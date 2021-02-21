NOPE NOPE NOPE
Ex-Top Trump Aide Larry Kudlow: Texas Power Outages Are ‘The Consequences’ of Electing Joe Biden
Former White House adviser Larry Kudlow suggested over the weekend that massive power outages in Texas are “the consequences” of electing President Joe Biden, who has only been in office a month.
During an interview on Sunday, Kudlow spoke to Fox News host Howard Kurtz about his new Fox Business program.
“I think they’ve moved very rapidly toward the progressive left position on a lot of these issues,” Kudlow said of the Biden administration. “He tried to temper it with talk about unity. There was some talk about moving to the center, that there would be more balance, there wouldn’t be a far-left progressive agenda.”
“Unfortunately in the early weeks — what, we’ve got a month here — it has been a left, progressive agenda,” he continued. “He’s gone after the energy sector. You saw some of the consequences in Texas. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
Kudlow did not immediately explain what Biden had done to cause the power outages.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Jordan and Nunes Blame Pelosi for Jan. 6 Riots Despite Evidence as She Announces Commission to Investigate Insurrection
Four Republican members of Congress, including Ohio’s Jim Jordan and California’s Devin Nunes, on Presidents’ Day sent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a three-page letter effectively blaming her for the deadly January 6 insurrection, urging her to end “this political charade.”
The sum of their letter, that the Speaker – and not then-President Donald Trump – is responsible for the events of January 6 flies in the face of a mountain of facts, including those presented during last week’s impeachment trial. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly agreed with at least seven other Republicans, 48 Democrats, and 2 independents, that Trump was responsible for the deadly riot.
Jordan and Nunes have been among Trump’s most ardent supporters. Trump awarded both Congressmen the the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Pelosi on Monday announced she is forming a 9/11 style congressional commission to “investigate and report on the facts and causes” of the January 6 insurrection.
JUST IN: Pelosi calls for a 9/11 commission-style probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/aEYSRVhZOg
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 15, 2021
The “political charade” remark was co-opted from a speech Pelosi gave after the November election, urging Republicans to admit defeat and end their “political charade.”
Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill issued a response to the Jordan-Nunes letter:
“Clearly, these Members are trying to deflect responsibility for the Capitol attack from Donald Trump,” Hammill told Forbes. “We look forward to these Ranking Members asking these same questions of former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.”
Here’s the Jordan-Nunes letter, followed by a few reactions from political experts:
Jim Jordan and his impotent crew are now using the GOP playbook to blame Speaker Pelosi for the Capitol riot. It’s Hillary Clinton and Benghazi all over again.
Since there is no real internal uprising willing to reclaim the party, Republicanism is now just a tyrannical clique. pic.twitter.com/OM5SYnP3cp
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 15, 2021
To be clear, some of the rioters were trying to murder Nancy Pelosi and Jordan and Nunes have decided that she’s to blame
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 15, 2021
They’re trying to blame Pelosi for the MAGA mob rampaging at the Capitol https://t.co/fFsp0Clf9n
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 15, 2021
The attempt to blame Pelosi started last week:
This is a coordinated campaign to shift blame to PELOSI for the January 6 attack.
Ron Johnson was on the same program saying impeachment was an effort to distract from Pelosi's culpability.
It's completely unhinged but that's where they are. https://t.co/HbdfXZSv9j
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 7, 2021
Trump Impeachment Attorneys Furious Over Vote to Call Witnesses – Also, Trump Team Has List of 301 Witnesses to Call
Trump impeachment attorney Michael van der Veen was so angered by Democrats’ move to vote to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump Saturday morning, he threatened to call 100 witnesses. Van der Veen, a personal injury attorney, once again made clear he is ignorant of how the Senate works.
Continuing that threat, top Trump advisor Jason Miller flashed a list he says contains a list of 301 witnesses the Trump defense team plans to call.
NBC News producer Frank Thorpe V posted a photo of the list, which includes the words “so far” next to the 301 count.
Here is the list (so far) or potential witnesses the defense would call. Jason Miller said “just getting started” -> pic.twitter.com/Le1qaVkysv
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 13, 2021
The list includes Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, a New York Times photographer, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, at least several Democratic members of the House.
At issue with the call for witnesses is an expletive-laden phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy begging President Trump on January 6 to call off the insurrectionists. Trump refused, saying, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
The Trump team has been repeatedly claiming their client has been denied due process, which is not relevant in a Senate impeachment trial. But their client, the disgraced former president, refused to testify. And now they are trying to both block witnesses testimony and trying to block the legitimacy of the trial by threatening to call hundreds of witnesses.
The Senate votes of who the witnesses are, and it’s unlikely more than a handful of witnesses will be allowed.
Watch: Reporter Uses GOP Talking Points to Ask if Biden Is a ‘Benevolent Dictator’ for Signing Executive Orders
A reporter for a right wing outlet pushed GOP talking points Thursday when he asked if President Joe Biden sees himself as a “benevolent dictator” for signing a number of executive orders and actions. There;’s no question that President Biden has signed a significant number of executive orders in his eight days as president, but the vast majority, if not almost all, are simply reversing the damaging orders Trump had signed over a four-year period.
Saying President Biden has signed 26 executive orders, a reporter for the Washington Examiner went back in time to pull an out-of-context quote from then-candidate Joe Biden, saying there are some things that cannot be achieved via executive actions, “unless you’re a dictator.”
In October candidate Biden, talking about raising taxes on the wealthy at an ABC town hall, said: “I have this strange notion. We are a democracy. Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends even occasionally say, ‘Well, if you can’t get the votes by executive order, you’re going to do something.’ Things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.”
Republicans are now insisting that Biden signing executive orders – again, almost all of which merely reverse the damaging executive orders Trump implemented – makes him a “dictator.”
Far right wing Trumpist Charlie Kirk, for example, flat out lied on Tuesday, claiming: “Joe Biden admits he is governing like a ‘dictator.'”
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale agrees the right is making false arguments:
This is not an accurate quote and not in context. Biden was asked in 2020 if he’d make a certain tax change via exec order. He said no, must be Congress, since there are “things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator.” “Things” is key. https://t.co/KkH7ia8wgx
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021
Here’s that Washington Examiner reporter:
A Washington Examiner asks Psaki if Biden signing executive orders means he views himself as “a benevolent dictator.” Psaki replies by saying the reporter is twisting Biden’s words out of context. pic.twitter.com/RX9YIoxKb3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2021
