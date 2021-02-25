‘Millions of Pages of Documents’: NY Prosecutors Now Have Possession of Trump Tax Records He Tried for Years to Hide

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office now has “millions of pages” of records and documents from former President Donald Trump, including his tax returns.

New York prosecutors took possession on Monday, just hours after Trump’s last-ditch effort at the U.S. Supreme Court failed, CNN reports.

“New York District Attorney Cy Vance is investigating whether Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in tax fraud, insurance fraud and other schemes to defraud,” according to CNN, “including potentially providing false information to financial institutions or banks about the value of certain buildings and assets.”

The documents span years, reportedly from January 2011 to August 2019, and include not only official records and returns, but emails and drafts of documents, which are vital to a fraud investigation in determining intent to commit a crime.

