Former GOP Gubernatorial Candidate: God Removed Trump From Office for Being Too Pro-LGBTQ
During Sunday’s “Swamp Rangers” radio program, radical anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively declared that God stripped Donald Trump of the presidency because of Trump’s promotion of the LGBTQ agenda by giving a gay man, Richard Grenell, prominent positions within his administration.
Lively was an ardent supporter of the former president and had hoped that Trump would use his presidency to destroy the LGBTQ movement by enacting Russian-style anti-gay laws in the United States. Since that didn’t happen, Lively said that God had no choice but to remove Trump from office.
Lively lamented that Trump was good on just about every issue, “except on the homosexual issue, which I think is his biggest mistake” and “the reason why he lost the election.”
“He defied God on a fundamental tenet of the Bible and never repented of it,” Lively said. “If Donald Trump was, as I believe, God’s man in the White House for four years, why did God not preserve it? Because if God had given him favor, nothing that mankind could have done could have removed him from that office. And yet the one thing that he did during that time that would virtually guarantee God’s favor being removed was to put his own personal stamp of approval on behavior that God condemns in the harshest possible terms in the Bible, which is specifically male homosexuality.”
“Trump fully endorsed and backed and applauded [Richard] Grenell,” Lively added, “[who] was an outspoken advocate for the central doctrine of the progressive movement, which is queer theory.”
Scott Lively Says Trump Was Too Pro-Gay, So God Removed Him From Office from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Reporters Photograph Trump With Huge Notes Scratched on a Pad: ‘I Want No Quid Pro Quo’
Wrongly Claims Sondland’s Damning Testimony Clears Him
President Donald Trump appeared briefly on the White House law and in a rare instance was carrying a pad with notes on it. Several reporters were able to see the large, hand-written notes scratched into the pad with a large black marker.
“I WANT NOTHING, I WANT NOTHING, I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO,” his notes say, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
It appears that the top of his notes says: “I WANT NOTHING, I WANT NOTHING, I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.”
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2019
The president, in an attempt to discredit the damning testimony from Gordon Sondland, also refuted his EU Ambassador, telling reporters “I’m always in a good mood.”
NBC and CNBC News’s Carl Quintanilla managed to get a photograph of the president’s notes:
Via @jcartillier pic.twitter.com/UoDEq9Jylj
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 20, 2019
CNN’s Jim Acosta reports Trump actually characterized Sondland’s damning and damaging testimony as having cleared him. That is false.
Trump did not take questions as he left WH for Texas visit. Read from notes. Declared that Sondland has cleared him, adding “this is the final word from the president of the United States. I want nothing.” h/t WH pool.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 20, 2019
