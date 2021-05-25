OUCH
‘We Went Through This Journey Together Yesterday’: Jen Psaki Politely Decimates Peter Doocy Over How Things Work
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday was forced to once again explain basic concepts to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.
On Monday Doocy insisted on trying to make foreign policy from the press briefing room, strongly suggesting that if President Biden would just pick up a telephone he could obtain from China massive amounts of data on the origins of the novel coronavirus. He also insisted the U.S. should bypass the World Health Organization’s investigation.
“I think you’re misunderstanding how this process actually works,” Psaki had to tell Doocy. “First of all, we need access to the underlying data and information in order to have that investigation.”
Central to his argument is a right wing theory that the coronavirus was either created in a lab in Wuhan, China, or that it “escaped” from that lab, or as Doocy claimed today, both.
“Does the President think these theories we hear more about now, that COVID-19 may have been manmade and escaped from a lab in China are a wacky conspiracy theory or based on what he has heard and been briefed on does he think that’s possible?” Doocy asked.
Putting her school teacher hat on once again, Psaki politely accommodated him while explaining how facts are determined.
“Well, we went through this journey together yesterday so let’s do it again,” Psaki replied. “So, the President believes there needs to be an independent investigation, one that’s run by the international community, it’s an international pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world. He believes the Chinese need to do more to put forward data to be more transparent and in the second phase of this effort, he’s certainly hopeful that will be the case. And he believes that every theory should be explored through that process, but that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions before that data and that information is made available.”
Watch:
Psaki: Well, we went through this journey together yesterday so let’s do it again pic.twitter.com/jBwSHaF4KL
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2021
Related:
Jen Psaki Buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘Disprove a Negative’ Is ‘Never the Responsible Approach’
Peter Doocy Mocks President Biden for Wearing a Mask at Ford Plant – Forcing Fox News to Admit They Don’t Know Local Rules
‘Vaccines Work’: Jen Psaki Brilliantly Smacks Down Fox News Reporter Suggesting New CDC Mask Guidance Is ‘Political’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OUCH
Watch: Rick Perry Unable to Defend Texas Republicans for Power Outages During Fox News Interview
Texas Republicans received harsh criticism on Monday of 2 million households in The Lone Star State lost power due to a winter storm.
Former GOP Gov. Rick Perry went on Fox News to defend the GOP response to the storm.
“I love Texas, I don’t want to attack Texas,” Tucker Carlson said.
“On the other hand, the most basic responsibility of government, you’d think, is to keep the power on, especially as people need it to survive,” Carlson said. “They didn’t. Why?”
But at that exact moment, Perry lost his internet connection.
“He’s proving the point that we’re making,” Carlson concluded.
Rick Perry seems to have lost connection pic.twitter.com/gLay3TrYF9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 16, 2021
OUCH
Trump Campaign Raises Barely More Than Half of What Biden Raised in August
The Trump campaign has delayed reporting its August fundraising numbers, but it appears the reason is the numbers are weak.
According to Fox News the Trump campaign took in a mere $210 million in August. The Biden campaign by comparison took in a whopping $364.5 million.
On a percentage basis, the Trump campaign’s fundraising was barely more than half of Biden’s, or about 58%.
Biden’s August fundraising is historic – no presidential campaign has ever had as large a month.
On Tuesday Trump said if necessary he would spend his own money on his campaign, although most political experts doubt he would.
Some experts say the poor fundraising, coupled with excessive spending, could explain why Trump opted to use the White House to hold the RNC.
OUCH
Viral Video: Anti-Trump Republicans Release Latest Attack Ad Comparing President to Jurassic Park Dinosaur
The anti-Trump Republicans and former Republicans at The Lincoln Project are out with their latest attack ad, and in just a few short hours it has already gone viral.
Dubbed “Disheveled,” with a logo similar to the hit movie series “Jurassic Park,” the 41-second spot shows the President walking toward Marine One on his way to Saturday’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, where less than 6200 people showed, according to an official estimate.
The President walks across the White House lawn, the video plays the “Jurassic Park” theme, the President waves.
The video then cuts to Trump returning to the White House that night, after his disastrous performance.
A “disheveled” president, his tie undone, around his neck, his shirt collar open, and clearly exhausted, exits the helicopter, his red MAGA hat in hand, as a very different version of the “Jurassic Park” theme song plays.
The video has been viewed 1.2 million times in just less than four hours.
Watch:
Your campaign was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/cfAAkGLttH
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2020
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Rick Santorum Fired by CNN Over His Racist Comments About Native Americans
- GOP HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘You’re Putting Country Above Party?’ Chris Wallace Calls Out Roy Blunt’s ‘Honesty’ on Jan. 6 Commission
- 'EVIL LUNACY'1 day ago
‘So Far Beyond the Realm of Decency’: CNN Anchor Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene – ‘Don’t You Dare Speak for Me’
- News1 day ago
Documents About Fake Bill Barr Investigation of Trump Obstruction of Justice Must Legally Be Released Monday
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE1 day ago
Trump Gleefully Jokes About ‘Rough’ Treatment of US Reporters by North Korean Guards (Video)
- DON'T EVEN TRY IT1 day ago
‘Misunderstanding How This Process Actually Works’: Psaki Smacks Down, Warns Doocy Against ‘Jumping to a Conclusion’
- News1 day ago
Former Trump Pal and Ambassador Who Flipped During Impeachment Sues Pompeo, State for $1.8 Million
- AYKM?22 hours ago
School Board President Defends Order to Remove LGBTQ Pride Flags by Comparing Them to Ones ‘Supporting White Supremacy’