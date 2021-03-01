CRIME
Anti-Masker Murders Police Officer Who Was Escorting Him Away From Basketball Game
A police officer was shot and killed in New Orleans during a dispute over mask requirements at a high school basketball game.
Police said 35-year-old John Shallerhorn tried to enter George Washington Carver High School’s gymnasium Friday about 6:15 p.m. for a playoff game against Warren Easton High when he was stopped by an employee who was checking temperatures and enforcing a mask mandate, reported NOLA.com.
Shallerhorn fought with the school employee before Martinus Mitchum, a Tulane University police officer and 2nd City Court deputy constable who was working for the school as a security guard, tried to break up the altercation.
The 38-year-old Mitchum was escorting Shallerhorn off the campus when the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the officer twice, police said.
Shallerhorn then placed his gun on the ground, police said, and Orleans Parish sheriff’s deputies who were at the school arrested him.
Mitchum was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Before the shooting, Shallerhorn also robbed a medallion chain at gunpoint from a 39-year-old man sitting in a parked car.
Shallerhorn could potentially face the death penalty on charges of first-degree murder of a police officer and armed robbery.
CRIME
‘Millions of Pages of Documents’: NY Prosecutors Now Have Possession of Trump Tax Records He Tried for Years to Hide
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office now has “millions of pages” of records and documents from former President Donald Trump, including his tax returns.
New York prosecutors took possession on Monday, just hours after Trump’s last-ditch effort at the U.S. Supreme Court failed, CNN reports.
“New York District Attorney Cy Vance is investigating whether Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in tax fraud, insurance fraud and other schemes to defraud,” according to CNN, “including potentially providing false information to financial institutions or banks about the value of certain buildings and assets.”
The documents span years, reportedly from January 2011 to August 2019, and include not only official records and returns, but emails and drafts of documents, which are vital to a fraud investigation in determining intent to commit a crime.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
US Supreme Court to Trump: No We Will Not Help You Hide Your Tax Returns
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday morning refused to help former President Donald Trump protect his tax returns from investigators.
The decision means prosecutors, specifically the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and a New York grand jury, will be able to gain access to the documents.
None of the justices noted a dissent, CNBC reports.
“Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can now require Trump’s accountants to turn over the records that the president has steadfastly refused to surrender to prosecutors or Congress.” NBC News reports, calling it “a decisive defeat” for Trump.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court of the United States has denied Donald Trump a stay, which would allow him to withhold certain disclosure documents, in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s case for the former president’s financial records on Monday. pic.twitter.com/i8DjjEr0St
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 22, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Arizona Man Arrested for Cursing and Yelling ‘Get a Job’ at Families Standing in Food Distribution Line
According to CBS 5 and Fox 10 Phoenix, a man in Maricopa County, Arizona was arrested on disorderly conduct charges after cursing and harassing people in line at a local school that was hosting a food distribution for struggling families.
“Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies say they were called to a food distribution event held at a Buckeye school Thursday after reports of a man, later identified as 46-year-old Ryan Bryson, who was reportedly ‘yelling obscenities and degrading remarks to members of the community who were at the school for food distribution,'” reported Emma Lockhart on Friday.
Per Fox 10, the exchange occurred within earshot of children, who heard his obscene language.
“He looked at my son and told him that his parents were pathetic and couldn’t afford to feed him. At that point, all my manners went out the window,” said one parent in the food line. Video footage of the incident show Bryson shouting, “Get a f*cking job!”
Watch the report below:
