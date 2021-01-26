Former GOP Gubernatorial Candidate: God Removed Trump From Office for Being Too Pro-LGBTQ

During Sunday’s “Swamp Rangers” radio program, radical anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively declared that God stripped Donald Trump of the presidency because of Trump’s promotion of the LGBTQ agenda by giving a gay man, Richard Grenell, prominent positions within his administration.

Lively was an ardent supporter of the former president and had hoped that Trump would use his presidency to destroy the LGBTQ movement by enacting Russian-style anti-gay laws in the United States. Since that didn’t happen, Lively said that God had no choice but to remove Trump from office.

Lively lamented that Trump was good on just about every issue, “except on the homosexual issue, which I think is his biggest mistake” and “the reason why he lost the election.”

“He defied God on a fundamental tenet of the Bible and never repented of it,” Lively said. “If Donald Trump was, as I believe, God’s man in the White House for four years, why did God not preserve it? Because if God had given him favor, nothing that mankind could have done could have removed him from that office. And yet the one thing that he did during that time that would virtually guarantee God’s favor being removed was to put his own personal stamp of approval on behavior that God condemns in the harshest possible terms in the Bible, which is specifically male homosexuality.”

“Trump fully endorsed and backed and applauded [Richard] Grenell,” Lively added, “[who] was an outspoken advocate for the central doctrine of the progressive movement, which is queer theory.”

Scott Lively Says Trump Was Too Pro-Gay, So God Removed Him From Office from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.

This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.