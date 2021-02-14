YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Ex-Prosecutor Delivers Bad News to Trump About His Reported ‘Pocket Self-Pardon’
Discussing the myriad of legal problems Donald Trump now faces after leaving office involuntarily, Chuck Rosenberg, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was asked on MSNBC about the reported “pocket pardon” the former president is rumored to have issued to himself before leaving office.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Rosenberg said that pardon — should it exist — is not the get out of jail free card that the ex-president may believe it is.
“I want to ask one more question because there’s a possibility that I heard earlier on MSNBC this morning, the possibility of Donald Trump issuing himself sort of a pocket pardon — a pardon that he granted himself in secret. One, is that something that a president can do, and, two is that even legal?’ host Capehart asked.
“Yeah, so great question,” Rosenberg replied. “The Constitution doesn’t preclude a secret pardon. The Constitution doesn’t require a written pardon. The Constitution’s limits on pardons are only two: that it be for a federal offense and that it not be in cases of impeachment — that’s it, that’s all the Constitution tells us about limitations on pardons.”
“So could there be a secret or pocket pardon, Jonathan? Possibly, sure,” he continued. “By the way, it would not protect him against any case brought by a state prosecutor. So we talked earlier about Georgia or the state of New York. Even if there was a pocket or secret pardon, it would not preclude charges by state officials.”
Watch below:
Watch: Trump Advisor Jason Miller Brags Three Top GOP Senators Assisted With Impeachment Defense
Just hours before Donald Trump’s impeachment attorneys will present their defense of the former president in his Senate impeachment trial on inciting the January 6 insurrection his longtime aide and advisor Jason Miller bragged the lawyers were assisted by three top Republican Senators: Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Mike Lee.
During an impeachment Senators act as jurors. They take an oath to deliver “impartial justice” – not to aid in the defense of the accused.
“But I’ll tell you, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee. These are some smart guys with some very good ideas, and I think President Trump is going to get the absolute best defense today, and it was a real honor to have those senators come in and give us some additional ideas so we’re appreciative for that yeah it,” Miller told Newsmax (video below).
Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs adds:
Trump adviser Jason Miller mentions @SenMikeLee @SenTedCruz @LindseyGrahamSC 3 times, implying they’re with Trump. Said they came to impeachment team’s war room in room S-211 to help lawyers. “It was a real honor to have those senators come in and give us some additional ideas.” pic.twitter.com/ip7nJzLFhT
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 12, 2021
On Thursday many on social media were aghast when it was reported those three Senators had been caught advising Trump’s defense attorneys.
Cruz freely admitted his complicity.
“We were discussing their legal strategy and sharing our thoughts,” the Texas Republican Senator told CNN.
David Schoen, one of Trump’s attorneys, defended getting advice from the jury.
“There’s nothing about this thing that has any semblance of due process whatsoever,” he said, demonstrating his lack of respect for the constitutionally-defined process.
Watch:
Here’s Jason Miller on Newsmax admitting that Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Mike Lee not only met with Trump’s lawyers but are literally helping with Trump’s impeachment defense. Cruz, Graham, and Lee are supposed to be jurors. pic.twitter.com/jJOciPdk1K
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2021
15 Republicans (At Least) Refused to Show Up for the Full Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump
Fifteen of the 50 Republican Senators refused to show up for at least “the first few hours” of Thursday’s arguments by the Democratic managers in the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, CNN’s Manu Raju and Forbes report.
That’s 30 percent of the Republican caucus in the Senate, or nearly one-third of the GOP members.
“Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were both away from their desks, for instance, while Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) was in the basement on his phone, CNN’s Manu Raju reported,” Forbes adds.
“Many within the chamber were preoccupied with other activities: Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) were reading papers, while, according to CNN’s Jeremy Herb, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) ‘had a blank map of Asia on his desk and was writing on it like he was filling in the names of the countries.'”
Worse, at least one Republican Senator has already violated his oath to deliver “impartial justice.”
Senators are required to swear or affirm that he or she will “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.”
But Senator John Boozman (R-AR) “said Thursday that he has decided he will vote to acquit Trump because he believes the trial is unconstitutional, putting himself on record among Republican senators who are likely or certain to oppose conviction,” NBC News reports.
“This was unconstitutional. And so it makes it difficult to back up,” Boozman told reporters Thursday afternoon.
Legal experts say that’s false. The Senate, as a body, voted 56-44 that it indeed does have jurisdiction in this case, and that trying Trump after he left office is constitutional. Senators do not have to flexibility to make up the rules as they go.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, on Wednesday tweeted, “Now that the Senate has voted that trial *is* constitutional, Senators should not rely on an unconstitutionality argument for final verdict.”
CNN’s Raju also caught one of Trump’s impeachment attorneys skipping out on Thursday’s proceedings, opting to do a live interview with Fox News instead of paying attention.
“Why do a break from the trial and do this live shot in the middle of your trial?” Raju asked David Schoen.
“It’s more of the same thing, they’re showing points that don’t exist,” Schoen reportedly replied. “It’s offensive quite frankly, in reference to the healing process, to continue to show the tragedy that happened here that Donald Trump has condemned,” he claimed.
Trump, who has never shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for the domestic terrorism he incited and that was carried out in his name, has never urged healing, and did not condemn the attack on the Capitol until a week after the insurrection.
Trump Telling Aides He Wants to Pardon Himself on His Last Day in Office: Report
President Donald Trump has been telling White House aides in recent weeks he wants to grant himself a pardon on his last day in office, The New York Times reports Thursday.
The paper’s Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman says the President, now under siege for inciting what became a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, may have reason to be increasingly interested.
“The discussions between Mr. Trump and his aides about a self-pardon came before his pressure over the weekend on Georgia officials to help him try to overturn the election results or his incitement of the riots at the Capitol. Trump allies believe that both episodes increased Mr. Trump’s criminal exposure.”
No president has ever tried to self-pardon. It would be “a move that would mark one of the most extraordinary and untested uses of presidential power in American history.”
Trump reportedly enjoyed the insurrection scenes.
“As aides urged Mr. Trump to issue a strong condemnation on Wednesday and he rejected that advice, the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, warned Mr. Trump that he could face legal exposure for the riot given that he had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and ‘fight’ beforehand,” the Times notes. “The president had appeared to White House aides to be enjoying watching the scenes play out on television.”
Trump has previously claimed he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself, though most legal experts disagree.
As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
Should he go through with issuing a self-pardon, it would likely force the hand of the Biden administration’s Dept. of Justice to charge him with crimes, the only real way to test whether or not he constitutionally can self-pardon.
