GOP Leader McCarthy Announces He Supports Marjorie Greene – Accuses Democrats of ‘Choosing to Raise the Temperature’

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has told his caucus he is backing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the QAnon Congresswoman who has repeatedly shown support for the assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Axios reports McCarthy declared Wednesday he “opposes stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee seats at this time,” a demand made by House Democrats.

In a defensive statement just released McCarthy accused Democrats of “choosing to raise the temperature by taking the unprecedented step to further their partisan power grab regarding the committee assignments of the other party.”

The Republican Party en masse is making clear daily they refuse to hold any of their members accountable, from Donald Trump on down.

McCarthy delayed responding to outrage voiced across the nation over Greene’s statement, actions, and behaviors over the past very few years. He spoke with her Tuesday night, after which she refused to apologize. Wednesday morning in a defiant, religious rant she appeared to suggest she was placed in the halls of Congress by God.

Some Republicans over the past 24 hours have come out against Greene, saying they don’t want QAnon to become the face of the Republican Party. By McCarthy announcing he support Greene and refuses to take any action against her, he has just ensured it now is.

