IT'S CALLED LEADERSHIP
While Ted Cruz Was Rushing Back to America AOC Raised $1 Million for the People of Texas
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz and right wing extremists Erick Erickson, Dinesh D’Souza, Ben Shapiro, and Donald Trump, Jr., all thought there was nothing a sitting U.S. Senator could do for the millions of people freezing and starving in the Lone Star State.
After massive internet outrage – outrage that was called “cancel culture” today in a rant from Trump Jr. – Senator Cruz hightailed it back to America from his Cancun crash pad at the Ritz Carlton, put out a statement lying about the origins of his Mexico excursion, literally lied some more, and came home to a his Houston home that was empty except for his dog Snowflake and his security guard hanging out in his car in the driveway.
While the Texas Senator was doing all this, a Congresswoman from New York City went to work for his constituents, because someone had to.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised $1 million for the people of Texas. All of it will be distributed to five Texas charities.
Wow.
We officially raised $1 million for Texas relief at 9:17pm.
Thank you all so much. 🙏🏽 I’m at a loss for words. Always in awe of movement work.
💯% of this relief is going straight to Texan food assistance, homelessness relief, elder care, and more. https://t.co/DSkTSqfbkZ
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021
You can still donate.
AOC just delivered an amazing lesson in the power of people, in leadership, in creativity, and in government.
Republicans continue to insist that government is bad. Government is as good or as bad as the people in government.
