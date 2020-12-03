‘Simply Insane’: Ex-GOP Lawmaker Shreds Trump Allies for Promoting Martial Law to Keep Him in Power

A Georgia elections official who works for the Secretary of State on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump and the state’s two incumbent Republican Senators running to keep their seats over “death threats, physical threats, intimidation” from Trump supporters and GOP voters. He’s warning that someone “is going to get hurt,” “shot,” or “killed.”

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language,” Gabriel Sterling, the State of Georgia’s voting implementation manager, said at a news conference. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some.”

Sterling was referring to Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who are in a January 5 runoff agaisnt two Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“I’m going to do my best to keep it together. Because it all gone too far,” Sterling began. “Joe diGenova today asked for Chris Krebs, a patriot who ran CISA, to be shot.”

DiGenova is president Trump’s attorney working on his campaign’s attempt to overturn the election. He called for Krebs to be executed.

“All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” Sterling charged.

“A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today has death threats and a noose put out saying he should be hung for treason, because he was transferring a report on batches, from an EMS to a county computer so he could read it.”

Sterling told reporters for him “the straw that broke the camel’s back today is again this 20 year old contractor for a voting system company, just trying to do his job, just there. In fact, I talked to Dominion today and I said he’s one of the better ones they got. his family’s getting harassed now. There’s a noose out there with his name on it. It’s just not right.”

“This kid took a job. He just took a job. And it’s just wrong. I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this. And every American every Georgian Republican and Democrat alike should have that same level of anger.”

“We need you to step up. And if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some.”

He ended his remarks as he began them, slamming President Trump and holding him directly responsible.