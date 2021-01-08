LOL
Trump Tweets ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’ From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet
Barely hours after Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account, Trump accessed a U.S. government account, posted tweets attacking the social media company, and threatened to create a start-up competitor platform.
“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me,” Trump tweeted from the @POTUS account, which some might say is an unlawful use of government resources and assets.
CNBC managed to grab screenshots of the four tweets that Twitter immediately deleted.
Trump on the @POTUS account claimed he has been “negotiating” with other social media sites, and is looking at “building out our own platform in the near future.”
“We will not be SILENCED!” Trump threatened.
Creating a social media platform requires tremendous capital and technological resources. One of the most recent additions, Parler, was just banned from Google’s app store, and Apple today also threatened to remove the app from its store. Parler has become home to white supremacists. Parler has been accused of having ties to Russia.
Twitter earlier Friday had banned Trump, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”
Donald Trump Just Spent $3 Million to Win Joe Biden 132 More Votes
He could have spent $8 million to have Wisconsin perform a recount of the entire state but President Donald Trump opted to spend less and target two heavily-Democratic counties. The results from Milwaukee County are in: Biden picks up another 132 votes.
Trump – or rather, the Trump campaign – just spent a little less than $23,000 per vote, of his donors’s hard-earned money, to expand Joe Biden’s lead.
The recount in Dane County is continuing.
The vote for all of Wisconsin is slated to be certified this weekend. Biden won the state by well over 20,000 votes.
Internet Celebrates ‘Mob Boss Daughter’ Ivanka Trump’s Birthday: ‘Here’s Your Grift — I Mean Gift’
Friday is Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump’s 39th birthday, and the internet is helping her celebrate by reminding her of their favorite memories of her from the past four years.
Some chose to highlight the First Daughter’s “grift,” while others focused on the nepotism of her being an official senior White House advisor. And still others reminded her of the trademarks she was granted by China – on the same day she first met with President Xi.
Here’s Ivanka’s dad sending her a very special Happy Birthday wish: Keep me in office.
Happy Birthday to our wonderful Ivanka. Now go back to work! November 3rd. https://t.co/mQF1xHV3Qh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020
Here’s what other social media users are saying. Take a look.
"Happy Birthday Ivanka" and Mob Boss Daughter Day!
One is Victoria Gotti, Mob Boss Daughter
The Other is also a Mob Boss Daughter. pic.twitter.com/acWFYs5got
— Rick Shimelplatzer (@Rickagain) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka! Here’s your grift — I mean gift. pic.twitter.com/iVHdOmqKVY
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka, daddy's special princess. Oh… start packing your shit. 4 days! #ByeIvanka pic.twitter.com/ypqRuZA12b
— Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka! I hope you get everything you deserve. pic.twitter.com/hiqMp6Wm1K
— Terye (@TeryeA) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka, and thank you for giving nepotism a spokesperson. ??? https://t.co/bBNIncw7A2
— COVIDon19 (@realTrumpClone) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka, and may it be your last in the White House. pic.twitter.com/2UqoWof3W9
— ?One person.One country.One world.One fight.? (@Lippyaddiction) October 30, 2020
"Happy Birthday Ivanka" pic.twitter.com/S67CeJESf1
— iamSantana???…Pack the courts with rage (@dawnparagracias) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka. Glad you’re doing better than the 230,000 Americans dead & counting thanks to your dad & husband. pic.twitter.com/zmJKIjgUp6
— Dave B (@Davejets76) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka pic.twitter.com/67HYUgfCCz
— KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka, your complete downfall and humiliation will be America's gift.
May you and your family NEVER have a moment's peace. https://t.co/MsG3ukQQZF
— David Yogi Rodriguez???? (@1POdBearFromELA) October 30, 2020
‘#PerdueIsChicken’: Internet Mocks ‘Coward’ GOP Senator for Canceling Debate After Ossoff Destroyed Him in Viral Video
Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff destroyed his Republican incumbent opponent so thoroughly Wednesday evening that Georgia Senator David Perdue has just canceled the third and final debate.
“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator, it’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent,” Ossoff told Perdue, who had little to say in response. The viral video had been watched 5 million times by Thursday morning. It’s now been viewed 9.3 million times, nearly as many times as the number of people in the entire state of Georgia.
Seriously, this is the most West Wing moment I’ve ever seen in real life. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/C2LeZefbZl
— Joshua Holland ? (@JoshuaHol) October 29, 2020
Ossoff kept the pressure on Thursday evening when he announced Perdue had pulled out:
BREAKING: Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate.
At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation.
Shame on you, Senator.
— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020
Perdue’s Twitter account has been very active Thursday, but he has not announced he will not debate Ossoff on Sunday.
Perdue is being mocked on social media:
Perdue just backed out of the last debate because Ossoff destroyed him. https://t.co/K6U6xkmSAp
— RufusKingIsNotAmused (@is_rufus) October 29, 2020
Fox spent all summer talking about how Biden was too scared to debate and how it was prospectively disqualifying.
Trump ended up being the one skipping the POTUS debate and now Perdue ducks Ossoff in what could be the decisive Senate contest. https://t.co/DfbW5xEbUJ
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 29, 2020
Already donated to Ossoff. Perdue is garbage. Nearly six years in office and he has NEVER held a town hall meeting with his constituents. He only meets with special interests and hand-picked sycophants. If you send him email/mail or phone his office you never get an answer.
— tinylittlenukes (@tinylittlenukes) October 29, 2020
@sendavidperdue is a coward. #PurdueIsACoward
Pass it on#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward #PurdueIsCoward #PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward
— Raj — Plz Plz vote blue (@RajLuvsColorado) October 29, 2020
Remember when Sen Perdue made a racist joke about Kamala’s name and @PerdueChicken was all like “no we don’t have anything to do with him!”?
Now that he’s chickened out of debating @ossof do you think @PerdueChicken might offer him a post-election mascot gig?#PerdueisChicken
— Dan Baer (@danbbaer) October 29, 2020
Since Perdue just cancelled the last debate against @Ossoff, playing this one more time in the club before the lights come on… https://t.co/X917jAvKyh
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 29, 2020
You see Republicans backing out of debates all over the country. Roger Marshall in Kansas, Perdue in Georgia.
They've given up trying to win voters on visions for the future and how to help right now, they are investing in voter suppression instead.
Can't win a fair fight.
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 29, 2020
YOU’RE A COWARD @sendavidperdue https://t.co/a578NjrDOQ
— 5 Days Until Counting Day (@cwmsiv) October 29, 2020
Perdue is chicken. https://t.co/eWKpMHIjQm
— Joshua Karp (@JoshuaKarp) October 29, 2020
A coward like Perdue does not belong in the Senate. Vote for @ossoff and vote NOW! https://t.co/YR1FhYXreC
— Michael Loeffler (@msloeffler) October 29, 2020
A bit unkind to call David Perdue the Chicken of the GOP #ChickenOfTheGOP #Ossoff #JonOssoff
— The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) October 29, 2020
Well, there’s nothing Perdue hates more than socialism and he sure got publicly owned last night. https://t.co/gaimyXysV0
— Anthony “Enlarge the Court” Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 29, 2020
If Purdue is too scared to debate, he's not fit to serve in the US Senate. Donate to Jon Ossoff to vote him out: https://t.co/De09ZDfs2v https://t.co/0HljhgkHD7
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 29, 2020
Actual footage of Senator David Perdue on the campaign trail today.
CC: @ossoff pic.twitter.com/ZmhxBKgY3a
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 29, 2020
