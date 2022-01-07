OUCH
‘Did You Just Call Him Reek?’ CNN Host Shocked Anchor Compared Ted Cruz to Theon Greyjoy
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was likened on CNN Friday to a Game of Thrones character who took to calling himself “Reek” after having his penis amputated during extensive torture.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar reported on Cruz groveling before Fox News personality Tucker Carlson after describing Jan. 6 as a terrorist attack.
“Straightforward, nothing crazy about that comment, Ted Cruz just saying what is,” Keilar noted.
But Cruz apologized to the Fox personality on-air.
WATCH: ‘I can’t say it with a straight face’: Morning Joe hilariously busts Lindsey Graham’s multiple personalities
Keilar discussed the series of events with co-host John Berman.
“Can I just say one more thing about Ted Cruz there,” Berman said. “It’s like 7:28 a.m. — Ted Cruz, do you know where your spine is?”
“I thought he handled it better in ‘Game of Thrones’ when he was Theon Grayjoy to Ramsey Bolton, there,” he continued. “Honestly, that was like Reek, it was like the same as watching Reek in ‘Game of Thrones’ there, how he was addressing him. The power structure there.”
“Did you just call him Reek?” Keilar said. “That is such an apt metaphor.”
“Well, if the shoe fits or the codpiece fits,” Berman replied..
“I don’t know. I think that, you know, Tucker Carlson will be picking his teeth this morning with Ted Cruz’s spine, is sort of what I think,” Keilar said.
Watch:
‘We Went Through This Journey Together Yesterday’: Jen Psaki Politely Decimates Peter Doocy Over How Things Work
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday was forced to once again explain basic concepts to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.
On Monday Doocy insisted on trying to make foreign policy from the press briefing room, strongly suggesting that if President Biden would just pick up a telephone he could obtain from China massive amounts of data on the origins of the novel coronavirus. He also insisted the U.S. should bypass the World Health Organization’s investigation.
“I think you’re misunderstanding how this process actually works,” Psaki had to tell Doocy. “First of all, we need access to the underlying data and information in order to have that investigation.”
Central to his argument is a right wing theory that the coronavirus was either created in a lab in Wuhan, China, or that it “escaped” from that lab, or as Doocy claimed today, both.
“Does the President think these theories we hear more about now, that COVID-19 may have been manmade and escaped from a lab in China are a wacky conspiracy theory or based on what he has heard and been briefed on does he think that’s possible?” Doocy asked.
Putting her school teacher hat on once again, Psaki politely accommodated him while explaining how facts are determined.
“Well, we went through this journey together yesterday so let’s do it again,” Psaki replied. “So, the President believes there needs to be an independent investigation, one that’s run by the international community, it’s an international pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world. He believes the Chinese need to do more to put forward data to be more transparent and in the second phase of this effort, he’s certainly hopeful that will be the case. And he believes that every theory should be explored through that process, but that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions before that data and that information is made available.”
Watch:
Psaki: Well, we went through this journey together yesterday so let’s do it again pic.twitter.com/jBwSHaF4KL
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2021
Watch: Rick Perry Unable to Defend Texas Republicans for Power Outages During Fox News Interview
Texas Republicans received harsh criticism on Monday of 2 million households in The Lone Star State lost power due to a winter storm.
Former GOP Gov. Rick Perry went on Fox News to defend the GOP response to the storm.
“I love Texas, I don’t want to attack Texas,” Tucker Carlson said.
“On the other hand, the most basic responsibility of government, you’d think, is to keep the power on, especially as people need it to survive,” Carlson said. “They didn’t. Why?”
But at that exact moment, Perry lost his internet connection.
“He’s proving the point that we’re making,” Carlson concluded.
Rick Perry seems to have lost connection pic.twitter.com/gLay3TrYF9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 16, 2021
Trump Campaign Raises Barely More Than Half of What Biden Raised in August
The Trump campaign has delayed reporting its August fundraising numbers, but it appears the reason is the numbers are weak.
According to Fox News the Trump campaign took in a mere $210 million in August. The Biden campaign by comparison took in a whopping $364.5 million.
On a percentage basis, the Trump campaign’s fundraising was barely more than half of Biden’s, or about 58%.
Biden’s August fundraising is historic – no presidential campaign has ever had as large a month.
On Tuesday Trump said if necessary he would spend his own money on his campaign, although most political experts doubt he would.
Some experts say the poor fundraising, coupled with excessive spending, could explain why Trump opted to use the White House to hold the RNC.
