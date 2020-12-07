RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Sen. Ron Johnson Invites Hydroxychloroquine-Pushing AIDS-Denying Anti-Vaxxer to Testify on COVID
Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, has invited a physician known for opposing vaccines and promoting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 to testify before the Senate on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
Dr. Jane Orient “will be the lead witness at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, prompting criticism from Democrats who say Republicans should not give a platform to someone who spreads conspiracy theories,” The New York Times reports.
She is the head of two fringe medical groups, the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons and Doctors for Disaster Preparedness.
Orient and her groups oppose vaccine mandates, support the false claim being gay reduces life expectancy, and warned in a 2018 article of “tattooed MS-13 gang members, rapists, jihadists, human traffickers, and other criminals intent on harming Americans. Such people also infect, molest, assault, or murder people in their own countries and in the caravan.”
Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) rejects the scientifically-proven theory of man-made climate change, and supports debunked quackery known as AIDS denialism. At its 2015 annual meeting, Bloomberg reported, one speaker, a “retired heart surgeon from Seattle spent almost an hour arguing that HIV does not cause AIDS; rather, he said, the link was invented by government scientists who wanted to cover up other health risks of ‘the lifestyle of homosexual men.'”
In an interview with the Times she criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s most-respected public voice on the coronavirus pandemic, asking, “Why is he dictating care for 340 million Americans?”
Orient has called vaccine mandates “a serious intrusion into individual liberty, autonomy and parental decisions,” the Times notes, and has “resisted being cast as an ‘anti-vaxxer'” but “opposed the government’s push for all Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.”
“Her selection as a witness as federal health officials are trying to promote a vaccine as a way to end a pandemic that has killed more than 281,000 Americans prompted harsh criticism from Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader.”
Orient is funded by extremist Robert Mercer, Bloomberg added in its prescient January, 2016 article.
“Working with his daughter Rebekah, he’s spent tens of millions more to advance a conservative agenda, investing in think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation, the media outlet Breitbart.com, and Cambridge Analytica, a data company that builds psychological profiles of voters.”
Cambridge Analytica was the scandal-plagued political consulting firm that helped place Donald Trump in the white House.
‘Simply Insane’: Ex-GOP Lawmaker Shreds Trump Allies for Promoting Martial Law to Keep Him in Power
Former Republican lawmaker Charlie Dent told CNN on Thursday that he was in disbelief that President Donald Trump’s allies are now openly calling for implementing martial law to keep him in power.
While talking with host John Berman, Dent slammed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for sharing a manifesto that called upon Trump to declare martial law and then have the military conduct a re-vote of the entire 2020 election.
“Outrage doesn’t begin to describe what’s going on,” Dent said. “To discuss martial law, which I don’t think has been declared by a president since Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War is, simply insane. And what’s happening is, it seems that Donald Trump, you know, is trying to conscript people to help him overturn or steal an election where he didn’t like the outcome. That’s what this is all about.”
Later in the segment, Dent hammered the Trump campaign for making broad claims of systemic election fraud without providing a single concrete example of it in court.
“The only allegation I’ve seen in Pennsylvania is up here in the coal region, some guy was trying to get his dead mother to vote for Trump,” he said. “This is part of the wrecking-ball approach to democratic institutions… I never thought I would see attacks on democracy at home, like I’ve seen especially coming from a White House and from a president and his allies. It’s just completely insane.”
Watch the video below.
‘This Has to Stop’: Georgia Elections Official Blasts Trump for ‘Inspiring People to Commit Potential Acts of Violence’
A Georgia elections official who works for the Secretary of State on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump and the state’s two incumbent Republican Senators running to keep their seats over “death threats, physical threats, intimidation” from Trump supporters and GOP voters. He’s warning that someone “is going to get hurt,” “shot,” or “killed.”
“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language,” Gabriel Sterling, the State of Georgia’s voting implementation manager, said at a news conference. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some.”
Sterling was referring to Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who are in a January 5 runoff agaisnt two Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
“I’m going to do my best to keep it together. Because it all gone too far,” Sterling began. “Joe diGenova today asked for Chris Krebs, a patriot who ran CISA, to be shot.”
DiGenova is president Trump’s attorney working on his campaign’s attempt to overturn the election. He called for Krebs to be executed.
“All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” Sterling charged.
“A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today has death threats and a noose put out saying he should be hung for treason, because he was transferring a report on batches, from an EMS to a county computer so he could read it.”
Sterling told reporters for him “the straw that broke the camel’s back today is again this 20 year old contractor for a voting system company, just trying to do his job, just there. In fact, I talked to Dominion today and I said he’s one of the better ones they got. his family’s getting harassed now. There’s a noose out there with his name on it. It’s just not right.”
“This kid took a job. He just took a job. And it’s just wrong. I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this. And every American every Georgian Republican and Democrat alike should have that same level of anger.”
“We need you to step up. And if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some.”
He ended his remarks as he began them, slamming President Trump and holding him directly responsible.
“Mr. President. It looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. We’re investigating. There’s always a possibility. I get it. And you have the rights to go through the course,” Sterling said, as 11 Alive reports. “What you don’t have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. It’s not right.”
“Mr. President, as the secretary said yesterday, people aren’t giving you the best advice what’s actually going on on the ground. It’s time to look forward. If you want to run for re-election in four years, fine, do it. But everything we’re seeing right now, there’s not a path. Be the bigger man here. And stop. Step in. Tell your supporters: don’t be violent. Don’t intimidate. All that’s wrong. It’s un-American.”
Watch:
‘We’re a Nation of Laws’: Chris Krebs Suggests He’ll Sue After Trump’s Attorney Calls for His Execution
Chris Krebs is threatening to sue after a high-profile attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign called for his execution.
Krebs is the former elections security and cyber security expert President Trump recently fired after he released a report that called the 2020 presidential election the “most secure” in history, which contradicts Trump’s lies about voter and election fraud.
“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump],” said Joe diGenova on “The Howie Carr Show,” simulcast on Newsmax. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”
On NBC News’ “Today” show Tuesday Krebs called diGenova’s remarks “dangerous” language and behavior.
“We’re a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I’ve got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they’re probably gonna be busy.”
A former U.S. attorney, diGenova is now part of the Trump campaign’s legal team, The Bulwark reports.
“This is not just a random Parler troll trying to get attention,” The Bulwark’s Tim Miller writes. “This is an attorney speaking on behalf of the President of the United States’ re-election campaign. And while it may read like a macabre joke, the direct nature of diGenova’s comments make it impossible to interpret as anything other than a real wish/threat against a public servant for offering truthful testimony.”
An attorney, Krebs served as the first Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for two years. He was one of the few highly-respected Trump administration officials.
Watch:
.@SavannahGuthrie speaks with Christopher Krebs in his first live interview since being fired as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Krebs points to the record of paper ballots as proof that the 2020 election was secure. pic.twitter.com/R9tdsTNBgZ
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2020
