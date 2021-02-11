Fox News Host Praises Child Separation Architect Stephen Miller for Trump Policies ‘That Were So Effective’

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday interviewed former Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s child separation policy, and praised him for his immigration policies “that were so effective.”

The Trump administration under Miller’s direction separated thousands of children from their parents at the border. Miller infamously held a meeting among Trump Cabinet officials in 2018, demanding unanimous support for ripping kids away from their parents and even from their own siblings.

“If we don’t enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it,” Miller told them.

The “zero tolerance” policy was implemented with the specific intent of being so cruel it would prevent others in Central America – many seeking asylum from gangs and drug cartels – from making the harrowing journey north to the United States. Miller said the zero tolerance policy was a “simple decision.”

In the end, few records were kept, there was never any plan to reunite the children with their parents, and today well over 600 migrant children remain effectively orphaned because the Trump administration did not keep track of their parents – and, in many cases, deported the parents while keeping the children in the U.S.

Kilmeade opened the segment by attacking the Biden administration for “building a tent city at the border to handle the surge of illegal immigrants.”

Miller, who has been very visible on Fox News since President Joe Biden took office, claimed the Biden administration has “eliminated” all of the “tools” the Trump administration created.

Last week Bloomberg reported “President Joe Biden ordered a review and possible repeal of policies intended to deter illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, he didn’t officially revoke the expulsion policy.”

Miller, who has “espoused” and “promoted” white nationalist ideologies, went on to attack the Biden administration’s immigration policies. He was never asked about how his own policies damaged thousands of families, including causing possibly permanent “persistent and damaging psychological effects.”

Miller claimed the Trump administration “had a policy to safely and humanely return immigrant minors to their home countries.” The results say otherwise.

He also claimed the policy “saved lives” and “kept children safe.” At least six migrant children died under the Trump administration’s care.

Watch: