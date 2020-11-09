RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Bachmann Goes Berserk: ‘I Ask God’ to ‘Take Your Iron Rod’ and ‘Smash the Delusion That Joe Biden Is Our President’
In the name of Jesus Christ former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann is calling on God to “smash the delusion, Father, of Joe Biden as our president. He is not.”
Right Wing Watch published the viral video Monday morning featuring the Tea Party Republican from Minnesota. In it, Bachmann also urges God to “smash” the “delusion” that Nancy Pelosi will retain the House of Representatives and “smash” Chuck Schumer becoming Senate Majority Leader.
“I ask, Oh God, that you would take your iron rod and I ask that you would smash the clay jar of deceit in America, smash the clay jar of delusion in the United States of America, smash the delusion, father of Joe Biden as our President. He is not,” Bachmann says.
“Would you take your iron rod and smash the strong delusion that Nancy Pelosi does have her House of Representatives, we don’t know that. Smash it, in Jesus name. Smash Lord the takeover of the Senate, by Chuck Schumer, Lord smash it with your iron rod. I asked Oh God, that you would take your iron rod. And I asked that you would smash the claim of just.”
The video has been viewed nearly 88,000 times in just one hour.
Watch:
Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann calls on God to “smash the delusion, Father, that Joe Biden is our president. He is not.” pic.twitter.com/gqoFP97ipT
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 9, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
GOP Powerbroker Urges Christians to Invoke ‘Imprecatory Prayers’ for God to ‘Destroy’ His Political Enemies
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Steven Hotze appeared on Rick Scarborough’s “Mixing Church & State God’s Way” podcast Tuesday, where he encouraged listeners to pray for the upcoming election by asking God to literally “destroy” those who oppose Hotze’s radical right-wing Christian political agenda.
Hotze, a long time virulently anti-LGBTQ activist in Texas, urged conservative Christians to engage in “imprecatory prayer,” which is the practice of praying that God will unleash punishment upon those against whom the prayer is targeted.
Hotze said that when Christians gathered on the National Mall in September for “The Return,” they prayed that God would “intercede to stop and bind in the name of Jesus and through the power and blood of Christ to bind anarchy and communism and the ungodliness that’s going on in our country, and to give us a victory in the upcoming election.”
But Hotze noted that it’s equally important to pray against their political enemies.
“I highly encourage you go to the Psalms and pray imprecatory prayers,” he said. “[God] troubles the wicked, he causes them to be in confusion, he causes them to flee. And we need to pray that those that are wicked and that want to destroy our nation and our Christian values, that God would work in their lives—first to cause them to turn to Christ—but those that refuse to turn to Christ, I want God to take his enemies and rid us of them and destroy them so they don’t destroy you and me and our wives, our spouses, our families, our children, our grandchildren, our friends, and our businesses.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Lindsey Graham Ludicrously Tries to Link Same-Sex Marriage to Polygamy in Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Hearing
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) linked the legal marriages of same-sex couples to polygamy in his questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Wednesday morning. Graham is leading the push to insert the controversial far right wing Seventh Circuit judge on to the Supreme Court.
Graham began by attempting to claim that the 2015 Obergefell case which found a right to marriage for same-sex couples could not be easily overturned, but then launched into his fear-mongering, slippery slope argument.
“So we talk a lot about laws legalizing same-sex marriage,” Graham said, asking Judge Barrett the name of the Obergefell case. “If anybody tried to change that precedent one of the things you would look at is a reliance interest that people have formed around that is legislation?”
“So, reaching a decision that the case was wrongly decided doesn’t end the debate in terms of whether or not it should be repealed. Is that correct?” Graham asked, positing that “there’s a very rigorous process in place to overturn the precedent?”
“Is there any constitutional right to a polygamous relationship?” Graham then queried.
“Let’s see,” Barrett replied, “that might be a question that could be litigated at, you know, polygamy obviously in many places is illegal, now, but that could be an issue somebody might litigate before the Court at some point.”
Judge Barrett on Tuesday refused to cite long-standing statutes that clearly state voter intimidation is illegal and it is illegal for a President to unilaterally delay an election.
“Somebody might have made the argument is possible the three people love each other, generally, and that would work this way with court if somebody wanted to make that argument,” Graham claimed.
Same-sex marriage has nothing to do with polygamy.
Watch:
Good morning! @LindseyGrahamSC just conveniently followed up a question about marriage equality with a question about polygamy.
Can't believe we have to say this but we'd like to remind everyone that marriage equality ? polygamy.#SCOTUSHearings pic.twitter.com/f5kO34GCv0
— Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 14, 2020
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Kamala Harris Destroys Amy Coney Barrett
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, used Judge Amy Comey Barrett’s words and deeds against her in Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday evening.
Harris, a former attorney general, prosecuted Judge Barrett for her statements on abortion, then lambasted Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“I would suggest that we not pretend that we don’t know how this nominee views a woman’s right to choose,” Harris concluded.
"I would suggest that we not pretend that we don't know how this nominee views a women's right to choose to make around health or decisions" — Harris has many receipts about Amy Coney Barrett's opposition to reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/dEynOTWBRA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020
Senator Harris also “hurt” Judge Barrett, former Senator Claire McCaskill noted on MSNBC, when she drove a truck through Barrett’s suggestion that she doesn’t know President Trump chose her to kill ObamaCare.
"For the first time today, I think somebody has really hurt Judge Barrett's credibility," @clairecmc says, discussing Sen. Harris' questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Affordable Care Act. pic.twitter.com/hefPBnfyus
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 14, 2020
Later, former Senator Al Franken noted that Barrett has the seal of approval from the Federalist Society, which means she’s passed all the religious right’s and Republicans’ tests.
HARRIS: Prior to your nomination, were you aware of Trump's statements pledging to strike down the ACA?
CONEY BARRETT: I don't recall hearing or seeing such statements pic.twitter.com/lKVrTste3o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020
Trending
- 'GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP'2 days ago
Soon-To-Be Former President Donald Trump Throws Tantrum After Biden Declared Winner
- MR. PRESIDENT-ELECT3 days ago
Biden Will Have the Final Say on How Trump Is Removed if He Refuses to Concede: Report
- OPINION3 days ago
Scam Alert: Trump Knows He Can’t Win, So Why Is He Refusing to Concede While Fundraising to ‘Defend the Election’?
- 'COVIDIOT'2 days ago
After White House Super-Spreader Event, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz and 7 Trump Staff Get COVID-19
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
‘Vets for Trump’ Founder Arrested for Bringing Weapons to Philly Vote Count Center
- ANOTHER ONE3 days ago
White House Chief of Staff Who Admitted Trump Had No Intention of Controlling the Pandemic Contracts COVID-19
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
Georgia Vote Counter Hiding from Death Threats Over Debunked “Ballot Trashing” Video
- BYE21 hours ago
‘No Concession Speech’: Michael Cohen Says Trump Will Flee to Mar-a-Lago at Christmas and Never Come Back