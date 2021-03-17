CRIME
Georgia Spa Shooting Massacre Suspect Was ‘Big Into Religion’ Says 21-Year Old’s Former Schoolmate: Report
A Georgia man who has been accused of killing eight people in an apparent attack targeting Asian women described himself as deeply religious in social media posts before the string of shootings.
Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was seen on surveillance video at the Atlanta-area massage parlors and was stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 75 two hours away, but social media posts and past acquaintances offered few clues for the apparently racist shooting spree, reported The Daily Beast.
“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God,” read the tagline in an Instagram account that appears to belong to the alleged shooter. “This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”
A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with the 21-year-old Long in 2017 saw no sign of the violence he would allegedly commit just a few years later.
“He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss,” the classmate told The Daily Beast. “He was sort of nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.”
Other social media posts attest to Long’s interest in religion, including a since-deleted video posted on the Facebook page for Crabapple First Baptist Church shows him discussing his baptism.
“As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time, and I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the video. “And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”
The fatal shooting spree — which left six Asian women, a white woman and a white man dead and a Hispanic man wounded — comes amid a wave of random violence against Asian-Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, but investigators said they could not yet determine whether Long would be charged with hate crimes.
“Nothing is going to be ruled out,” said Cherokee County sheriff ‘s Capt. Jay Baker. “Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.”
CRIME
8 People Dead After Shootings in Atlanta-Area Spas That Employ Asian Workers
Eight Atlanta-area people are dead Tuesday evening after a gunman opened fire at three different spas known to employ Asian workers.
A suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was captured by police about 150 miles south of Atlanta after the mass shooting spree, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
“Officials have said it is too early to tell whether the incidents are connected, but the shootings took place at spas where a majority of the employees are Asian. Atlanta police said that all four victims on Piedmont Road appeared to be Asian women.”
Four people were killed and another injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County.
“Less than two hours later, four more people were killed in shootings at two separate massage parlors near one another on Piedmont Road, according to interim Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant.”
UPDATE via AJC. The 4 dead mentioned below are at one location. Death toll remains at eight currently:
#BREAKING: 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the accused gunman in today's Cherokee County spa shooting, has been apprehended in Crisp County, Georgia. The news comes as officials announce a fourth person has died: https://t.co/1spPrt8Hco pic.twitter.com/XnUnsUhWcw
— AJC (@ajc) March 17, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Woman Who Assaulted and Coughed on Uber Driver May Face Criminal Charges
A California woman who assaulted and coughed on an Uber driver could face criminal charges now that police are investigating the incident.
A video that went viral this week shows three women in the backseat of an Uber ride, one of whom was not wearing a mask. According to reports, the maskless woman became enraged after the driver, Subhakar Khadka asked her to wear a mask. When Khadka pulled over and asked the women to exit the car, the maskless woman coughed on him and assaulted him.
Now, according to reports, police in Bayview, California, are investigating.
In July, Uber extended its mask requirement indefinitely and later started requiring some riders to “take a selfie as proof you are wearing a mask before your next Uber ride.”
“We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street. That’s why we’re expanding the same technology to riders, too,” the company said in a blog post in September. “If a driver reports to us that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber.”
CRIME
Anti-Masker Murders Police Officer Who Was Escorting Him Away From Basketball Game
A police officer was shot and killed in New Orleans during a dispute over mask requirements at a high school basketball game.
Police said 35-year-old John Shallerhorn tried to enter George Washington Carver High School’s gymnasium Friday about 6:15 p.m. for a playoff game against Warren Easton High when he was stopped by an employee who was checking temperatures and enforcing a mask mandate, reported NOLA.com.
Shallerhorn fought with the school employee before Martinus Mitchum, a Tulane University police officer and 2nd City Court deputy constable who was working for the school as a security guard, tried to break up the altercation.
The 38-year-old Mitchum was escorting Shallerhorn off the campus when the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the officer twice, police said.
Shallerhorn then placed his gun on the ground, police said, and Orleans Parish sheriff’s deputies who were at the school arrested him.
Mitchum was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Before the shooting, Shallerhorn also robbed a medallion chain at gunpoint from a 39-year-old man sitting in a parked car.
Shallerhorn could potentially face the death penalty on charges of first-degree murder of a police officer and armed robbery.
