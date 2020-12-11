RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Watch: Sarah Palin and Louie Gohmert Are Campaigning for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on the ‘Save America’ Bus Tour
The two Georgia GOP incumbent Senators facing a tough January 5 runoff election, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are getting help today from several low-level Republicans as part of the right wing Club for Growth’s “Save America Bus Tour.”
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden will both soon be traveling to Georgia to help get out the vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are in the January runoff elections against Perdue and Loeffler.
And while President Donald Trump campaigned for the two Georgia incumbents last week, as expected his rally was mostly a grievance session that focused little on motivating Georgia Republicans to vote.
The stakes could not be higher. If Ossoff and Warnock win, the U.S. Senate will effectively be split 50-50, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to provide any tie-breaking votes, giving Democrats control of the Senate. And given Democrats already control the House, President Joe Biden would be free to unleash a progressive agenda while reversing as much of the Trump destruction as possible.
That’s why it’s comical that campaigning today for Senators Perdue and Loeffler are not GOP bigwigs, but castaways like former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, whose popularity has dropped so far she’s rarely invited onto national television anymore.
Here’s Palin on today’s bus tour, attacking Democrats and calling for a “restoration” of America, despite Republicans having controlled the White House and the Senate for the past four years.
Sarah Palin: "This fundamental transformation of America that they have promised to do — no, we don't need a fundamental transformation, we need that fundamental restoration!" pic.twitter.com/3wGDxIPt2u
— The Recount (@therecount) December 11, 2020
CNN Politics’ DJ Judd is on the road covering today’s “Save America” tour. He’s posted some photos. Despite the Club for Growth claiming it will spend $10 million to help elect the two Republicans, it does not appear there’s much of a turnout.
Kicking off remarks, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims, “I know we’re upset about the election, I know we’re upset about the election for President Trump. We all know that Joe Biden did not win Georgia, we all know that Georgia re-elected President Trump.”https://t.co/Kc6gCsaKUB
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 11, 2020
Also on today’s guest list is Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, accused of being a racist and a liar. She’s perhaps best known as a promoter the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.
Congressman Louie Gohmert, apparently fresh from his coronavirus recovery and a very public lost tooth mid-speech yesterday, is also on the bus tour.
Here he is praising Greene:
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) misspeaks while praising Congresswoman-elect/QAnon believer Marjorie Taylor Greene: "She is a huge, wonderful — she's not huge, but she's a great addition." pic.twitter.com/TZWL5h2d3v
— The Recount (@therecount) December 11, 2020
Joining them is former executive director of Pat Robertson’s Christian Coalition, Ralph Reed, who was the target of a Federal Election Commission (FEC) enforcement action in the 1990’s, and later linked to the Jack Abramoff corruption scandal.
Rounding out today’s campaigning for Perdue and Loeffler is U.S, Rep. Jim Jordan, who still faces multiple allegations about his alleged role in the Ohio State sexual abuse claims against the team’s physician, Richard Strauss.
Good morning from the Club for Growth “Save America” Bus Tour kickoff— Sarah Palin, Senator Steve Daines, and Rep. Jim Jordan are scheduled to speak here at the Cobb County GOP headquarters in Marietta, GA. Also here: Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. pic.twitter.com/RuAazrWvHD
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 11, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Bachmann Goes Berserk: ‘I Ask God’ to ‘Take Your Iron Rod’ and ‘Smash the Delusion That Joe Biden Is Our President’
In the name of Jesus Christ former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann is calling on God to “smash the delusion, Father, of Joe Biden as our president. He is not.”
Right Wing Watch published the viral video Monday morning featuring the Tea Party Republican from Minnesota. In it, Bachmann also urges God to “smash” the “delusion” that Nancy Pelosi will retain the House of Representatives and “smash” Chuck Schumer becoming Senate Majority Leader.
“I ask, Oh God, that you would take your iron rod and I ask that you would smash the clay jar of deceit in America, smash the clay jar of delusion in the United States of America, smash the delusion, father of Joe Biden as our President. He is not,” Bachmann says.
“Would you take your iron rod and smash the strong delusion that Nancy Pelosi does have her House of Representatives, we don’t know that. Smash it, in Jesus name. Smash Lord the takeover of the Senate, by Chuck Schumer, Lord smash it with your iron rod. I asked Oh God, that you would take your iron rod. And I asked that you would smash the claim of just.”
The video has been viewed nearly 88,000 times in just one hour.
Watch:
Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann calls on God to “smash the delusion, Father, that Joe Biden is our president. He is not.” pic.twitter.com/gqoFP97ipT
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 9, 2020
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
GOP Powerbroker Urges Christians to Invoke ‘Imprecatory Prayers’ for God to ‘Destroy’ His Political Enemies
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Steven Hotze appeared on Rick Scarborough’s “Mixing Church & State God’s Way” podcast Tuesday, where he encouraged listeners to pray for the upcoming election by asking God to literally “destroy” those who oppose Hotze’s radical right-wing Christian political agenda.
Hotze, a long time virulently anti-LGBTQ activist in Texas, urged conservative Christians to engage in “imprecatory prayer,” which is the practice of praying that God will unleash punishment upon those against whom the prayer is targeted.
Hotze said that when Christians gathered on the National Mall in September for “The Return,” they prayed that God would “intercede to stop and bind in the name of Jesus and through the power and blood of Christ to bind anarchy and communism and the ungodliness that’s going on in our country, and to give us a victory in the upcoming election.”
But Hotze noted that it’s equally important to pray against their political enemies.
“I highly encourage you go to the Psalms and pray imprecatory prayers,” he said. “[God] troubles the wicked, he causes them to be in confusion, he causes them to flee. And we need to pray that those that are wicked and that want to destroy our nation and our Christian values, that God would work in their lives—first to cause them to turn to Christ—but those that refuse to turn to Christ, I want God to take his enemies and rid us of them and destroy them so they don’t destroy you and me and our wives, our spouses, our families, our children, our grandchildren, our friends, and our businesses.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Lindsey Graham Ludicrously Tries to Link Same-Sex Marriage to Polygamy in Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Hearing
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) linked the legal marriages of same-sex couples to polygamy in his questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Wednesday morning. Graham is leading the push to insert the controversial far right wing Seventh Circuit judge on to the Supreme Court.
Graham began by attempting to claim that the 2015 Obergefell case which found a right to marriage for same-sex couples could not be easily overturned, but then launched into his fear-mongering, slippery slope argument.
“So we talk a lot about laws legalizing same-sex marriage,” Graham said, asking Judge Barrett the name of the Obergefell case. “If anybody tried to change that precedent one of the things you would look at is a reliance interest that people have formed around that is legislation?”
“So, reaching a decision that the case was wrongly decided doesn’t end the debate in terms of whether or not it should be repealed. Is that correct?” Graham asked, positing that “there’s a very rigorous process in place to overturn the precedent?”
“Is there any constitutional right to a polygamous relationship?” Graham then queried.
“Let’s see,” Barrett replied, “that might be a question that could be litigated at, you know, polygamy obviously in many places is illegal, now, but that could be an issue somebody might litigate before the Court at some point.”
Judge Barrett on Tuesday refused to cite long-standing statutes that clearly state voter intimidation is illegal and it is illegal for a President to unilaterally delay an election.
“Somebody might have made the argument is possible the three people love each other, generally, and that would work this way with court if somebody wanted to make that argument,” Graham claimed.
Same-sex marriage has nothing to do with polygamy.
Watch:
Good morning! @LindseyGrahamSC just conveniently followed up a question about marriage equality with a question about polygamy.
Can't believe we have to say this but we'd like to remind everyone that marriage equality ? polygamy.#SCOTUSHearings pic.twitter.com/f5kO34GCv0
— Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 14, 2020
Trending
- GRIFTER IN CHIEF3 days ago
Trump Rewards Kellyanne Conway, Matt Schlapp, and 2 Dozen Others With Prestigious Government Appointments
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY2 days ago
Giuliani’s Star ‘Election Fraud’ Witness Says ‘The Obamas Funded That Wuhan Lab to Make COVID’: Report
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Republicans Kill Resolution of Joint House-Senate Inaugural Committee Declaring Biden President-Elect
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER2 days ago
Experts Mock Trump for Only Being Able to Get a ‘Disgraced White Supremacist’ Attorney for ‘Crazy’ SCOTUS Case
- AMERICAN FASCISM2 days ago
The GOP Is an ‘Organized Conspiracy’ That Exists for ‘No Purpose Other Than Power’ Says Steve Schmidt
- GOOD MOVE2 days ago
Ambassador Buttigieg? Biden Considering Mayor Pete for High-Profile Post
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
Concern Grows as Trump Repeatedly Calls for Election to Be ‘Overturned’ – and Republicans Refuse to Stop Him
- ANOTHER WHITE HOUSE SUPERSPREADER?3 days ago
‘Ramifications of Reckless Behavior’: CNN’s King Slams Jenna Ellis After She Tests Positive for Coronavirus