “Make no mistake, Democrats want to create an authoritarian woke state where neighbors, partners, citizens and employers are afraid to do anything in order to avoid the draconian policies imposed under the guise of protecting women.”
Greene said that she wanted to go after the “real abusers” instead of “trying to criminalize every church in America for not following the advice of the transgender coalition of gender dysphoria.”
Watch the video below.
Again Democrats want to violate girls and women’s rights by destroying God’s creation, male and female.
Putting biological men in women’s prisons, abuse shelters and extending them rights does NOT help biological women and girls who have been through hell.
Cont’d… pic.twitter.com/xfcxQOwicN
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 17, 2021
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 17, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
North Dakota Expels Anti-Mask, Anti-Vaxx GOP Lawmaker for Alleged Sexual Harassment and ‘Bizarre’ Behavior
The Republican-majority North Dakota House on Thursday voted to expel one of its own members accused by multiple women of threatening and sexually harassing behavior.
Luke Simons was voted out by a large margin, 69-25. Republicans hold 80 seats of the body’s 94 seats.
“A 14-page document compiled by the nonpartisan Legislative Council includes allegations that Simons made ‘advances’ toward female staffers and interns, commented on their appearances and tried to give one staffer an unsolicited shoulder massage. One staffer described his behavior as ‘really creepy,'” the AP reports. “The Legislative Council this week released two additional documents alleging inappropriate and bizarre behavior by Simons.”
One of his Republican colleagues “issued a statement last week saying that his harassment was so pervasive that she switched desks to get away from him.”
Another allegation included one from a woman who “alleged that Simons once placed his lunch box in her office before leaving to use the restroom and said, ‘bet you hope there’s not a bomb in there, huh.'”
A rancher and a barber, Simons is married with five children. He has denied all the allegations and refused to resign, despite allegations going back to shortly after he took office in 2017. He says his accusers have been “twisting my words.”
Simons is the member of a pro-gun, limited government group in the House called the Bastiat Caucus. His Facebook page includes posts that indicate he is anti-vaxx, anti-mask, anti-taxes, anti-choice, opposes the $15 minimum wage, and denies climate change.
Late last month Rob Port in an opinion piece for The Grand Forks Herald wrote about an “incident that was the last straw for many who work in the Capitol building…when Simons was asked by Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, a Fargo Democrat, to put on his mask. Simons answered with ‘f— off’ and ‘you’re not my f—— mother,’ an outburst that shocked observers.”
Several lawmakers have told me off the record that they’re pushing legislative leaders to censure and possibly expel Simons from the House. “If we don’t do something about this guy he’s going to do something crazier and we’ll regret it,” one Bismarck-area Republican told me.
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Hitler-Praising Congresswoman’s Husband Owns Anti-Government Extremist Truck Parked Outside Capitol on Jan. 6: Report
On January 5 U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) praised Hitler as she was speaking to an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ right wing mothers group at an event in Washington, D.C. On January 6 – the day MAGA cultists stormed the capitol in an armed insurrection – her husband, a Republican state lawmaker, parked his pickup truck, emblazoned with an anti-government extremist group’s logo, at the U.S. Capitol.
All this is according to a report at The Daily Beast, which reveals Congresswoman Miller’s husband, who is an elected member of the Illinois House of Representatives, “conceded the truck belonged to him even as he pleaded ignorance about the militia group.”
The “militia” group is the Three Percenters, one of hundreds of anti-government extremist groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. These groups promote QAnon cultism, expanding “gun rights,” and the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won re-election.
“Army friend gave me decal,” Millers husband, Chris Miller, told The Daily Beast via email. “Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub.”
The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3P
Source: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg
— Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021
The Beast reports Miller “says he ‘never was member’ of the militia and ‘didn’t know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them.'”
Here’s video from Congresswoman Miller’s January 5 speech in which she praised Hitler. She later was forced to apologize after calls for her resignation.
Here is the Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) speech quoting Hitler, made just one day before the attack on the Capitol-her is the owner of the suspicious truck seen at the Capitol on 1/6: “Hitler was right about one thing, whoever has the youth has the future.” 2/ pic.twitter.com/F9V9ILqGWo
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 26, 2021
This was posted to Chris Miller’s Facebook page:
Celebrating this exceptional country with our friends and family here in Coles County and Charleston, Illinois. It was great to see everyone in Mattoon this morning!!
Posted by State Representative Chris Miller – Illinois District 110 on Thursday, July 4, 2019
As The Daily Beast notes, their report is based on research from capitolhunters, a Twitter account that has been tracking down participants in the January 6 insurrection.
Here’s the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League:
Disturbing that a vehicle displaying an anti-gov’t extremist Three Percenter sticker was parked at the Capitol. It belongs to State Rep Chris Miller, husband to US Rep Mary Miller; she said at a rally, “Hitler was right on one thing.” More on this symbol: https://t.co/qCEQ2W0k0S https://t.co/Gk8EtThCjy
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 25, 2021
You can read the full report at The Daily Beast.
Image via Facebook
Trending
- QANON DRAMA QUEEN3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains to the Pentagon a Guam Military Unit ‘Ambushed’ Her Congressional Office
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Grassley Attacks LGBTQ Equality Act: ‘My Guide Is From the Bible’ – This Bill Would ‘Fundamentally Manipulate’ Society
- REPUBLICAN HYPOCRISY2 days ago
172 Republicans Vote Against Violence Against Women Act – One Day After 7 Women Massacred by ‘Sex Addicted’ Gunman
- CRIME2 days ago
Georgia Sheriff’s Office on Asian Spa Shooter: ‘Yesterday Was a Really Bad Day for Him’
- CRIME2 days ago
Georgia Spa Shooting Massacre Suspect Was ‘Big Into Religion’ Says 21-Year Old’s Former Schoolmate: Report
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Shreds Bill Barr After New ‘Perjury’ Exposed: ‘He Lied Through His Teeth’
- PRO-INSURRECTIONISTS?2 days ago
12 House Republicans Vote Against Bill Awarding Congressional Medals to Police for Protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Fox & Friends Filibuster Freakout: If They End It ‘Democrats Will Rule Our Country Forever’