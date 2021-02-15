YOU CAN'T DO THAT
15 Republicans (At Least) Refused to Show Up for the Full Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump
Fifteen of the 50 Republican Senators refused to show up for at least “the first few hours” of Thursday’s arguments by the Democratic managers in the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, CNN’s Manu Raju and Forbes report.
That’s 30 percent of the Republican caucus in the Senate, or nearly one-third of the GOP members.
“Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were both away from their desks, for instance, while Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) was in the basement on his phone, CNN’s Manu Raju reported,” Forbes adds.
“Many within the chamber were preoccupied with other activities: Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) were reading papers, while, according to CNN’s Jeremy Herb, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) ‘had a blank map of Asia on his desk and was writing on it like he was filling in the names of the countries.'”
Worse, at least one Republican Senator has already violated his oath to deliver “impartial justice.”
Senators are required to swear or affirm that he or she will “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.”
But Senator John Boozman (R-AR) “said Thursday that he has decided he will vote to acquit Trump because he believes the trial is unconstitutional, putting himself on record among Republican senators who are likely or certain to oppose conviction,” NBC News reports.
“This was unconstitutional. And so it makes it difficult to back up,” Boozman told reporters Thursday afternoon.
Legal experts say that’s false. The Senate, as a body, voted 56-44 that it indeed does have jurisdiction in this case, and that trying Trump after he left office is constitutional. Senators do not have to flexibility to make up the rules as they go.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, on Wednesday tweeted, “Now that the Senate has voted that trial *is* constitutional, Senators should not rely on an unconstitutionality argument for final verdict.”
CNN’s Raju also caught one of Trump’s impeachment attorneys skipping out on Thursday’s proceedings, opting to do a live interview with Fox News instead of paying attention.
“Why do a break from the trial and do this live shot in the middle of your trial?” Raju asked David Schoen.
“It’s more of the same thing, they’re showing points that don’t exist,” Schoen reportedly replied. “It’s offensive quite frankly, in reference to the healing process, to continue to show the tragedy that happened here that Donald Trump has condemned,” he claimed.
Trump, who has never shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for the domestic terrorism he incited and that was carried out in his name, has never urged healing, and did not condemn the attack on the Capitol until a week after the insurrection.
Trump Telling Aides He Wants to Pardon Himself on His Last Day in Office: Report
President Donald Trump has been telling White House aides in recent weeks he wants to grant himself a pardon on his last day in office, The New York Times reports Thursday.
The paper’s Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman says the President, now under siege for inciting what became a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, may have reason to be increasingly interested.
“The discussions between Mr. Trump and his aides about a self-pardon came before his pressure over the weekend on Georgia officials to help him try to overturn the election results or his incitement of the riots at the Capitol. Trump allies believe that both episodes increased Mr. Trump’s criminal exposure.”
No president has ever tried to self-pardon. It would be “a move that would mark one of the most extraordinary and untested uses of presidential power in American history.”
Trump reportedly enjoyed the insurrection scenes.
“As aides urged Mr. Trump to issue a strong condemnation on Wednesday and he rejected that advice, the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, warned Mr. Trump that he could face legal exposure for the riot given that he had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and ‘fight’ beforehand,” the Times notes. “The president had appeared to White House aides to be enjoying watching the scenes play out on television.”
Trump has previously claimed he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself, though most legal experts disagree.
As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
Should he go through with issuing a self-pardon, it would likely force the hand of the Biden administration’s Dept. of Justice to charge him with crimes, the only real way to test whether or not he constitutionally can self-pardon.
Trump’s Florida Rally Will Be at an In-Person Early Voting Polling Place — Side-Stepping Electioneering Laws
President Donald Trump intends to hold a huge rally at the Raymond James Stadium. The problem, however, is the location is also the site of in-person early voting, reported Politico.
Florida laws bar electioneering within 150 feet of a polling station. It’s safe to say being inside the polling station would classify within the boundary. However, Trump says that the polling station location is more than 150 feet from where the president will speak.”
“The Hillsborough County election supervisor issued a statement warning voters of traffic delays. Trump also plans a rally in South Florida this weekend, and Biden has a Thursday event in Democrat-rich Broward County,” said Politico.
Graham Defiantly Blows Up Judiciary Rules and Proceeds With Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearing Without Democrats
Chairman Lindsey Graham is ignoring the official rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee, proceeding to conduct business on the final day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Long standing rules require at least two members of the minority party to be present for any committee business to take place. Senator Dick Durbin was the only Democrat on the committee present.
Durbin warned Graham that he was violating the rules, but Graham pressed forward.
Saying “I know what awaits us,” Graham claimed, “we’ve had this problem in the past, we’re dealing with it the way we are today. If we create this problem in the future you’re gonna do what I’m gonna do.”
Chairman Graham then proceeded with the committee’s business and called for a motion to hold a vote on Barrett’s nomination on October 22.
WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham moves to schedule a committee vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination on Oct. 22.
Sen. Dick Durbin objects on grounds that a quorum is not present because he’s the only member of the minority party present. pic.twitter.com/wwFwsp8FhM
— Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) October 15, 2020
