Watch: Rick Perry Unable to Defend Texas Republicans for Power Outages During Fox News Interview

Texas Republicans received harsh criticism on Monday of 2 million households in The Lone Star State lost power due to a winter storm.

Former GOP Gov. Rick Perry went on Fox News to defend the GOP response to the storm.

“I love Texas, I don’t want to attack Texas,” Tucker Carlson said.

“On the other hand, the most basic responsibility of government, you’d think, is to keep the power on, especially as people need it to survive,” Carlson said. “They didn’t. Why?”

But at that exact moment, Perry lost his internet connection.

“He’s proving the point that we’re making,” Carlson concluded.