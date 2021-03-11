RACISM IS RACISM
‘Straight Out of Jim Crow’: Voting Rights Expert Blasts AZ Republican Who Says ‘Everybody Shouldn’t Be Voting’
State Rep. John Kavanagh, who chairs the the Government and Elections Committee in the Arizona House, says not everyone should be voting, and the “quality of votes” matters. One of the nation’s top voting rights experts is blasting that rhetoric, suggesting it’s racist, “straight out of Jim Crow.”
“There’s a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans,” Kavanagh, a Republican, said, as CNN reports. “Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they’re willing to risk fraud,” he claimed, not only without any proof, but falsely. While there are relatively few voter fraud and election fraud cases across the country, those who have committed these crimes are almost always Republicans.
“Republicans are more concerned about fraud,” Kavanagh claimed, “so we don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn’t be voting.”
“Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues,” Kavanagh added, again, without merit. “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.”
Legally and constitutionally, Kavanagh is wrong, which is even more disturbing because is a former police officer and retired police detective who served the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Dr. Kavanagh currently is a part-time professor of criminal justice at Scottsdale Community College, after serving as the Program Director of the Administration of Justice Studies and Forensic Science Programs.
Kavanagh’s remarks are being seen as racist by Ari Berman, a writer at Mother Jones and the author of the book, “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America.”
“This rhetoric is straight out of Jim Crow & very thing that was used to justify mass disenfranchisement of Black voters,” Berman said on Twitter.
NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill honed in on the phrase “quality of votes” as well:
The “quality of votes….” https://t.co/dhSr6ihupb
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 11, 2021
And Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent at The Nation, also weighed in:
These people act like the 15th Amendment literally doesn’t exist. https://t.co/C3BmNNBbY7
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 11, 2021
Image via Facebook
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RACISM IS RACISM
Ex-Trump Aide Katrina Pierson, Who Lamented Lack of Racial ‘Pure Breed’ Candidates, Planning Run for Congress
Called Obama ‘Head Negro’
Katrina Pierson, the highly-controversial former national spokesperson for the Trump 2016 campaign, is planning a run for Congress. Pierson, who has a history of racist remarks including lamenting the lack of racial “pure breeds” in politics, is vying for the seat of the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas. Wright was the first sitting congressional lawmaker to die from COVID-19.
“There is a lot of excitement about my potential candidacy, and I am honored to have so much local support,” Pierson told The Hill, which was first to report the news. “As a proven conservative fighter, from my home state of Texas, I remain committed to furthering the America First agenda. I was with President Trump long before the historic escalator ride, and I remain with him still. I will make my final decision within the next 48 hours.”
Pierson in a since-deleted 2012 tweet had written, “Perfect Obama’s dad born in Africa, Mitt Romney’s dad born in Mexico. Any pure breeds left?”
On CNN in 2016 she was asked about the tweet and defended by suggesting it wasn’t racist because she herself is a “half-breed.”
In 2013 Pierson called President Barack Obama the “head Negro,” and in 2012 a “Jihadi.”
In August of 2016 Pierson lied about then-President Barack Obama, claiming he, and not President George W. Bush, had started the war in Afghanistan. Obama was a state senator when Bush started that war.
RACISM IS RACISM
Fox News Host Praises Child Separation Architect Stephen Miller for Trump Policies ‘That Were So Effective’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday interviewed former Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s child separation policy, and praised him for his immigration policies “that were so effective.”
The Trump administration under Miller’s direction separated thousands of children from their parents at the border. Miller infamously held a meeting among Trump Cabinet officials in 2018, demanding unanimous support for ripping kids away from their parents and even from their own siblings.
“If we don’t enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it,” Miller told them.
The “zero tolerance” policy was implemented with the specific intent of being so cruel it would prevent others in Central America – many seeking asylum from gangs and drug cartels – from making the harrowing journey north to the United States. Miller said the zero tolerance policy was a “simple decision.”
In the end, few records were kept, there was never any plan to reunite the children with their parents, and today well over 600 migrant children remain effectively orphaned because the Trump administration did not keep track of their parents – and, in many cases, deported the parents while keeping the children in the U.S.
Kilmeade opened the segment by attacking the Biden administration for “building a tent city at the border to handle the surge of illegal immigrants.”
Miller, who has been very visible on Fox News since President Joe Biden took office, claimed the Biden administration has “eliminated” all of the “tools” the Trump administration created.
Last week Bloomberg reported “President Joe Biden ordered a review and possible repeal of policies intended to deter illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, he didn’t officially revoke the expulsion policy.”
Miller, who has “espoused” and “promoted” white nationalist ideologies, went on to attack the Biden administration’s immigration policies. He was never asked about how his own policies damaged thousands of families, including causing possibly permanent “persistent and damaging psychological effects.”
Miller claimed the Trump administration “had a policy to safely and humanely return immigrant minors to their home countries.” The results say otherwise.
He also claimed the policy “saved lives” and “kept children safe.” At least six migrant children died under the Trump administration’s care.
Watch:
Fmr. Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller slams the Biden administration’s immigration policies, says they took away the tools to keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/WaZ2mOw7PQ
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) February 11, 2021
RACISM IS RACISM
‘Fox & Friends’ Furious ICE Isn’t Deporting as Many ‘Hoodlums Who Are Nesting Somewhere’
The co-hosts at Fox & Friends are furious that ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, allegedly isn’t deporting as many undocumented immigrants under President Joe Biden as it did under President Donald Trump.
Brian Kilmeade blasted what he says is a decision by ICE management to tamp down deportations while awaiting instructions from the new Biden administration – and he’s furious they are supposedly forced to get permission from superiors in Washington, D.C., presumably at Homeland Security.
“But now, a look at ICE and the reorientation of ICE has many concerned, especially those people on ICE, who go out and try to round up people, criminals, who snuck in here illegally especially those who have committed crimes,” Kilmeade said, immediately implying that all undocumented immigrants are criminals.
“Now, according to a according to the new ICE operational plan, they will no longer seek to deport immigrants for crimes such as driving under the influence,” Kilmeade alleged.
“Really?” he asked, interrupting himself, apparently believing DUIs warrant deportation, “and assault and will focus instead of national security threats and recent border crossers, there’s a belief out there quite a senior ICE official that this Biden administration, couldn’t even make this up, they had nothing to do with the decision.”
“They are now going to have to get permission from Washington to go and pick up some of these, some of these hoodlums who are nesting somewhere in this country,” Kilmeade said, seeming to use an old deumanizing slur comparing immigrants to insects and rodents.
Watch Kilmeade:
Brian Kilmeade calls undocumented immigrants “hoodlums who are nesting somewhere in this country” pic.twitter.com/NuwVsgjZKR
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 8, 2021
Trending
- TRUE COLORS1 day ago
Ivanka Trump Chooses Anti-LGBTQ Prosperity Gospel ‘Charlatan’ as Partner for First Appearance Since Leaving White House
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
‘Monumental Imbecile’ Devin Nunes Mocked for Comparing Democrats to Soviet Russia
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Ted Cruz Smacked Down by Dick Durbin After Lying About LGBTQ Equality Act and ‘Religious Liberty’
- AT WHAT POINT DO WE CALL THIS RACISM AND MISOGYNY?2 days ago
Anti-Science Senator Daines Puts Hold on Deb Haaland Nomination for Interior Secretary – Comes Up With New ‘Concern’
- WHITE NATIONALISM IS HATE3 days ago
White Nationalist Congressman Tweets White Nationalist Group’s Motto in Sex Worker Meme
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lies Pending LGBTQ Equality Bill Has ‘Completely Canceled Women’ and ‘Destroyed Women’s Rights’
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Leaked Texts Contradict DeSantis’s Claims About Vaccine Scandal
- REPUBLICAN EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Delays Passage of $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief After Blocking Child Abuse Legislation