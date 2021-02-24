WHAM!
AOC Smacks Down QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Over LGBTQ Equality Act
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-NY) just slammed “QAnon Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene over her opposition to the LGBTQ Equality Act. The House will vote on the legislation this week, and is currently engaged in determining the rules for the vote.
Rep. Greene, Republican of Georgia, has been waging war against the bill, falsely claiming it “destroys women’s rights and religious freedom,” and is “evil.”
Greene on Wednesday bragged on Twitter that she had just made a motion to adjourn, in a lame attempt to derail the legislation from moving forward.
I just made a motion to adjourn in order to give every Member of Congress time to rethink destroying #WomensRights and #WomensSports and #ReligiousFreedom before voting for the #EqualityAct!
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez blasted and mocked her, saying, “You could just vote ‘no’ instead of trying to get out of work early.”
And she reminded Greene that trans women are women.
You could just vote “no” instead of trying to get out of work early.
And you should probably stop using those hashtags because women’s rights include trans women. ✌🏽🏳️⚧️💜 https://t.co/iJzA5BrLZF
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2021
AOC did not stop there.
We’re gonna pass the #EqualityAct today, protect our LGBTQ+ family and make the world a little bit better. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Nothing is going to stop that.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2021
Last week AOC made headlines after raising over $5 million for the people of Texas harmed by the deadly storm and lack of power and running water.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WHAM!
Connolly Destroys Jim Jordan: ‘I Didn’t Vote to Overturn an Election and I Will Not Be Lectured by People Who Did’
U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) slammed his Republican colleagues for “gaslighting” during Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the USPS, which featured testimony by embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Connolly spoke following U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jody Hice (R-GA). Hice defended DeJoy to the hilt, falsely attacking Democrats for what he said was their “nonsensical, insane, rabid rhetoric.”
“We’ve got to get away from the attacks and the unfounded allegations and I’m pleased to hear that you, as an admitted Democrat, understand that the allegations against Mr. DeJoy were unwarranted,” Hice told a witness.
Hice also claimed that if DeJoy had tried to “alter” the election “he miserably failed.” He also falsely claimed the postal service succeeded “with almost perfect delivery” of mail-in ballots.
That was the tenor of the hearing.
Later, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (D-OH) was the one to engage in gaslighting, and Congressman Connolly had had enough:
“All the gaslighting that we just heard does not change the facts,” he said, scorching Jordan.
“I didn’t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.”
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) goes off on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) during USPS oversight hearing:
“I didn’t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.” pic.twitter.com/oDWv9sETxk
— The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2021
The full Connolly/Jordan exchange: pic.twitter.com/umbXmsGgvE
— The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2021
Connolly later weighed in, re-tweeting the video and saying, “Sorry, you lose the right to complain about partisanship once you’ve fanned the flames of violent insurrection.”
WHAM!
‘The President Loves the Terrorists’: CNN’s Tapper Drops the Hammer on ‘Dangerous’ Trump in Brutal Opening
“State of the Union” host Jake Tapper kicked off his show on Sunday by ripping into Donald Trump as a lover of the Capitol assault “terrorists,” adding that Wednesday’s violent attack on the halls of Congress will go down as a day of “infamy.”
The CNN host got to it from the start.
“The state of our union is utterly devastated after one of the darkest days in our nation’s history: a coup attempt, no longer bloodless, instigated by the president of the United States,” he began. “The flags at the U.S. Capitol are at half staff this morning for the police officer, Brian Sicknick, who was murdered this week but they are not at half staff at the White House, perhaps because officer Sicknick was the enemy of the terrorist mob, and the mob loves Trump.”
“The mob, by trying to intimidate, threaten, or even kill the vice president and members of Congress, who were counting the electoral votes — that mob was, in turn, loved back by Trump,” he continued. “According to [Nebraska Republican Senator] Ben Sasse, White House aides told him the president was quote ‘delighted’ watching the insurrection. In Trump’s view, they were fighting for him. Trump put out a statement, ‘we love you,’ he said, after the attack, ‘you are very special.'”
“It might be difficult to hear these words, it’s difficult to say them because it’s so ugly, but it’s true,” he continued. “The flag isn’t down at the White House because the president is not mourning Sicknick. He hasn’t personally decried the terrorists in any way because the president loves the terrorists and he reportedly has not even spoken to his own vice president, whose life was at risk since Wednesday. The images of this attack are so shocking that many of Trump’s enablers are finally, with just a few days left in his presidency, beginning to get the goddamn point that his continuous lies and humoring of racists and winks and nods to violent extremists are dangerous.”
Watch below:
WHAM!
Watch: Biden Destroys Trump for Claiming 545 Kids Forever Separated From Their Parents Were Trafficked by ‘Coyotes’
President Donald Trump tried to defend his decision to separate migrant children from their parents at the border by falsely claiming they were being trafficked by “coyotes.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Trump, reminding the American people that the children were not brought into the country by “coyotes,” but by their parents.
There are now 545 children who Trump separated from their families who will never be re-united, because this administration didn’t bother to keep track of them.
“These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated ’em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with,” Biden told voters. “And guess what? It’s not coyotes – didn’t bring them over. Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”
Trump went on to falsely claim the Obama administration created the program which is false.
Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were the creators of the policy to separate children from their parents, many of whom were seeking asylum, as a method to harm the families.
Watch:
“These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated ’em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with … it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.” — Biden pic.twitter.com/n79E3Xi5UH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020
This article has been updated to correctly refer to 545 children. An earlier version wrongly referenced 529 children.
Trending
- SELF-INFLICTED WOUND2 days ago
‘We Have Become Disfigured’: Christian Fears Trump Years Have Permanently Scarred Evangelicals
- News2 days ago
‘Does Quarantine Not Apply to Senators?’: Ted Cruz Blasted for Garland Questions – and for Going to DC After Cancun
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
Ex-Top Trump Aide Larry Kudlow: Texas Power Outages Are ‘The Consequences’ of Electing Joe Biden
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Attacking God’: QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants ‘Disgusting’ LGBTQ Equality Act is ‘Evil’
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Jim Crow Joe’ Manchin Accused of Working to ‘Derail’ Biden’s Agenda – Some Now Accuse Him of Racism and Misogyny
- HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘Dumber and Smarmier’: Critics Slam Collins Over Announcement She Will Vote Against Tanden for ‘Temperament’
- WHAT TOOK SO LONG?2 days ago
CPAC Cancels QAnon-Promoting Speaker Who Links Christianity to Pedophilia and ‘Caucasians’ to ‘Bestiality’
- News2 days ago
Watch: Merrick Garland Tears and Chokes Up When Asked to Describe His Personal Experience Confronting Hate