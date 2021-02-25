CRIME
‘Millions of Pages of Documents’: NY Prosecutors Now Have Possession of Trump Tax Records He Tried for Years to Hide
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office now has “millions of pages” of records and documents from former President Donald Trump, including his tax returns.
New York prosecutors took possession on Monday, just hours after Trump’s last-ditch effort at the U.S. Supreme Court failed, CNN reports.
“New York District Attorney Cy Vance is investigating whether Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in tax fraud, insurance fraud and other schemes to defraud,” according to CNN, “including potentially providing false information to financial institutions or banks about the value of certain buildings and assets.”
The documents span years, reportedly from January 2011 to August 2019, and include not only official records and returns, but emails and drafts of documents, which are vital to a fraud investigation in determining intent to commit a crime.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
US Supreme Court to Trump: No We Will Not Help You Hide Your Tax Returns
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday morning refused to help former President Donald Trump protect his tax returns from investigators.
The decision means prosecutors, specifically the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and a New York grand jury, will be able to gain access to the documents.
None of the justices noted a dissent, CNBC reports.
“Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can now require Trump’s accountants to turn over the records that the president has steadfastly refused to surrender to prosecutors or Congress.” NBC News reports, calling it “a decisive defeat” for Trump.
Arizona Man Arrested for Cursing and Yelling ‘Get a Job’ at Families Standing in Food Distribution Line
According to CBS 5 and Fox 10 Phoenix, a man in Maricopa County, Arizona was arrested on disorderly conduct charges after cursing and harassing people in line at a local school that was hosting a food distribution for struggling families.
“Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies say they were called to a food distribution event held at a Buckeye school Thursday after reports of a man, later identified as 46-year-old Ryan Bryson, who was reportedly ‘yelling obscenities and degrading remarks to members of the community who were at the school for food distribution,'” reported Emma Lockhart on Friday.
Per Fox 10, the exchange occurred within earshot of children, who heard his obscene language.
“He looked at my son and told him that his parents were pathetic and couldn’t afford to feed him. At that point, all my manners went out the window,” said one parent in the food line. Video footage of the incident show Bryson shouting, “Get a f*cking job!”
Watch the report below:
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Organized Crime, Bank Fraud, Bribery, and RICO Expert for Trump Case
The Manhattan District Attorney has hired Mark Pomerantz, a lawyer who is a nationally-known expert in organized crime, bank fraud, and RICO cases to assist in the investigation into former President Donald Trump.
The New York Times reports Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. “has reached outside its ranks to enlist a prominent former federal prosecutor to help scrutinize financial dealings at the former president’s company.”
Pomerantz’s bio at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School reads like that of a Mafia prosecutor.
“Mark has a great deal of experience in matters involving the financial services industry,” it says, “including securities and bank fraud, mail and wire fraud, RICO and FCPA violations, tax offenses and bribery.”
He’s also won an award “for Excellence in White-Collar Crime and Government Investigations,” and served as “a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and headed the Criminal Division in that office during 1997-1999.”
Vance’s investigation into Trump, the Times adds, “is focused on possible tax and bank-related fraud, including whether the Trump Organization misled its lenders or local tax authorities about the value of his properties to obtain loans and tax benefits.”
