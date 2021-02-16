OUCH
Watch: Rick Perry Unable to Defend Texas Republicans for Power Outages During Fox News Interview
Texas Republicans received harsh criticism on Monday of 2 million households in The Lone Star State lost power due to a winter storm.
Former GOP Gov. Rick Perry went on Fox News to defend the GOP response to the storm.
“I love Texas, I don’t want to attack Texas,” Tucker Carlson said.
“On the other hand, the most basic responsibility of government, you’d think, is to keep the power on, especially as people need it to survive,” Carlson said. “They didn’t. Why?”
But at that exact moment, Perry lost his internet connection.
“He’s proving the point that we’re making,” Carlson concluded.
Rick Perry seems to have lost connection pic.twitter.com/gLay3TrYF9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 16, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OUCH
Trump Campaign Raises Barely More Than Half of What Biden Raised in August
The Trump campaign has delayed reporting its August fundraising numbers, but it appears the reason is the numbers are weak.
According to Fox News the Trump campaign took in a mere $210 million in August. The Biden campaign by comparison took in a whopping $364.5 million.
On a percentage basis, the Trump campaign’s fundraising was barely more than half of Biden’s, or about 58%.
Biden’s August fundraising is historic – no presidential campaign has ever had as large a month.
On Tuesday Trump said if necessary he would spend his own money on his campaign, although most political experts doubt he would.
Some experts say the poor fundraising, coupled with excessive spending, could explain why Trump opted to use the White House to hold the RNC.
OUCH
Viral Video: Anti-Trump Republicans Release Latest Attack Ad Comparing President to Jurassic Park Dinosaur
The anti-Trump Republicans and former Republicans at The Lincoln Project are out with their latest attack ad, and in just a few short hours it has already gone viral.
Dubbed “Disheveled,” with a logo similar to the hit movie series “Jurassic Park,” the 41-second spot shows the President walking toward Marine One on his way to Saturday’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, where less than 6200 people showed, according to an official estimate.
The President walks across the White House lawn, the video plays the “Jurassic Park” theme, the President waves.
The video then cuts to Trump returning to the White House that night, after his disastrous performance.
A “disheveled” president, his tie undone, around his neck, his shirt collar open, and clearly exhausted, exits the helicopter, his red MAGA hat in hand, as a very different version of the “Jurassic Park” theme song plays.
The video has been viewed 1.2 million times in just less than four hours.
Watch:
Your campaign was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/cfAAkGLttH
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2020
OUCH
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Booed Off Stage at UCLA Book Event
An appearance by Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA was abruptly ended on Sunday when the son of President Donald Trump was attempting to promote his book “Triggered.”
According to the LA Times, “Chanting ‘humanity first,” dozens of people protested outside the UCLA hall on Sunday where Donald Trump Jr. was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his new book.”
Inside the hall, protesters altered the chant to “America first,” and then booed after Trump, TPUSA activist Charlie Kirk and Trump girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle refused to take questions.
According to the Guardian, “the appearance backfired when his own supporters, diehard Make America Great Again conservatives, raised their voices most loudly in protest and ended up drowning him out barely 20 minutes into an event scheduled to last two hours.”
“At first, Trump and Guilfoyle tried to ignore the discontent, which originated with a fringe group of America Firsters who believe the Trump administration has been taken captive by a cabal of internationalists, free-traders, and apologists for mass immigration,” The Guardian continued. “When the shouting would not subside, Trump Jr tried – and failed – to argue that taking questions from the floor risked creating soundbites that leftwing social media posters would abuse and distort. Nobody was buying that.”
You can see these five clips from the event below via Twitter.
Turning Point USA announced that they cancelled the Q and A… Everyone booed. What are you afraid @charliekirk11 ?? pic.twitter.com/jW2Kfo9MTN
— The Red Elephants Fan Account (@elephants_red) November 10, 2019
“We’re willing to listen…” just not to Q&As says Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/UibkqcXy7a
— Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) November 10, 2019
Audience: We want to ask questions
TPUSA: Have sex incel
This will end well. pic.twitter.com/DrXlVyjIsk
— Mister AntiBully (@MisterAntiBully) November 10, 2019
Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr @charliekirk11 just wanted you both to know that the protest happening outside your UCLA event rn is peaceful and nonviolent. We’re not radical snowflakes, just a group of passionate folks exercising our first amendment right ? pic.twitter.com/hujcs2A7HY
— hen (@toodamnlitz) November 10, 2019
Trending
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Ex-Prosecutor Delivers Bad News to Trump About His Reported ‘Pocket Self-Pardon’
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Fears He’ll Be Hit With Criminal Charges for Inciting Insurrection: Report
- News23 hours ago
‘Stop the Steal’: Trump Defense Attorney Mocked After Appearing to ‘Pocket’ Coasters From Impeachment Trial (Video)
- News2 days ago
Mike Pence Slammed by House Impeachment Manager for Pulling a Disappearing Act During Trump Trial
- GOING SOMEWHERE?21 hours ago
McConnell Moves to Ensure He Is Not Replaced by a Democrat if He Leaves Office Early
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
Trump Impeachment Attorneys Furious Over Vote to Call Witnesses – Also, Trump Team Has List of 301 Witnesses to Call
- News3 days ago
Trump Acquitted of Incitement of Insurrection – Senate Republicans Lead Not Guilty Vote Despite Massive Evidence
- News20 hours ago
Watch: Brian Sims Announces Run for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania – ‘We Need Adults in the Room’