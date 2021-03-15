RACISM IS RACISM
GOP’s Ron Johnson Slammed by Black Christian Historian for His ‘Chilling’ and ‘Racist’ Comments
On CNN Monday, Black Christian historian and author Jemar Tisby tore into Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) following his remarks that he would have only been scared of Capitol rioters if they had been Black Lives Matter activists or antifa members, as opposed to people who “loved this country” — and compared it to former President Donald Trump’s infamous order for the far-right Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
“What did it feel like to feel that spoken out loud by a U.S. senator?” asked anchor John Berman.
“It’s absolutely chilling,” said Tisby. “Because there are multiple messages here. So we focused on the racist part. But what is Ron Johnson saying to these white supremacists, extremists willing to break into the Capitol to get their way based on a conspiracy theory about election fraud. It says, to me, the echoes of the ‘stand by and stand back’ comment. It’s a wink and a nod to these forces that says, whatever you do, you will not face strong repercussions, at least from politicians like Johnson and those who agree with him. And then it’s chilling because it opens up the pathway for more incidents like we saw on January 6th.”
“He said, out loud, that he saw them as people who love this country,” said Berman. “I mean, if that’s not a permission structure, I don’t know what is.”
“Exactly right,” said Tisby. “I’m not sure that we understand, as everyday Americans, the critical juncture we are at. We are at a crossroads between a multi-racial democracy that attempts to live up to the aspirations of the foundational documents, or an autocratic, authoritarian-style governance that works for a very, very few wealthy and mostly white people. We need to act with urgency right now.”
Watch below:
Related –
Ron Johnson: If Insurrectionists Had Been Black Lives Matter Instead of MAGA I Would Have Been ‘Concerned’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RACISM IS RACISM
‘Straight Out of Jim Crow’: Voting Rights Expert Blasts AZ Republican Who Says ‘Everybody Shouldn’t Be Voting’
State Rep. John Kavanagh, who chairs the the Government and Elections Committee in the Arizona House, says not everyone should be voting, and the “quality of votes” matters. One of the nation’s top voting rights experts is blasting that rhetoric, suggesting it’s racist, “straight out of Jim Crow.”
“There’s a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans,” Kavanagh, a Republican, said, as CNN reports. “Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they’re willing to risk fraud,” he claimed, not only without any proof, but falsely. While there are relatively few voter fraud and election fraud cases across the country, those who have committed these crimes are almost always Republicans.
“Republicans are more concerned about fraud,” Kavanagh claimed, “so we don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn’t be voting.”
“Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues,” Kavanagh added, again, without merit. “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.”
Legally and constitutionally, Kavanagh is wrong, which is even more disturbing because is a former police officer and retired police detective who served the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Dr. Kavanagh currently is a part-time professor of criminal justice at Scottsdale Community College, after serving as the Program Director of the Administration of Justice Studies and Forensic Science Programs.
Kavanagh’s remarks are being seen as racist by Ari Berman, a writer at Mother Jones and the author of the book, “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America.”
“This rhetoric is straight out of Jim Crow & very thing that was used to justify mass disenfranchisement of Black voters,” Berman said on Twitter.
NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill honed in on the phrase “quality of votes” as well:
The “quality of votes….” https://t.co/dhSr6ihupb
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 11, 2021
And Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent at The Nation, also weighed in:
These people act like the 15th Amendment literally doesn’t exist. https://t.co/C3BmNNBbY7
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 11, 2021
Image via Facebook
RACISM IS RACISM
Ex-Trump Aide Katrina Pierson, Who Lamented Lack of Racial ‘Pure Breed’ Candidates, Planning Run for Congress
Called Obama ‘Head Negro’
Katrina Pierson, the highly-controversial former national spokesperson for the Trump 2016 campaign, is planning a run for Congress. Pierson, who has a history of racist remarks including lamenting the lack of racial “pure breeds” in politics, is vying for the seat of the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas. Wright was the first sitting congressional lawmaker to die from COVID-19.
“There is a lot of excitement about my potential candidacy, and I am honored to have so much local support,” Pierson told The Hill, which was first to report the news. “As a proven conservative fighter, from my home state of Texas, I remain committed to furthering the America First agenda. I was with President Trump long before the historic escalator ride, and I remain with him still. I will make my final decision within the next 48 hours.”
Pierson in a since-deleted 2012 tweet had written, “Perfect Obama’s dad born in Africa, Mitt Romney’s dad born in Mexico. Any pure breeds left?”
On CNN in 2016 she was asked about the tweet and defended by suggesting it wasn’t racist because she herself is a “half-breed.”
In 2013 Pierson called President Barack Obama the “head Negro,” and in 2012 a “Jihadi.”
In August of 2016 Pierson lied about then-President Barack Obama, claiming he, and not President George W. Bush, had started the war in Afghanistan. Obama was a state senator when Bush started that war.
RACISM IS RACISM
Fox News Host Praises Child Separation Architect Stephen Miller for Trump Policies ‘That Were So Effective’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday interviewed former Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s child separation policy, and praised him for his immigration policies “that were so effective.”
The Trump administration under Miller’s direction separated thousands of children from their parents at the border. Miller infamously held a meeting among Trump Cabinet officials in 2018, demanding unanimous support for ripping kids away from their parents and even from their own siblings.
“If we don’t enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it,” Miller told them.
The “zero tolerance” policy was implemented with the specific intent of being so cruel it would prevent others in Central America – many seeking asylum from gangs and drug cartels – from making the harrowing journey north to the United States. Miller said the zero tolerance policy was a “simple decision.”
In the end, few records were kept, there was never any plan to reunite the children with their parents, and today well over 600 migrant children remain effectively orphaned because the Trump administration did not keep track of their parents – and, in many cases, deported the parents while keeping the children in the U.S.
Kilmeade opened the segment by attacking the Biden administration for “building a tent city at the border to handle the surge of illegal immigrants.”
Miller, who has been very visible on Fox News since President Joe Biden took office, claimed the Biden administration has “eliminated” all of the “tools” the Trump administration created.
Last week Bloomberg reported “President Joe Biden ordered a review and possible repeal of policies intended to deter illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, he didn’t officially revoke the expulsion policy.”
Miller, who has “espoused” and “promoted” white nationalist ideologies, went on to attack the Biden administration’s immigration policies. He was never asked about how his own policies damaged thousands of families, including causing possibly permanent “persistent and damaging psychological effects.”
Miller claimed the Trump administration “had a policy to safely and humanely return immigrant minors to their home countries.” The results say otherwise.
He also claimed the policy “saved lives” and “kept children safe.” At least six migrant children died under the Trump administration’s care.
Watch:
Fmr. Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller slams the Biden administration’s immigration policies, says they took away the tools to keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/WaZ2mOw7PQ
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) February 11, 2021
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Disgusting’ Lara Trump Faces Furious Backlash for Funneling Dog Rescue Donations to Mar-a-Lago
- News1 day ago
Proud Boys Leader Reveals Feds Met With Him Multiple Times Before Violent Rallies and Provided Him With Tips: NYT
- BIGOTRY2 days ago
‘MAGA Life Coach’ Uses Ugly Anti-Gay Smears to Attack Joe Biden’s Vaccine Speech
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM7 hours ago
Trump Lies He Had ‘Many Meetings’ About Helping Dogs After Taking $1.8 Million From Animal Rescue Charity
- SO MUCH FOR BEING 'PRO-LIFE'1 day ago
‘What Is the Problem Here?’: Fauci Concerned About MAGA Crowd Refusing COVID Vaccine for ‘Political Consideration’
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY11 hours ago
‘Cannot Bless Sin’: Vatican Launches Unprovoked Attack on Same-Sex Marriages
- INSURRECTION8 hours ago
Feds Arrest Two MAGA Insurrectionists for Assault on Capitol Police Officer Sicknick, Who Died
- RACISM IS RACISM9 hours ago
GOP’s Ron Johnson Slammed by Black Christian Historian for His ‘Chilling’ and ‘Racist’ Comments