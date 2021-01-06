Virginia Governor Deploys His National Guard and State Troopers to US Capitol After Defense Dept. Refuses

The Governor of Virginia is deploying his state’s National Guard to the U.S. Capitol after domestic terrorists and violent insurrectionists breached the seat of the United States federal government, breaking into Congress and onto the Senate floor.

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C. Per the Mayor’s request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi requested D.C.’s National Guard, but the military force is controlled by the President. Trump’s Dept. of Defense refused.

BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol. — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 6, 2021

Many Americans are stunned that the U.S. Capitol was breached and that more force was notm used, given how the Trump administration used federal military forces againstr peaceful protestors across the country.

During the George Floyd protests, they deployed almost every federal law enforcement agency into my neighborhood, with humvees and military vehicles. Not doing so now is an active decision to let a mob loose on Congress. — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) January 6, 2021

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

CNN reports the Defense Dept. has just agreed to deploy the DC National Guard.