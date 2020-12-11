OPINION
Trump Is on a Killing Spree Unparalleled by Any President in 131 Years: Signorile
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile's Substack newsletter.
A rush of federal executions during the transition — of mostly Black men — unparalleled by any president in 131 years
While much of the country was swept up in the horrors of the escalating coronavirus pandemic, or focused on the unprecedented assault on the election by Donald Trump and his GOP enablers, the U.S. government has been carrying out more executions than at any time since the federal death penalty was reinstated by the Supreme Court in 1988.
Last night 40-year old Brandon Bernard was executed after the Supreme Court refused to halt his death by lethal injection. He’d been convicted of being an accomplice to a crime in Texas at age 18. The three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonja Sotomayor writing in her opinion:
Today, the Court allows the Federal Government to execute Brandon Bernard, despite Bernard’s troubling allegations that the Government secured his death sentence by withholding exculpatory evidence and knowingly eliciting false testimony against him.
Jessica Schulberg at HuffPost covered the story and the aftermath:
Bernard, who is Black, was sentenced to death by a nearly all-white jury in 2000 for his role in a botched car-jacking that ended in the killing of married couple Todd and Stacie Bagley. Bernard was not present when his friends abducted the Bagleys and he was not the one to shoot them dead. Christopher Vialva, the man who shot the Bagleys in the head, was executed in September. Prosecutors claimed Bernard was the one who set the car on fire with the Bagleys inside, although the government’s cooperating witness admitted at trial that he didn’t actually see who lit fire to the car.
At 18 years old, Bernard was just barely legally eligible for the death penalty. The teens who participated in the crime and were under 18 received more lenient sentences, even those who were more culpable than Bernard in the Bagleys’ deaths. Two have completed their 20-year sentences; a third is serving a 35-year sentence.
In 2018 Bernard’s lawyers found evidence that was covered up by government prosecutors and would have helped his case, as Justice Sotomayor noted. A majority of the jurors who sentenced him have now said it would have changed their minds. But Bernard was turned away by courts from presenting that evidence before being put to death.
The Justice Department, with Trump’s urging, had scheduled 13 executions beginning in July, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the federal death penalty’s reinstatement in 1988, there had only been three federal executions, all under George W. Bush’s administration — one of them Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. There had been no federal executions since 2003.
Bernard is one of five men — four of them Black — to be scheduled to be executed by the federal government since Trump lost the election. With the scheduled execution of Alfred Bourgeois today, Trump will have executed more people in a year than any president in 131 years. No president in more than a century has carried out executions after losing an election and during the lame duck period, traditionally a time when most major actions are put off until the next administration.
To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile's Substack newsletter.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
OPINION
Trump Spirals Further Into Fury – This Time Targeting the Supreme Court in a Pressure Campaign
President Donald Trump Friday afternoon followed up his morning tweetstorm with an attack targeting the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is now trying to pressure the nine justices to take up the “far-fetched” and “baseless” Texas case, supported by 17 other attorneys general, that would literally void the votes of millions of Americans in four states Trump lost.
Legal experts on both sides of the aisle have called the case ridiculous and say it has no chance, but that isn’t stopping Trump (who also had a “disgraced white supremacist” attorney file a motion to allow him to join the case.)
“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Trump tweeted, in an exceptionally false attempt to force the Court to take the case.
He then tweeted this lie, claiming Democrats will pack the court with 25 new justices – something no one has ever even remotely suggested. Trump can’t keep his lies straight, though. Just hours earlier he claimed the number – again, ripped from his imagination – was 26, not 25.
If the two Senators from Georgia should lose, which would be a horrible thing for our Country, I am the only thing that stands between “Packing the Court” (last number heard, 25), and preserving it. I will not, under any circumstances, Pack the Court!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
For the record, President-elect Joe Biden has said he is not interested in expanding the court, even a little, despite the clear necessity of doing so.
Trump is engaging in a dangerous attempt to very publicly make a “deal” with the court – his corruption generally is done out in the open (“Russia, if you’re listening”). His amateurish attempts to subvert democracy are fortunately going no where – except on to the very long list of potential crimes a future Attorney General likely will soon compile – if the FBI isn’t already.
OPINION
Meltdown: Trump’s Friday Morning Twisted Tweetstorm
President Donald Trump has a mere 39 days left in office, and while he refuses to acknowledge that fact, his grasp on reality appears to be just as rapidly unraveling.
Friday morning the President launched a series of angry tweets, covering everything from North Korea to Hunter Biden to his unlawful call strong-arming the President of Ukraine to “the dam vaccines” to demanding the Supreme Court overturn the election, to this tweet that left many people actually worried:
I just want to stop the world from killing itself!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
He did manage to acknowledge there is going to be a Biden administration, claiming it will be “a scandal plagued mess,” which is exactly what he has inflicted on America for the past four years. There is zero reason to think Biden will do the same, given the incredible wealth of talent and expertise he has already assembled. But everything with Trump is projection.
Whenever Trump says “everybody knows,” you can bet he’s lying.
Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Trump tried to turn Hunter Biden’s announcement that his taxes are under investigation into vindication of his call to the president of Ukraine, a call that was unlawful.
But as Vox reports, the DOJ’s investigation “has focused on Hunter’s business dealings in China,” not Ukraine. “And Joe Biden ‘is not implicated,’ per CNN.”
Trump, who has washed his hands of the coronavirus pandemic entirely, is trying to steal all the credit for the vaccines – even though he refused to buy enough and now it appears Americans will have to wait months longer than we were told to get inoculated.
Trump literally called the vaccine “one of the ‘greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.'” minutes after blasting the FDA for being “a big, old, slow turtle,” that’s “playing games,” and ordering the FDA chief to “Get the dam vaccines out NOW.”
The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster. Now they want to come in and take over one of the “greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.” I don’t think so!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic @US_FDA saved five years in the approval of NUMEROUS great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn @SteveFDA. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Trump will go down in history as the worst president ever America has ever seen. He likely will face massive legal problems once he leaves office. There will be no “Trump 2024,” at least not for Donald Trump. And it will take at least until then for America to start recovering from this disaster.
OPINION
Trump Threatens to Veto Defense Bill in Typo-Troubled Tweet: ‘Must Include Troupe Reductions in Foreign Lands!’
Lawmakers Will Override Any Trump Veto
President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the nation’s massive defense spending bill after spending weeks randomly insisting on Twitter it include nonsense amendments. On Tuesday, in a typo-troubled tweet, Trump laid out his latest demands.
Presidents actually have legislative directors who work with Congress to help the White House achieve its goals. Trump doesn’t use that route, instead angrily blasting off tweet after tweet rather than negotiating.
“I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO,” Trump tweeted. “Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troupe reductions in foreign lands!”
Pretty astonishing the commander in Chief doesn’t know how to spell “troop.” “Troupe” refers to, say, a group of dancers or actors, not soldiers.
The president of course is lying about Section 230, which he falsely believes will for social media companies like Twitter and Facebook to remove posts he doesn’t like if that provision of the law known as the Communications Decency Act is rescinded. And removing it won’t assist in protecting national security interests either.
“Mr. Trump’s war on Section 230, waged out of pique that platforms are exercising their First Amendment right to label his lies, runs distinctly counter to the principles embodied in the Constitution,” wrote The Washington Post Editorial Board just yesterday.
Meanwhile, reports say there are more than enough votes to override Trump’s threatened veto – a fitting send off during his last days at the White House.
