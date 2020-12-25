Human Remains Found Near Nashville Blast

Authorities have found human remains near the site of a massive Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, which was caused by an RV that was “intentionally” exploded.

“Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning,” the AP reports.

“It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim.”

Up until now the only known injuries were among three people and were reportedly not severe.

There is no known motive for what one former FBI official said would be investigated “as an act of terrorism.”

Update:

NBC affiliate News4 Nashville reports less definitively that “authorities found evidence near the RV that could possibly be human remains, after an explosion in downtown Nashville Friday morning.”

“Investigators are working to confirm the remains,” they add.

Meanwhile, ABC News reports the “remains have not been identified and it’s unclear whether they’re identifiable.”

CNN confirms:

NEW: Authorities have found what they believe to be human remains near the Nashville explosion, according to two law enforcement sources. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for analysis. It's unclear whether the remains belong to the bomber. pic.twitter.com/dx6ynrlOwM — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) December 25, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.