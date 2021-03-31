‘Read the Room’: Gaetz Mocked, Condemned After Office Posts Notice Looking for College Interns

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is looking to hire unpaid college interns, his office announced Wednesday morning, just hours after news broke the Dept. of Justice is investigating him for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl and for possible child sex trafficking.

The posting, published on Daybook on Wednesday, says “internships run throughout the fall, spring or summer semesters for college students. Although all internships in all offices are unpaid, students gain invaluable work experience. The hours are flexible to accommodate students’ hectic course schedules.”

It adds that “interns’ responsibilities will vary. They may be asked to answer phones, run errands, research legislation for the Member and legislative staff, attend hearings and briefings and answer constituent letters on various issues before the House. As a result, interns learn about the legislative process and the many other functions of a congressional office.”

Gaetz confirmed the existence of the investigation but in carefully-worded statements denied any wrongdoing, claiming he is the victim of a $25 million extortion scheme. The investigation was approved at the highest levels of the DOJ.

The posting received immediate mockery and condemnation:

Absolutely impeccable timing. — RCA (@RoderickA1) March 31, 2021

The scary part is, I think he is reading the room. He’s scanning for underage honeys. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) March 31, 2021

I think Matty thought he nailed the Carlson Tucker interview, so it all went away and crisis over. — cllandestine (@Cllandestine75) March 31, 2021

Why don’t you take a seat Congressman — Michael (@michael8684) March 31, 2021

I can’t tell if Matt Gaetz ……

– has had a mass resignation at his offices

– is using this as cover

– is extremely tone deaf

– has been hacked — BidenCorgi GalactiHarris – Actual (@BattlecorgiG) March 31, 2021