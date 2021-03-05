NOPE NOPE NOPE
Mike Lindell: I Have Another Documentary That Will Convince SCOTUS Trump’s Election Loss Was ‘Attack on Our Country’
In February, right-wing conspiracy theorist and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell announced that he would be releasing “the most important documentary” in history, claiming that it would prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump. When Lindell released his documentary, it consisted almost entirely of him interviewing fellow voter-fraud conspiracy theorists as they made the same baseless allegations they had been making for months.
In the wake of this “documentary,” Lindell was sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion because of the false claims he had repeatedly made about the company and its voting machines. But Lindell remains undaunted, as he appeared on The Victory Channel’s “Flashpoint” program Thursday night where he announced the forthcoming release of a new “documentary” along with a new lawsuit that he predicted will finally prompt the Supreme Court to take up the issue, resulting in a 9-0 ruling that the election was stolen from Trump.
“There are great things coming,” Lindell declared. “Within the next 10 days or so, there’s going to be a platform I’m putting out that’s going to be the focal point where everyone can go out and there’s they can’t stop [us, like they do on] YouTube and all this stuff. What we’re gonna do, we’re gonna put out evidence every single day, more and more. The stuff that’s going on right now, you guys cannot believe it.” (Following the January 6 insurrection, a number of hard-right social media personalities were banished from platforms, including YouTube and Twitter.)
“As we build this up, and all this other evidence is showing, I’m going to come out with another documentary showing all the foreign interference,” he continued. “Everybody’s gonna know about this, in spite of the media. We’re bringing it up, we got the case, it’s almost ready, and when we bring it in five, six weeks before the Supreme Court; now let me tell you, by the time it gets there, everyone’s gonna see, everyone’s gonna know it, including all nine of them justices. This time they’ll have already seen the evidence, they’re gonna have to accept this. And I’m telling you, it’s going to be a 9-0 vote going, ‘Wow, this was an attack on our country by foreign actors and domestic.’ And I don’t know what they do after that—I’ve said that in my movie—but I will tell you this: They will do something. They have to.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Ex-Top Trump Aide Larry Kudlow: Texas Power Outages Are ‘The Consequences’ of Electing Joe Biden
Former White House adviser Larry Kudlow suggested over the weekend that massive power outages in Texas are “the consequences” of electing President Joe Biden, who has only been in office a month.
During an interview on Sunday, Kudlow spoke to Fox News host Howard Kurtz about his new Fox Business program.
“I think they’ve moved very rapidly toward the progressive left position on a lot of these issues,” Kudlow said of the Biden administration. “He tried to temper it with talk about unity. There was some talk about moving to the center, that there would be more balance, there wouldn’t be a far-left progressive agenda.”
“Unfortunately in the early weeks — what, we’ve got a month here — it has been a left, progressive agenda,” he continued. “He’s gone after the energy sector. You saw some of the consequences in Texas. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
Kudlow did not immediately explain what Biden had done to cause the power outages.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Jordan and Nunes Blame Pelosi for Jan. 6 Riots Despite Evidence as She Announces Commission to Investigate Insurrection
Four Republican members of Congress, including Ohio’s Jim Jordan and California’s Devin Nunes, on Presidents’ Day sent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a three-page letter effectively blaming her for the deadly January 6 insurrection, urging her to end “this political charade.”
The sum of their letter, that the Speaker – and not then-President Donald Trump – is responsible for the events of January 6 flies in the face of a mountain of facts, including those presented during last week’s impeachment trial. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly agreed with at least seven other Republicans, 48 Democrats, and 2 independents, that Trump was responsible for the deadly riot.
Jordan and Nunes have been among Trump’s most ardent supporters. Trump awarded both Congressmen the the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Pelosi on Monday announced she is forming a 9/11 style congressional commission to “investigate and report on the facts and causes” of the January 6 insurrection.
JUST IN: Pelosi calls for a 9/11 commission-style probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/aEYSRVhZOg
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 15, 2021
The “political charade” remark was co-opted from a speech Pelosi gave after the November election, urging Republicans to admit defeat and end their “political charade.”
Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill issued a response to the Jordan-Nunes letter:
“Clearly, these Members are trying to deflect responsibility for the Capitol attack from Donald Trump,” Hammill told Forbes. “We look forward to these Ranking Members asking these same questions of former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.”
Here’s the Jordan-Nunes letter, followed by a few reactions from political experts:
Jim Jordan and his impotent crew are now using the GOP playbook to blame Speaker Pelosi for the Capitol riot. It’s Hillary Clinton and Benghazi all over again.
Since there is no real internal uprising willing to reclaim the party, Republicanism is now just a tyrannical clique. pic.twitter.com/OM5SYnP3cp
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 15, 2021
To be clear, some of the rioters were trying to murder Nancy Pelosi and Jordan and Nunes have decided that she’s to blame
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 15, 2021
They’re trying to blame Pelosi for the MAGA mob rampaging at the Capitol https://t.co/fFsp0Clf9n
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 15, 2021
The attempt to blame Pelosi started last week:
This is a coordinated campaign to shift blame to PELOSI for the January 6 attack.
Ron Johnson was on the same program saying impeachment was an effort to distract from Pelosi's culpability.
It's completely unhinged but that's where they are. https://t.co/HbdfXZSv9j
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 7, 2021
Trump Impeachment Attorneys Furious Over Vote to Call Witnesses – Also, Trump Team Has List of 301 Witnesses to Call
Trump impeachment attorney Michael van der Veen was so angered by Democrats’ move to vote to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump Saturday morning, he threatened to call 100 witnesses. Van der Veen, a personal injury attorney, once again made clear he is ignorant of how the Senate works.
Continuing that threat, top Trump advisor Jason Miller flashed a list he says contains a list of 301 witnesses the Trump defense team plans to call.
NBC News producer Frank Thorpe V posted a photo of the list, which includes the words “so far” next to the 301 count.
Here is the list (so far) or potential witnesses the defense would call. Jason Miller said “just getting started” -> pic.twitter.com/Le1qaVkysv
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 13, 2021
The list includes Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, a New York Times photographer, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, at least several Democratic members of the House.
At issue with the call for witnesses is an expletive-laden phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy begging President Trump on January 6 to call off the insurrectionists. Trump refused, saying, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
The Trump team has been repeatedly claiming their client has been denied due process, which is not relevant in a Senate impeachment trial. But their client, the disgraced former president, refused to testify. And now they are trying to both block witnesses testimony and trying to block the legitimacy of the trial by threatening to call hundreds of witnesses.
The Senate votes of who the witnesses are, and it’s unlikely more than a handful of witnesses will be allowed.
