UDPATE: House, Senate in Lockdown as Pro-Trump Mob Enters Capitol Building (VIDEO)

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday afternoon as Congress met in a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

According to Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan, the protesters stormed barricades at the back of the building before charging toward the Capitol steps.

“Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police,” Tan wrote. “They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back.”

Moments before, President Trump encouraged supporters to march from the White House to the Capitol following his speech.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

I don’t know how police can contain this much longer.

Capitol Building – Washington, DC#StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/V05Oc30Mhf — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

.@mkraju and @Phil_Mattingly report the Cannon and Madison congressional office buildings are being evacuated — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

Right now at the U.S. Capitol: several office buildings are evacuated, suspicious package is investigated and hundreds of the president's supporters breach a barrier and move toward the Capitol https://t.co/5IaMAjMd2p — Andrew Kragie (@AndrewKragie) January 6, 2021

They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building pic.twitter.com/0LrGQ5zj9e — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) January 6, 2021

Trump even lied to his people about marching with them. https://t.co/MoANxkrEAV — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 6, 2021

Staff in the Senate Press gallery staff just informed reporters sitting at their desks that if protestors storm the Capitol building they will usher us all into the Senate chamber and lock the door — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 6, 2021

I was told blue lives matter. https://t.co/kVogx26Ee9 — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) January 6, 2021