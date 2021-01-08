Connect with us

Trump Tweets 'We Will Not Be Silenced!' From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet

Barely hours after Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account, Trump accessed a U.S. government account, posted tweets attacking the social media company, and threatened to create a start-up competitor platform.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me,” Trump tweeted from the @POTUS account, which some might say is an unlawful use of government resources and assets.

CNBC managed to grab screenshots of the four tweets that Twitter immediately deleted.

Trump on the @POTUS account claimed he has been “negotiating” with other social media sites, and is looking at “building out our own platform in the near future.”

“We will not be SILENCED!” Trump threatened.

Creating a social media platform requires tremendous capital and technological resources. One of the most recent additions, Parler, was just banned from Google’s app store, and Apple today also threatened to remove the app from its store. Parler has become home to white supremacists. Parler has been accused of having ties to Russia.

Twitter earlier Friday had banned Trump, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

 

 

