Trump ‘Wants to Screw Mitch McConnell’ for Betraying Him: Columnist
In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky claims the country is watching “The Last (For the Time Being) Crack-Up of King Donald,” while the president sulks at Mar-a-Lago over his election loss and plots to damage the Republican Party as he exits the presidency.
Although the president reportedly signed the COVID-19 aid bill at the last minute Sunday night — while also forestalling a government shutdown — the columnist said the president did great damage to the Republican Party by delaying the signing and infuriating the public by spending the weekend golfing after threatening a veto.
Calling the signing delay — and the anxiety it caused over Christmas week — “insane,’ Tomasky suggested that the damage Trump is doing to the GOP is on purpose as both a loyalty test and to show Republican lawmakers that, even as he is leaving office after a humiliating defeat, he can still make them or break them.
“Trump is a five-year-old, and everything with him is five-year-old simple. Caveman simple,” he wrote. “Thus, he can’t think about the Republican Party, or the Senate under a Biden presidency, or anything of the sort.”
Despite the fact that the president is scheduled to campaign for Georgia Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue before their runoff election against their Democratic challengers, Tomasky wrote that the president would really like to see Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) lose control of the Senate and suffer.
“He wants to screw Mitch McConnell. There’s nothing complicated or tactical about this. McConnell acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election. Therefore he must suffer. Boom. Caveman simple,” he wrote before adding that Trump would like to see both of the GOP Senate candidates to lose because he also lost the state.
“Trump doesn’t care who runs the Senate if he’s not president,” Tomasky wrote. “To the extent that he’s capable of a little strategery, he may well be thinking that he’d rather the Democrats have the run of the place in 2021 and 2022, and maybe even into the two years after that. They’ll be easier to run against. Or so he thinks, because he assumes that if Democrats control Congress and the White House, America will have descended into socialist hell by 2024.”
The columnist went on to note that the president is probably wrong about that, since the Biden administration will likely be measured on how it handles the COVID-19 crisis it inherited from Trump which inflicted so much damage on the country due to Trump’s mismanagement.
Military on ‘Red Alert’ That Trump Might Incite Martial Law to Stay in Power
A series of pardons, post-election protests claiming voter fraud that has never been proven, and one man’s probable mental illness at the head of the nation are adding up to a “red alert” in what has normally been a quiet time of the year for many: the holidays. But not this year.
“Pentagon and Washington-area military leaders are on red alert, wary of what President Donald Trump might do in his remaining days in office,” Newsweek reported on Thursday.
One officer who spoke with Newsweek on the condition of anonymity said the inaugural and transitional planning is being kept out of sight of the White House and Trump loyalists in the Pentagon for fear that it would be shut down.
“I’ve been associated with the military for over 40 years and I’ve never seen the discussions that are being had right now, the need for such discussions,” said the retired flag officer, who is currently a defense contractor. He was granted anonymity in order to speak without fear of reprisal.
“Right now, because of coronavirus,” one retired judge advocate general said, “the president actually has unprecedented emergency powers, ones that might convince him—particularly if he listens to certain of his supporters—that he has unlimited powers and is above the law.”
He continued, “But martial law is the wrong paradigm to think about the dangers ahead.”
“There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said in a joint statement last Friday.
“At this point there’s no telling what the president might do in the next month,” a former Northern Command (NORTHCOM) commander told Newsweek. “Though I’m confident that the uniformed military leadership has their heads screwed on right, the craziness is unprecedented and the possibilities are endless.”
The retired flag officer also requested anonymity because he is actively advising senior officers and is not authorized to speak on the record.
Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security advisor and a recently pardoned felon, publicly broached the subject of martial law on the conservative channel Newsmax last week, saying that the president should use the military to seize voting boxes and “rerun” the election in certain states.
“He could take military capabilities and he could … basically rerun an election,” Flynn said. “The president has to plan for every eventuality because we cannot allow this election and the integrity of our election to go the way it is.”
Flynn’s statement has been condemned by numerous retired officers who referred to Flynn as a “disgrace to his uniform.”
Trump has so far denied the martial law suggestion publicly.
Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020
Republican Ben Sasse Calls Trump’s Manafort, Stone Pardons ‘Rotten to the Core’
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE.) was endorsed by President Donald J. Trump in 2019, but has now publicly denounced the 74-year-old president for using his authority to issue full pardons to 26 more people on Wednesday night.
Sasse’s office said Trump had pardoned “another tranche of felons.” The statement continued by specifically naming former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the president’s longtime associate Roger Stone, both of whom the statement said “flagrantly and repeatedly violated the law and harmed Americans.”
In his statement, Sasse noted, “This is rotten to the core.”
Trump previously attacked Sasse in a series of tweets in October prior to the incumbent’s re-election in Nebraska. Prior to that, Sasse publicly criticized the president over the summer on issues including QAnon supporters, the administration’s foreign policy, national security and for mishandling the pandemic.
Trump Breaks with GOP — Vetoes $740 Billion Defense Spending Bill
President Donald J. Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Wednesday in a move that defied Congress. The bill had previously been passed by Congress every year since 1967.
The $740 billion defense spending bill had been passed by the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, which could set up a potential fight to override the outgoing president’s veto power.
“The Act fails even to make any meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, despite bipartisan calls for repealing that provision,” Trump said in a message to the House Wednesday.
He continued, “My Administration recognizes the importance of the Act to our national security. Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.”
He then said it was a “gift to China and Russia.”
At 1:43am, Mitch McConnell set up the process for the vote to override Trump’s expected veto of the defense authorization bill.
The Senate will return Dec. 29 to begin processing the veto override. This would only occur if the House succeeds in overriding the veto on Dec. 28.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 22, 2020
