‘If So I Am Elvis Presley’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Dragged for Calling Biden ‘A Socialist’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is steering away from the Holocaust, at least so far this week, but out of nowhere and for no discernible reason Tuesday night she laid into “Socialist” President Joe Biden.
It did not go well for her.
By any definition President Biden is no socialist.
In fact, just so the Georgia Republican Congresswoman is clear, socialism generally requires, as Merriam-Webster notes, a “collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.”
Aside from the coronavirus vaccine – and those aspects were set by Republican President Donald Trump –nothing comes close.
If she really wants to stretch, Merriam-Webster offers this: “a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.”
Literally what President Biden is fighting: the massive pay inequity.
Here’s what Rep. Greene said:
Joe Biden is a Socialist.
Dem voters don’t fully realize it yet.
The Democrat party are socialists, but they are all a little different in varying degrees.
They think it’s good for society as a whole, but it’s a fantasy, and all Marxism.
Socialism is always Socialism.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 2, 2021
She was roundly mocked.
Perhaps the most appropriate response came from Benjamin Dreyer, a writer and copy editor, the copy chief at Random House and the author of Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style.
Well, those are certainly words.
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) June 2, 2021
A sampling from some others:
She can’t even spell socialism without spellcheck.
— Red 💉💉 (@Redpainter1) June 2, 2021
You sound like a fascist AI bot programmed by fascists to say socialist as many times as possible to cover for ascending fascism from fascists who support fascists and want fascism — and I guess there’s a reason for that.
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) June 2, 2021
You couldn’t explain what Socialism or Marxism are if you had a book opened to the definition.
— JRehling (@JRehling) June 2, 2021
Ignorance is always Ignorance.
— Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) June 2, 2021
Joe Biden is a Socialist? If so, I am Elvis Presley.
Also, socialism is good. You know what’s is bad? You urge for fascism and the continuous for corporocracy that is ruining the US.
— Leftist Jibaro 🇵🇷 ☭ (@prjibaromarx) June 2, 2021
MTG is a Cray-Cray
GOP voters don’t fully realize it yet.
The GOP are antidemocratic, but they are all a little different in varying degrees.
They think it’s good for society as a whole, but it’s a fantasy, and all very insane.
Crazy is always Crazy.
— Yo! Philly (@Jadair) June 2, 2021
Anyone can call themselves a Socialist. Like any economic system, socialism can be used for good or ill. It means the state controls the major industries. Biden is most certainly NOT a socialist bozo.
— Veronica (@VeronicaTellsIt) May 29, 2021
Ah yes, when you want to scare a bunch of gullible right-wingers, always drop the word “socialism”.
Then bring it home by using the word, “Marxism”.
Notice Marjorie will never actually tell you what policies of Biden are Socialist.
— Dennis Ex Machina (@DennisExMachina) June 2, 2021
Living in Norway (a social democracy) and it is fantastic, vast individual freedom, great education system, child care, senior care, health care, welfare, possibilities for perfect work-leisure balance and opportunity for all. Biden is good, but still far from being a socialist.
— Yvonne Haugen (@yvonnehaugen) June 2, 2021
Yawn…
Again with the trigger words to spread Russian talking points propaganda.
Only idiots would believe Joe Biden was a “socialist”.
— Chui Bluengold (@Chuibluengold) June 2, 2021
President Biden is not a Socialist. He has been serving his country for more than 35 years. What the hell have you done other than spew lies and conspiracies? What are you doing for the greater good of this country? You can’t even keep a committee post.
— Cindy🗽 (@cynthia_wirtz) June 2, 2021
Dear Marge,
Pres. Biden is not a socialist. I wish he was but he isn’t.
I AM a socialist, I’ve had the fortune to live in lovely Norway. Marge, I am such a socialist that I would prefer that everyone have a home, healthcare, free education, food, educated leaders & no guns.
— cam_colton (@cc_colton_novel) June 2, 2021
Former GOP Gubernatorial Candidate: God Removed Trump From Office for Being Too Pro-LGBTQ
During Sunday’s “Swamp Rangers” radio program, radical anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively declared that God stripped Donald Trump of the presidency because of Trump’s promotion of the LGBTQ agenda by giving a gay man, Richard Grenell, prominent positions within his administration.
Lively was an ardent supporter of the former president and had hoped that Trump would use his presidency to destroy the LGBTQ movement by enacting Russian-style anti-gay laws in the United States. Since that didn’t happen, Lively said that God had no choice but to remove Trump from office.
Lively lamented that Trump was good on just about every issue, “except on the homosexual issue, which I think is his biggest mistake” and “the reason why he lost the election.”
“He defied God on a fundamental tenet of the Bible and never repented of it,” Lively said. “If Donald Trump was, as I believe, God’s man in the White House for four years, why did God not preserve it? Because if God had given him favor, nothing that mankind could have done could have removed him from that office. And yet the one thing that he did during that time that would virtually guarantee God’s favor being removed was to put his own personal stamp of approval on behavior that God condemns in the harshest possible terms in the Bible, which is specifically male homosexuality.”
“Trump fully endorsed and backed and applauded [Richard] Grenell,” Lively added, “[who] was an outspoken advocate for the central doctrine of the progressive movement, which is queer theory.”
Scott Lively Says Trump Was Too Pro-Gay, So God Removed Him From Office from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Reporters Photograph Trump With Huge Notes Scratched on a Pad: ‘I Want No Quid Pro Quo’
Wrongly Claims Sondland’s Damning Testimony Clears Him
President Donald Trump appeared briefly on the White House law and in a rare instance was carrying a pad with notes on it. Several reporters were able to see the large, hand-written notes scratched into the pad with a large black marker.
“I WANT NOTHING, I WANT NOTHING, I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO,” his notes say, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
It appears that the top of his notes says: “I WANT NOTHING, I WANT NOTHING, I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.”
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2019
The president, in an attempt to discredit the damning testimony from Gordon Sondland, also refuted his EU Ambassador, telling reporters “I’m always in a good mood.”
NBC and CNBC News’s Carl Quintanilla managed to get a photograph of the president’s notes:
Via @jcartillier pic.twitter.com/UoDEq9Jylj
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 20, 2019
CNN’s Jim Acosta reports Trump actually characterized Sondland’s damning and damaging testimony as having cleared him. That is false.
Trump did not take questions as he left WH for Texas visit. Read from notes. Declared that Sondland has cleared him, adding “this is the final word from the president of the United States. I want nothing.” h/t WH pool.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 20, 2019
