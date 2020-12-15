RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Ex-Texas Cop Accused of Violent Attempt to Prove Voter Fraud Was Hired by Anti-LGBTQ Activist’s GOP Group
Mark Aguirre is accused of running a man off the road and threatening him at gunpoint. The ex-cop was hired as a private investigator by a group whose CEO is GOP activist Steven Hotze (photo).
HOUSTON — A former Houston police captain was arrested after allegedly running a man off the road and threatening him at gunpoint — what prosecutors say was part of an elaborate attempt to find evidence for a false conspiracy theory of widespread voter fraud in Harris County.
Mark Aguirre, who was working on behalf of a powerful Republican megadonor’s group to investigate unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in Harris County, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Harris County district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors say Aguirre’s claims were baseless and that he was paid $266,400 by Liberty Center for God and Country, whose CEO is prominent Texas right-wing activist Steven Hotze.
Hotze was among a group of Republicans who unsuccessfully sued to have nearly 127,000 Harris County ballots tossed out this year. Hotze was also among Republicans who tried — and failed — to stop Gov. Greg Abbott from extending early voting during the coronavirus pandemic, a suit for which Aguirre had provided an affidavit, stating that he was involved in an investigation into a “wide-ranging and fraudulent ballot harvesting scheme” in Harris County.
Jared Woodfill, a spokesperson and attorney for Hotze, confirmed that the Liberty Center hired a company led by Aguirre to investigate election fraud. The company contracted approximately 20 private investigators to work on claims of fraudulent ballots in Harris County and other places in Texas during the 2020 election. Woodfill said he was aware of Aguirre’s arrest but had not yet heard Aguirre’s side of the story.
“[Hotze] did not direct or lead any of the investigations,” Woodfill said, noting that Hotze instead sent tips and information to the team for the investigators to decide how to follow up. “The [Liberty Center] employed the investigation team that looked into the allegations.”
Aguirre told authorities he believed the air conditioner technician he threatened Oct. 19 — whom he had surveilled for four days with the help of at least two other unidentified people — was the mastermind of the supposed election fraud scheme and that fake ballots were being transported in the technician’s truck. He told police that he believed the technician had as many as 750,000 fake ballots in his possession, according to an affidavit by the Houston police officer who responded to the incident.
“There were no ballots in the truck,” according to a Harris County district attorney’s office press release. “It was filled with air conditioning parts and tools.”
Aguirre also told authorities that he and other unidentified suspects had set up a “command post” at a Marriott hotel in Pearland for days ahead of the incident. He refused to identify the other people he worked with, according to the Houston police report.
Aguirre ran his SUV into the back of the technician’s truck to get the man to stop and get out, according to a court document describing probable cause for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He pointed a handgun at the technician and forced him to the ground, according to the affidavit.
“We are lucky no one was killed,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “His alleged investigation was backward from the start — first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened.”
Aguirre was arrested by Houston police Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Hotze is an active GOP donor and is one of the most prolific culture warriors on the right. He’s a fierce opponent of same-sex marriage and was a key figure in the unsuccessful push for the 2017 “bathroom bill” in the Texas Legislature. This summer, he infamously left a voicemail for Abbott’s chief of staff telling him to shoot and kill people protesting the in-custody death of George Floyd.
This article was originally published by The Texas Tribune.
Image of Steven Hotze via Facebook
Watch: Sarah Palin and Louie Gohmert Are Campaigning for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on the ‘Save America’ Bus Tour
The two Georgia GOP incumbent Senators facing a tough January 5 runoff election, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are getting help today from several low-level Republicans as part of the right wing Club for Growth’s “Save America Bus Tour.”
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden will both soon be traveling to Georgia to help get out the vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are in the January runoff elections against Perdue and Loeffler.
And while President Donald Trump campaigned for the two Georgia incumbents last week, as expected his rally was mostly a grievance session that focused little on motivating Georgia Republicans to vote.
The stakes could not be higher. If Ossoff and Warnock win, the U.S. Senate will effectively be split 50-50, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to provide any tie-breaking votes, giving Democrats control of the Senate. And given Democrats already control the House, President Joe Biden would be free to unleash a progressive agenda while reversing as much of the Trump destruction as possible.
That’s why it’s comical that campaigning today for Senators Perdue and Loeffler are not GOP bigwigs, but castaways like former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, whose popularity has dropped so far she’s rarely invited onto national television anymore.
Here’s Palin on today’s bus tour, attacking Democrats and calling for a “restoration” of America, despite Republicans having controlled the White House and the Senate for the past four years.
Sarah Palin: "This fundamental transformation of America that they have promised to do — no, we don't need a fundamental transformation, we need that fundamental restoration!" pic.twitter.com/3wGDxIPt2u
— The Recount (@therecount) December 11, 2020
CNN Politics’ DJ Judd is on the road covering today’s “Save America” tour. He’s posted some photos. Despite the Club for Growth claiming it will spend $10 million to help elect the two Republicans, it does not appear there’s much of a turnout.
Kicking off remarks, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims, “I know we’re upset about the election, I know we’re upset about the election for President Trump. We all know that Joe Biden did not win Georgia, we all know that Georgia re-elected President Trump.”https://t.co/Kc6gCsaKUB
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 11, 2020
Also on today’s guest list is Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, accused of being a racist and a liar. She’s perhaps best known as a promoter the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.
Congressman Louie Gohmert, apparently fresh from his coronavirus recovery and a very public lost tooth mid-speech yesterday, is also on the bus tour.
Here he is praising Greene:
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) misspeaks while praising Congresswoman-elect/QAnon believer Marjorie Taylor Greene: "She is a huge, wonderful — she's not huge, but she's a great addition." pic.twitter.com/TZWL5h2d3v
— The Recount (@therecount) December 11, 2020
Joining them is former executive director of Pat Robertson’s Christian Coalition, Ralph Reed, who was the target of a Federal Election Commission (FEC) enforcement action in the 1990’s, and later linked to the Jack Abramoff corruption scandal.
Rounding out today’s campaigning for Perdue and Loeffler is U.S, Rep. Jim Jordan, who still faces multiple allegations about his alleged role in the Ohio State sexual abuse claims against the team’s physician, Richard Strauss.
Good morning from the Club for Growth “Save America” Bus Tour kickoff— Sarah Palin, Senator Steve Daines, and Rep. Jim Jordan are scheduled to speak here at the Cobb County GOP headquarters in Marietta, GA. Also here: Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. pic.twitter.com/RuAazrWvHD
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 11, 2020
Bachmann Goes Berserk: ‘I Ask God’ to ‘Take Your Iron Rod’ and ‘Smash the Delusion That Joe Biden Is Our President’
In the name of Jesus Christ former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann is calling on God to “smash the delusion, Father, of Joe Biden as our president. He is not.”
Right Wing Watch published the viral video Monday morning featuring the Tea Party Republican from Minnesota. In it, Bachmann also urges God to “smash” the “delusion” that Nancy Pelosi will retain the House of Representatives and “smash” Chuck Schumer becoming Senate Majority Leader.
“I ask, Oh God, that you would take your iron rod and I ask that you would smash the clay jar of deceit in America, smash the clay jar of delusion in the United States of America, smash the delusion, father of Joe Biden as our President. He is not,” Bachmann says.
“Would you take your iron rod and smash the strong delusion that Nancy Pelosi does have her House of Representatives, we don’t know that. Smash it, in Jesus name. Smash Lord the takeover of the Senate, by Chuck Schumer, Lord smash it with your iron rod. I asked Oh God, that you would take your iron rod. And I asked that you would smash the claim of just.”
The video has been viewed nearly 88,000 times in just one hour.
Watch:
Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann calls on God to “smash the delusion, Father, that Joe Biden is our president. He is not.” pic.twitter.com/gqoFP97ipT
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 9, 2020
GOP Powerbroker Urges Christians to Invoke ‘Imprecatory Prayers’ for God to ‘Destroy’ His Political Enemies
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Steven Hotze appeared on Rick Scarborough’s “Mixing Church & State God’s Way” podcast Tuesday, where he encouraged listeners to pray for the upcoming election by asking God to literally “destroy” those who oppose Hotze’s radical right-wing Christian political agenda.
Hotze, a long time virulently anti-LGBTQ activist in Texas, urged conservative Christians to engage in “imprecatory prayer,” which is the practice of praying that God will unleash punishment upon those against whom the prayer is targeted.
Hotze said that when Christians gathered on the National Mall in September for “The Return,” they prayed that God would “intercede to stop and bind in the name of Jesus and through the power and blood of Christ to bind anarchy and communism and the ungodliness that’s going on in our country, and to give us a victory in the upcoming election.”
But Hotze noted that it’s equally important to pray against their political enemies.
“I highly encourage you go to the Psalms and pray imprecatory prayers,” he said. “[God] troubles the wicked, he causes them to be in confusion, he causes them to flee. And we need to pray that those that are wicked and that want to destroy our nation and our Christian values, that God would work in their lives—first to cause them to turn to Christ—but those that refuse to turn to Christ, I want God to take his enemies and rid us of them and destroy them so they don’t destroy you and me and our wives, our spouses, our families, our children, our grandchildren, our friends, and our businesses.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: via Facebook
