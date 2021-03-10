CRIME
Woman Who Assaulted and Coughed on Uber Driver May Face Criminal Charges
A California woman who assaulted and coughed on an Uber driver could face criminal charges now that police are investigating the incident.
A video that went viral this week shows three women in the backseat of an Uber ride, one of whom was not wearing a mask. According to reports, the maskless woman became enraged after the driver, Subhakar Khadka asked her to wear a mask. When Khadka pulled over and asked the women to exit the car, the maskless woman coughed on him and assaulted him.
Now, according to reports, police in Bayview, California, are investigating.
In July, Uber extended its mask requirement indefinitely and later started requiring some riders to “take a selfie as proof you are wearing a mask before your next Uber ride.”
“We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street. That’s why we’re expanding the same technology to riders, too,” the company said in a blog post in September. “If a driver reports to us that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber.”
CRIME
Anti-Masker Murders Police Officer Who Was Escorting Him Away From Basketball Game
A police officer was shot and killed in New Orleans during a dispute over mask requirements at a high school basketball game.
Police said 35-year-old John Shallerhorn tried to enter George Washington Carver High School’s gymnasium Friday about 6:15 p.m. for a playoff game against Warren Easton High when he was stopped by an employee who was checking temperatures and enforcing a mask mandate, reported NOLA.com.
Shallerhorn fought with the school employee before Martinus Mitchum, a Tulane University police officer and 2nd City Court deputy constable who was working for the school as a security guard, tried to break up the altercation.
The 38-year-old Mitchum was escorting Shallerhorn off the campus when the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the officer twice, police said.
Shallerhorn then placed his gun on the ground, police said, and Orleans Parish sheriff’s deputies who were at the school arrested him.
Mitchum was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Before the shooting, Shallerhorn also robbed a medallion chain at gunpoint from a 39-year-old man sitting in a parked car.
Shallerhorn could potentially face the death penalty on charges of first-degree murder of a police officer and armed robbery.
CRIME
‘Millions of Pages of Documents’: NY Prosecutors Now Have Possession of Trump Tax Records He Tried for Years to Hide
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office now has “millions of pages” of records and documents from former President Donald Trump, including his tax returns.
New York prosecutors took possession on Monday, just hours after Trump’s last-ditch effort at the U.S. Supreme Court failed, CNN reports.
“New York District Attorney Cy Vance is investigating whether Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in tax fraud, insurance fraud and other schemes to defraud,” according to CNN, “including potentially providing false information to financial institutions or banks about the value of certain buildings and assets.”
The documents span years, reportedly from January 2011 to August 2019, and include not only official records and returns, but emails and drafts of documents, which are vital to a fraud investigation in determining intent to commit a crime.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
US Supreme Court to Trump: No We Will Not Help You Hide Your Tax Returns
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday morning refused to help former President Donald Trump protect his tax returns from investigators.
The decision means prosecutors, specifically the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and a New York grand jury, will be able to gain access to the documents.
None of the justices noted a dissent, CNBC reports.
“Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can now require Trump’s accountants to turn over the records that the president has steadfastly refused to surrender to prosecutors or Congress.” NBC News reports, calling it “a decisive defeat” for Trump.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court of the United States has denied Donald Trump a stay, which would allow him to withhold certain disclosure documents, in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s case for the former president’s financial records on Monday. pic.twitter.com/i8DjjEr0St
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 22, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
