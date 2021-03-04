RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
North Dakota Expels Anti-Mask, Anti-Vaxx GOP Lawmaker for Alleged Sexual Harassment and ‘Bizarre’ Behavior
The Republican-majority North Dakota House on Thursday voted to expel one of its own members accused by multiple women of threatening and sexually harassing behavior.
Luke Simons was voted out by a large margin, 69-25. Republicans hold 80 seats of the body’s 94 seats.
“A 14-page document compiled by the nonpartisan Legislative Council includes allegations that Simons made ‘advances’ toward female staffers and interns, commented on their appearances and tried to give one staffer an unsolicited shoulder massage. One staffer described his behavior as ‘really creepy,'” the AP reports. “The Legislative Council this week released two additional documents alleging inappropriate and bizarre behavior by Simons.”
One of his Republican colleagues “issued a statement last week saying that his harassment was so pervasive that she switched desks to get away from him.”
Another allegation included one from a woman who “alleged that Simons once placed his lunch box in her office before leaving to use the restroom and said, ‘bet you hope there’s not a bomb in there, huh.'”
A rancher and a barber, Simons is married with five children. He has denied all the allegations and refused to resign, despite allegations going back to shortly after he took office in 2017. He says his accusers have “twisting my words.”
Simons is the member of a pro-gun, limited government group in the House called the Bastiat Caucus. His Facebook page includes posts that indicate he is anti-vaxx, anti-mask, anti-taxes, anti-choice, opposes the $15 minimum wage, and denies climate change.
Late last month Rob Port in an opinion piece for The Grand Forks Herald wrote about an “incident that was the last straw for many who work in the Capitol building…when Simons was asked by Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, a Fargo Democrat, to put on his mask. Simons answered with ‘f— off’ and ‘you’re not my f—— mother,’ an outburst that shocked observers.”
Several lawmakers have told me off the record that they’re pushing legislative leaders to censure and possibly expel Simons from the House. “If we don’t do something about this guy he’s going to do something crazier and we’ll regret it,” one Bismarck-area Republican told me.
Image via Facebook
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Hitler-Praising Congresswoman’s Husband Owns Anti-Government Extremist Truck Parked Outside Capitol on Jan. 6: Report
On January 5 U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) praised Hitler as she was speaking to an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ right wing mothers group at an event in Washington, D.C. On January 6 – the day MAGA cultists stormed the capitol in an armed insurrection – her husband, a Republican state lawmaker, parked his pickup truck, emblazoned with an anti-government extremist group’s logo, at the U.S. Capitol.
All this is according to a report at The Daily Beast, which reveals Congresswoman Miller’s husband, who is an elected member of the Illinois House of Representatives, “conceded the truck belonged to him even as he pleaded ignorance about the militia group.”
The “militia” group is the Three Percenters, one of hundreds of anti-government extremist groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. These groups promote QAnon cultism, expanding “gun rights,” and the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won re-election.
“Army friend gave me decal,” Millers husband, Chris Miller, told The Daily Beast via email. “Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub.”
The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3P
Source: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg
— Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021
The Beast reports Miller “says he ‘never was member’ of the militia and ‘didn’t know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them.'”
Here’s video from Congresswoman Miller’s January 5 speech in which she praised Hitler. She later was forced to apologize after calls for her resignation.
Here is the Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) speech quoting Hitler, made just one day before the attack on the Capitol-her is the owner of the suspicious truck seen at the Capitol on 1/6: “Hitler was right about one thing, whoever has the youth has the future.” 2/ pic.twitter.com/F9V9ILqGWo
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 26, 2021
This was posted to Chris Miller’s Facebook page:
Celebrating this exceptional country with our friends and family here in Coles County and Charleston, Illinois. It was great to see everyone in Mattoon this morning!!
Posted by State Representative Chris Miller – Illinois District 110 on Thursday, July 4, 2019
As The Daily Beast notes, their report is based on research from capitolhunters, a Twitter account that has been tracking down participants in the January 6 insurrection.
Here’s the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League:
Disturbing that a vehicle displaying an anti-gov’t extremist Three Percenter sticker was parked at the Capitol. It belongs to State Rep Chris Miller, husband to US Rep Mary Miller; she said at a rally, “Hitler was right on one thing.” More on this symbol: https://t.co/qCEQ2W0k0S https://t.co/Gk8EtThCjy
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 25, 2021
You can read the full report at The Daily Beast.
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Anti-LGBTQ Religious-Right Christian Nationalist Home-School Activist and Anti-Masker Launches Congressional Bid
Christian nationalist home-schooling advocate, author, and podcaster Heidi St. John launched a run for U.S. Congress Sunday in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler became a target of supporters of former President Donald Trump after voting for his impeachment in January and revealing damning details about a phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that took place during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
A week prior to the launch of her congressional bid, St. John took to Facebook to post, “Trump now knows who his enemies are in the REPUBLICAN party. And so do we. Silver lining of the shampeachment. The RINOS need to GO!! #acquitted.”
St. John calls herself “The Busy Mom” on Facebook, hosts a daily “Off the Bench” podcast, publishes a blog, and runs a ministry for mothers that promotes her book “Becoming Mom Strong.” She is an ally of Alliance Defending Freedom President Michael Farris and has spoken at the church of religious-right activist pastor Jack Hibbs in California. Rick Green, host of the “WallBuilders Live!” radio program, was a recent guest on her podcast, which she said gets about a million downloads per month.
St. John urges parents to pull their children out of public schools, which she refers to as “government indoctrination centers” that promote “garbage sexual ideologies” and a “weird era of transgenderism.” She said on a recent podcast that gender confirmation surgery should be illegal and that doctors who perform it are “criminals.”
St. John charges that the COVID-19 coronavirus was “weaponized” to create fear by the media and Democrats who saw the virus as an opportunity to hurt Trump’s reelection chances. She urges people not to be mask-wearing “sheep” and to take off their masks. In a Jan. 18 video, she said that Christians’ job is to proclaim truth, adding, “That’s why I don’t do the mask. It’s B.S. of the highest order.”
In a Jan. 9 Facebook video, she declared, “This nation is a Christian nation” while denouncing people who criticized Trump’s religious-right supporters as Christian nationalists or as being part of a Trump-worshiping cult. She said the idea that Trump incited the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol was “a lie that the left is pushing.” She also said that “social justice is a lie from the pit of hell.”
Before Inauguration Day, St. John appeared to be hoping for a miracle that would keep Trump in power. A Jan. 12 Facebook post read, “’It’s all over’? Then along came David with his sling shot. God decides when it’s over.”
In an Inauguration Day blog post she wrote, “My heart is breaking for our Republic today. I know many of you are grieving with me. I am still in disbelief that the left pulled off the greatest vote heist in American history.”
St. John appeared on Wisconsin pastor David Fiorazo’s “Stand Up for the Truth” podcast on Feb. 4, where she said, “I’m hoping that in 2022 there’s a red wave in this country like we’ve never seen, and not just a red wave—a Christian red wave.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is re-published here by permission.
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘Russian Ron’ Johnson Blasted as ‘Domestic Terrorist Apologist’ for Blaming Insurrection on ‘Fake Trump Protesters’
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) used his time during Tuesday’s first joint Senate hearing on the January 6 insurrection to publicly suggest “provocateurs” from Antifa, and “fake Trump supporters” were responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five Americans dead, and led to the deaths of several other law enforcement officers. In reality, the thousands who protested and stormed the Capitol were almost exclusively Trump supporters.
Johnson read aloud a column from the far right wing website The Federalist, which is known for its disinformation and conspiracy theories.
That column claims that among those ho participated were “Fake Trump protesters. A few young men wearing Trump or MAGA hats backwards and who did not fit in with the rest of the crowd in terms of their actions and demeanor, whom I presumed to be Antifa or other leftist agitators.”
Johnson, who is running for re-election next year, is all too well-known as one of the eight Republicans who spent the Fourth of July in Moscow in 2018, and came back minimizing te extent of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Here are Johnson’s remarks from Tuesday’s hearings.
Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren’t actually Trump supporters, but were “provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters” pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021
The response to Johnson’s disinformation was immediate and palpable. Many are extremely angry.
It appears that Ron Johnson really is going all-in with “Antifa Did It”
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 23, 2021
Ron Johnson is reading out some post about “agents provocateurs, fake Trump supporters” in the January 6 insurrection, the whole It Was Really Antifa Or Whatever narrative.
— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) February 23, 2021
Senator #RonJohnson is a national embarrassment and a domestic terrorist apologist. He is the January 6th equivalent of a Holocaust denier.
— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 23, 2021
Republican Ron Johnson just finished reading excerpts from a column that blamed the insurrection on antifa, saying that it was staged by “provocateurs.” That is a lie. A senator is spreading disinformation in a Senate hearing.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2021
Nope, you did not just imagine Sen. Ron Johnson blaming January 6th on Capitol Police and antifa provocateurs.
That just happened.
2022 will be happening too.
— ReallyAmerican.com ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) February 23, 2021
Ron Johnson is out of his mind and trying hard to push garbage.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) February 23, 2021
NEWS: Senator Ron Johnson is spending his time at the Capitol hearing reading aloud from an un-sourced blog post that blames antifa for January 6th.
Can’t wait til the next GOP senator flips the page and tells us the details of the love child Elvis had with those aliens.
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 23, 2021
This is domestic terrorist misinformation and it’s unclear to me why Democratic senators at this hearing are not speaking up and calling for Ron Johnson’s immediate expulsion from the Senate https://t.co/egl04gaugE
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) February 23, 2021
Republican Ron Johnson just finished lying to the Senate, saying the insurrection was lead by Antifa.
That is a lie!
Be Clear.
Ron Johnson likes to lie and spread Dis-information!#RonJohnsonLies
— Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) February 23, 2021
I have been monitoring Russian social media and media. These talking points that @SenRonJohnson spewed are identical to the disinformation they started pushing immediately. One Russian propagandist actually said “antifa” was going to be at the riots on his drive to DC.
— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) February 23, 2021
Russian Ron Johnson is a propaganda tool.
— Slygrammy5 ??? ?? (@SharonCoryell3) February 23, 2021
Russian Ron must have received his monthly stipend of rubles.
— Boomer Bob was BobA1959 I’m Pissed Off and Angry (@Bob2A1959NYC) February 23, 2021
Ron Johnson was likely in on it. https://t.co/uok1i5Y5D4
— Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) February 23, 2021
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Explodes in ‘Cancel Culture’ Rant About Oreos, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and the Muppets
- IF YOU HAVE TO CHEAT...2 days ago
Listen: RNC Lawyer Makes Stunning Admission to Supreme Court Justices That GOP Needs Voter Suppression Laws to Win
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Busted: MAGA Rioter Boasted of Plan to Pin Capitol Violence on Antifa – Now He’s Been Arrested
- ANTI-SCIENCE2 days ago
‘Don’t Ever Let a Republican Tell You They’re Pro-Life Again’: Internet Stunned as TX Removes All COVID Restrictions
- WHITEWASHING HISTORY3 days ago
McEnany Says ‘Everyone’ in the White House Was ‘Horrified’ When Insurrectionists Attacked the Capitol – Contrary to Reports
- OPINION1 day ago
‘End of Freedom’: Glenn Beck Melts Down Over ‘Fascism’ of Dr. Seuss Copyright Owner Discontinuing Six Books
- News2 days ago
Outrage After Fox News Hires ‘Known Liar and Propagandist’ Kayleigh McEnany
- THESE WERE HUMAN BEINGS FOX NEWS1 day ago
Fox & Friends Host Makes Social Distancing ‘Joke’ About Horrific Crash That Killed 13 People Mostly From Mexico