8 People Dead After Shootings in Atlanta-Area Spas That Employ Asian Workers

Eight Atlanta-area people are dead Tuesday evening after a gunman opened fire at three different spas known to employ Asian workers.

A suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was captured by police about 150 miles south of Atlanta after the mass shooting spree, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“Officials have said it is too early to tell whether the incidents are connected, but the shootings took place at spas where a majority of the employees are Asian. Atlanta police said that all four victims on Piedmont Road appeared to be Asian women.”

Four people were killed and another injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County.

“Less than two hours later, four more people were killed in shootings at two separate massage parlors near one another on Piedmont Road, according to interim Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant.”

UPDATE via AJC. The 4 dead mentioned below are at one location. Death toll remains at eight currently:

#BREAKING: 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the accused gunman in today's Cherokee County spa shooting, has been apprehended in Crisp County, Georgia. The news comes as officials announce a fourth person has died: https://t.co/1spPrt8Hco pic.twitter.com/XnUnsUhWcw — AJC (@ajc) March 17, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.