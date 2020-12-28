News
Biden Will Invoke Defense Protection Act to Vaccinate Americans After Trump Fails to Meet Goal
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure that Americans are protected against COVID-19 at the earliest date possible.
The wartime measure will boost the pandemic timeline to ensure “adequate supply” of “personal protective equipment, the test capacity and the raw materials for the vaccines,” Biden adviser Dr. Celine Gounder told CNBC‘s “Squawk Box” on Monday. According to the report, the Defense Protection Act “could help U.S. secure components and specialized products that manufacturers need to produce the vaccines.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that fewer than 2 million people have received the vaccine as of Saturday.
“That’s far below the administration’s previously stated goal of vaccinating 20 million people before the end of the month, though Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health, has said there are delays between the states and the CDC data,” CNBC reported.
Gounder added that under the Biden administration, the U.S. will see “a major increase” in testing to track mild and asymptomatic cases of the virus, as well as in genomic surveillance, which tracks mutations of the virus to pick up on new variants.
“We did not do that routinely,” Gounder said, referring to genomic surveillance under the Trump administration. “We have the technology. We just chose not to spend the money on that kind of public health surveillance.”
Trump’s coronavirus vaccine czar, Moncef Slaoui, said during a press briefing on Wednesday that their original goal of 20 million vaccinations was “unlikely to be met” by the end of 2020.
BAD PRESIDENT
Trump ‘Wants to Screw Mitch McConnell’ for Betraying Him: Columnist
In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky claims the country is watching “The Last (For the Time Being) Crack-Up of King Donald,” while the president sulks at Mar-a-Lago over his election loss and plots to damage the Republican Party as he exits the presidency.
Although the president reportedly signed the COVID-19 aid bill at the last minute Sunday night — while also forestalling a government shutdown — the columnist said the president did great damage to the Republican Party by delaying the signing and infuriating the public by spending the weekend golfing after threatening a veto.
Calling the signing delay — and the anxiety it caused over Christmas week — “insane,’ Tomasky suggested that the damage Trump is doing to the GOP is on purpose as both a loyalty test and to show Republican lawmakers that, even as he is leaving office after a humiliating defeat, he can still make them or break them.
“Trump is a five-year-old, and everything with him is five-year-old simple. Caveman simple,” he wrote. “Thus, he can’t think about the Republican Party, or the Senate under a Biden presidency, or anything of the sort.”
Despite the fact that the president is scheduled to campaign for Georgia Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue before their runoff election against their Democratic challengers, Tomasky wrote that the president would really like to see Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) lose control of the Senate and suffer.
“He wants to screw Mitch McConnell. There’s nothing complicated or tactical about this. McConnell acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election. Therefore he must suffer. Boom. Caveman simple,” he wrote before adding that Trump would like to see both of the GOP Senate candidates to lose because he also lost the state.
“Trump doesn’t care who runs the Senate if he’s not president,” Tomasky wrote. “To the extent that he’s capable of a little strategery, he may well be thinking that he’d rather the Democrats have the run of the place in 2021 and 2022, and maybe even into the two years after that. They’ll be easier to run against. Or so he thinks, because he assumes that if Democrats control Congress and the White House, America will have descended into socialist hell by 2024.”
The columnist went on to note that the president is probably wrong about that, since the Biden administration will likely be measured on how it handles the COVID-19 crisis it inherited from Trump which inflicted so much damage on the country due to Trump’s mismanagement.
You can read more here (subscription required).
News
Human Remains Found Near Nashville Blast
Authorities have found human remains near the site of a massive Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, which was caused by an RV that was “intentionally” exploded.
“Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning,” the AP reports.
“It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim.”
Up until now the only known injuries were among three people and were reportedly not severe.
There is no known motive for what one former FBI official said would be investigated “as an act of terrorism.”
Update:
NBC affiliate News4 Nashville reports less definitively that “authorities found evidence near the RV that could possibly be human remains, after an explosion in downtown Nashville Friday morning.”
“Investigators are working to confirm the remains,” they add.
Meanwhile, ABC News reports the “remains have not been identified and it’s unclear whether they’re identifiable.”
CNN confirms:
NEW: Authorities have found what they believe to be human remains near the Nashville explosion, according to two law enforcement sources. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for analysis.
It's unclear whether the remains belong to the bomber. pic.twitter.com/dx6ynrlOwM
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) December 25, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
FBI Likely Investigating Nashville Explosion ‘as an Act of Terrorism’: Former Top Cop Andrew McCabe
Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe says the Federal Bureau of Investigation is likely investigating the “intentional” Christmas morning explosion of an RV in downtown Nashville as an act of terrorism.
“I would expect that the FBI is treating this presumptively as an act of terrorism,” McCabe, who also served as acting Director of the FBI, told CNN Friday afternoon. CNN reported the FBI is taking the lead on the investigation.
The FBI is taking over the investigation into an early-morning vehicle explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, that left at least three people injured https://t.co/SPufpNh7p3 pic.twitter.com/UWrPfBDjk9
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 25, 2020
“That doesn’t necessarily mean that it is an act of international terrorism, or domestic terrorism,” McCabe added.
“Those two possibilities are still looming out there, we really have to know more about the people behind it before you can make that sort of determination.”
McCabe added that “anytime you have the intentional detonation of an explosive device like this,” the FBI would investigate it as if it were terrorism.
The Nashville Fire Dept. posted this video:
Footage from the scene on 2nd Ave North as multiple agencies continue to work and investigate an explosion from earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/5g40RhwNNl
— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020
