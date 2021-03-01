RACISM IS RACISM
Ex-Trump Aide Katrina Pierson, Who Lamented Lack of Racial ‘Pure Breed’ Candidates, Planning Run for Congress
Called Obama ‘Head Negro’
Katrina Pierson, the highly-controversial former national spokesperson for the Trump 2016 campaign, is planning a run for Congress. Pierson, who has a history of racist remarks including lamenting the lack of racial “pure breeds” in politics, is vying for the seat of the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas. Wright was the first sitting congressional lawmaker to die from COVID-19.
“There is a lot of excitement about my potential candidacy, and I am honored to have so much local support,” Pierson told The Hill, which was first to report the news. “As a proven conservative fighter, from my home state of Texas, I remain committed to furthering the America First agenda. I was with President Trump long before the historic escalator ride, and I remain with him still. I will make my final decision within the next 48 hours.”
Pierson in a since-deleted 2012 tweet had written, “Perfect Obama’s dad born in Africa, Mitt Romney’s dad born in Mexico. Any pure breeds left?”
On CNN in 2016 she was asked about the tweet and defended by suggesting it wasn’t racist because she herself is a “half-breed.”
In 2013 Pierson called President Barack Obama the “head Negro,” and in 2012 a “Jihadi.”
In August of 2016 Pierson lied about then-President Barack Obama, claiming he, and not President George W. Bush, had started the war in Afghanistan. Obama was a state senator when Bush started that war.
Fox News Host Praises Child Separation Architect Stephen Miller for Trump Policies ‘That Were So Effective’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday interviewed former Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s child separation policy, and praised him for his immigration policies “that were so effective.”
The Trump administration under Miller’s direction separated thousands of children from their parents at the border. Miller infamously held a meeting among Trump Cabinet officials in 2018, demanding unanimous support for ripping kids away from their parents and even from their own siblings.
“If we don’t enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it,” Miller told them.
The “zero tolerance” policy was implemented with the specific intent of being so cruel it would prevent others in Central America – many seeking asylum from gangs and drug cartels – from making the harrowing journey north to the United States. Miller said the zero tolerance policy was a “simple decision.”
In the end, few records were kept, there was never any plan to reunite the children with their parents, and today well over 600 migrant children remain effectively orphaned because the Trump administration did not keep track of their parents – and, in many cases, deported the parents while keeping the children in the U.S.
Kilmeade opened the segment by attacking the Biden administration for “building a tent city at the border to handle the surge of illegal immigrants.”
Miller, who has been very visible on Fox News since President Joe Biden took office, claimed the Biden administration has “eliminated” all of the “tools” the Trump administration created.
Last week Bloomberg reported “President Joe Biden ordered a review and possible repeal of policies intended to deter illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, he didn’t officially revoke the expulsion policy.”
Miller, who has “espoused” and “promoted” white nationalist ideologies, went on to attack the Biden administration’s immigration policies. He was never asked about how his own policies damaged thousands of families, including causing possibly permanent “persistent and damaging psychological effects.”
Miller claimed the Trump administration “had a policy to safely and humanely return immigrant minors to their home countries.” The results say otherwise.
He also claimed the policy “saved lives” and “kept children safe.” At least six migrant children died under the Trump administration’s care.
Watch:
Fmr. Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller slams the Biden administration’s immigration policies, says they took away the tools to keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/WaZ2mOw7PQ
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) February 11, 2021
‘Fox & Friends’ Furious ICE Isn’t Deporting as Many ‘Hoodlums Who Are Nesting Somewhere’
The co-hosts at Fox & Friends are furious that ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, allegedly isn’t deporting as many undocumented immigrants under President Joe Biden as it did under President Donald Trump.
Brian Kilmeade blasted what he says is a decision by ICE management to tamp down deportations while awaiting instructions from the new Biden administration – and he’s furious they are supposedly forced to get permission from superiors in Washington, D.C., presumably at Homeland Security.
“But now, a look at ICE and the reorientation of ICE has many concerned, especially those people on ICE, who go out and try to round up people, criminals, who snuck in here illegally especially those who have committed crimes,” Kilmeade said, immediately implying that all undocumented immigrants are criminals.
“Now, according to a according to the new ICE operational plan, they will no longer seek to deport immigrants for crimes such as driving under the influence,” Kilmeade alleged.
“Really?” he asked, interrupting himself, apparently believing DUIs warrant deportation, “and assault and will focus instead of national security threats and recent border crossers, there’s a belief out there quite a senior ICE official that this Biden administration, couldn’t even make this up, they had nothing to do with the decision.”
“They are now going to have to get permission from Washington to go and pick up some of these, some of these hoodlums who are nesting somewhere in this country,” Kilmeade said, seeming to use an old deumanizing slur comparing immigrants to insects and rodents.
Watch Kilmeade:
Brian Kilmeade calls undocumented immigrants “hoodlums who are nesting somewhere in this country” pic.twitter.com/NuwVsgjZKR
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 8, 2021
‘Not What I Said’: Tom Cotton Says Slavery Was a ‘Necessary Evil’ Then Claims Quoting Him Directly Is ‘Fake News’
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) is under fire after telling a local Arkansas newspaper that slavery was a “necessary evil.” On Monday Cotton, who has been repeatedly accused of being a racist and using racism, claimed a direct quote of his remarks was “fake news.”
On “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade read the Cotton quote from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:
“We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction,” he said.
Cotton did not say, “the Founding Fathers said slavery was a necessary evil,” he said: “As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil,” meaning he agrees with that falsehood.
But Cotton on “Fox & Friends” did not even try to claim he was “just” quoting the Founding Fathers.
After Kilmeade read the quote and told Cotton “some say that was insensitive,” Cotton paused, smirked, then laughed.
“Well that is fake news, Brian,” Cotton claimed. “That’s not what I said.”
The Arkansas Republican lawmaker then tried to spin a different version of his remarks. He did not claim he was misquoted, he did not say he’s asked the local paper to print a correction.
“Of course slavery is a evil institution,” Cotton added, not calling it a “necessary evil” as he told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
Cotton is pushing his bill that would essentially ban the teaching of The New York Times’ “1619 Project” in schools, by cutting off federal funding to any school that teaches the project’s tenets.
Cotton also falsely claims “‘The 1619 Project’ wants to indoctrinate America’s kids and teach them to hate America.”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade: “[Reads direct quote from Tom Cotton in a published interview] Some say that was insensitive.”
Tom Cotton: “Well that is fake news, Brian. That’s not what I said.” pic.twitter.com/VDIdmARBh2
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 27, 2020
