Liberty University’s Falkirk Center Fellows Promote ‘Stolen Election’ Falsehoods and COVID Conspiracy Theories, for Jesus
Liberty University’s Falkirk Center celebrated its one-year anniversary this week. The Center describes its purpose as “educating, inspiring, and mobilizing Christians in the battle to preserve American liberty and rally citizens in an effort to shape government policies, national institutions, and American society through a Biblical worldview.”
Like its bullying co-founders Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Charlie Kirk, the Center takes an aggressive posture in defense of a Christian nationalist vision and in opposition to secularism. “I don’t care what the winds of wokeism tell us,” said Executive Director Ryan Helfenbein in an article on Liberty’s website. “We don’t just want to be an organization that barks; we want to be an organization that bites.”
“The function and the moral mission of the Falkirk Center is to go on the offense in the name of Christian principles and in the name of exceptional, God-given American liberties,” says the Center’s website. “Accomplishing this end requires more than adding noise to the echo chamber. It requires an army of bold ambassadors equipped with Biblical and Constitutional knowledge to speak truth to believers and unbelievers alike in every professional field and public forum.”
The leaders of Falkirk’s “army of bold ambassadors” are its fellows, who include:
- Kirk, head of right-wing youth organizing group Turning Point USA and a vocal ally of Christian nationalist and dominionist religious-right leaders. Kirk recently tweeted, “There is more evidence of systemic voter fraud in America than ‘systemic racism’ yet which one do you think Democrats are more worried about?” He has portrayed public health restrictions on church gatherings as a Democratic plot against Christianity.
- Sebastian Gorka, a Steve Bannon acolyte, pugnacious right-wing pundit, and former Trump White House aide.
- Eric Metaxas, author and pundit and promoter of pro-Trump conspiracy theories who will emcee a right-wing rally on the National Mall Dec. 12.
- Jenna Ellis, an attorney for Trump and the Trump campaign who has been joined at the hip with Rudy Giuliani as they press false and unsubstantiated claims that have been tossed out of one court after another; as special counsel to the religious-right Thomas More Law Center, she has represented churches defying COVID-19-related public health restrictions.
- David Brat, former member of Congress from Virginia.
- Darrell Harrison, a podcaster and dean of social media at Grace to You, a ministry of controversial outspoken evangelist John MacArthur.
- Virgil Walker, a pastor and seminary student who co-hosts Harrison’s “Just Thinking” podcast.
- David Harris, Jr., a right-wing social media figure who is on the board of Black Voices for Trump and Candace Owens’ BLEXIT.
- Erika Frantzve, a model, podcast host, “social entrepreneur,” and Liberty University doctoral student who recently became engaged to Kirk.
Among the first-year accomplishments cited by the Falkirk Center was its day-long “faith summit” called “Get Louder,” which featured Christian Reconstructionist Gary DeMar as a speaker on a panel moderated by Metaxas.
The celebratory post, written by Liberty communications staffer Logan Smith, mentioned that “Falkirk Podcast” guests have included Trump lawyer and national punchline Giuliani and Ken Ham of Answers in Genesis, who teaches that genuine Christians must adhere to a belief in a literal six-day Creation and a universe that is thousands of years old.
It also placed the Falkirk Center firmly on the side of right-wing evangelicals who believe that conversations about social justice and racism within the church are dangerous, evil, and enemies of the Gospel. The article quotes a Liberty University parent praising Falkirk for “drawing attention to leftist thinking that is attacking the Church.”
“The Falkirk Center fills a need deeply felt during this time of increasing wokeness and social justice inside the church, calling Christians and pastors to return to the true doctrine of God’s Word,” said Grant May, one of a growing number of Falkirk Center ambassadors from across the country, according to the Liberty blog post. “The center has inspired and encouraged me during the rising fad of cultural Christianity to truly dive into the Word and remember what Christ’s commands for the Church were, not modern-day pastors’ advice on how to be culturally relevant.”
The post also celebrates that the Falkirk Center “has consistently encouraged churches and pastors to defy” pandemic “lockdown orders.”
The anniversary blog post included no mention of the Falkirk Center’s co-founder Jerry Falwell, Jr., the university’s disgraced former president. The Falkirk moniker is a fusion of Falwell’s name and that of cofounder Charlie Kirk, who heads the right-wing youth organizing project Turning Point USA, as well as a reference to the battle of Falkirk, memorialized in the movie Braveheart.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: Charlie Kirk interviews President Donald Trump, 2019
Sen. Ron Johnson Invites Hydroxychloroquine-Pushing AIDS-Denying Anti-Vaxxer to Testify on COVID
Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, has invited a physician known for opposing vaccines and promoting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 to testify before the Senate on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
Dr. Jane Orient “will be the lead witness at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, prompting criticism from Democrats who say Republicans should not give a platform to someone who spreads conspiracy theories,” The New York Times reports.
She is the head of two fringe medical groups, the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons and Doctors for Disaster Preparedness.
Orient and her groups oppose vaccine mandates, support the false claim being gay reduces life expectancy, and warned in a 2018 article of “tattooed MS-13 gang members, rapists, jihadists, human traffickers, and other criminals intent on harming Americans. Such people also infect, molest, assault, or murder people in their own countries and in the caravan.”
Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) rejects the scientifically-proven theory of man-made climate change, and supports debunked quackery known as AIDS denialism. At its 2015 annual meeting, Bloomberg reported, one speaker, a “retired heart surgeon from Seattle spent almost an hour arguing that HIV does not cause AIDS; rather, he said, the link was invented by government scientists who wanted to cover up other health risks of ‘the lifestyle of homosexual men.'”
In an interview with the Times she criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s most-respected public voice on the coronavirus pandemic, asking, “Why is he dictating care for 340 million Americans?”
Orient has called vaccine mandates “a serious intrusion into individual liberty, autonomy and parental decisions,” the Times notes, and has “resisted being cast as an ‘anti-vaxxer'” but “opposed the government’s push for all Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.”
“Her selection as a witness as federal health officials are trying to promote a vaccine as a way to end a pandemic that has killed more than 281,000 Americans prompted harsh criticism from Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader.”
Orient is funded by extremist Robert Mercer, Bloomberg added in its prescient January, 2016 article.
“Working with his daughter Rebekah, he’s spent tens of millions more to advance a conservative agenda, investing in think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation, the media outlet Breitbart.com, and Cambridge Analytica, a data company that builds psychological profiles of voters.”
Cambridge Analytica was the scandal-plagued political consulting firm that helped place Donald Trump in the white House.
‘Simply Insane’: Ex-GOP Lawmaker Shreds Trump Allies for Promoting Martial Law to Keep Him in Power
Former Republican lawmaker Charlie Dent told CNN on Thursday that he was in disbelief that President Donald Trump’s allies are now openly calling for implementing martial law to keep him in power.
While talking with host John Berman, Dent slammed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for sharing a manifesto that called upon Trump to declare martial law and then have the military conduct a re-vote of the entire 2020 election.
“Outrage doesn’t begin to describe what’s going on,” Dent said. “To discuss martial law, which I don’t think has been declared by a president since Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War is, simply insane. And what’s happening is, it seems that Donald Trump, you know, is trying to conscript people to help him overturn or steal an election where he didn’t like the outcome. That’s what this is all about.”
Later in the segment, Dent hammered the Trump campaign for making broad claims of systemic election fraud without providing a single concrete example of it in court.
“The only allegation I’ve seen in Pennsylvania is up here in the coal region, some guy was trying to get his dead mother to vote for Trump,” he said. “This is part of the wrecking-ball approach to democratic institutions… I never thought I would see attacks on democracy at home, like I’ve seen especially coming from a White House and from a president and his allies. It’s just completely insane.”
Watch the video below.
‘This Has to Stop’: Georgia Elections Official Blasts Trump for ‘Inspiring People to Commit Potential Acts of Violence’
A Georgia elections official who works for the Secretary of State on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump and the state’s two incumbent Republican Senators running to keep their seats over “death threats, physical threats, intimidation” from Trump supporters and GOP voters. He’s warning that someone “is going to get hurt,” “shot,” or “killed.”
“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language,” Gabriel Sterling, the State of Georgia’s voting implementation manager, said at a news conference. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some.”
Sterling was referring to Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who are in a January 5 runoff agaisnt two Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
“I’m going to do my best to keep it together. Because it all gone too far,” Sterling began. “Joe diGenova today asked for Chris Krebs, a patriot who ran CISA, to be shot.”
DiGenova is president Trump’s attorney working on his campaign’s attempt to overturn the election. He called for Krebs to be executed.
“All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” Sterling charged.
“A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today has death threats and a noose put out saying he should be hung for treason, because he was transferring a report on batches, from an EMS to a county computer so he could read it.”
Sterling told reporters for him “the straw that broke the camel’s back today is again this 20 year old contractor for a voting system company, just trying to do his job, just there. In fact, I talked to Dominion today and I said he’s one of the better ones they got. his family’s getting harassed now. There’s a noose out there with his name on it. It’s just not right.”
“This kid took a job. He just took a job. And it’s just wrong. I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this. And every American every Georgian Republican and Democrat alike should have that same level of anger.”
“We need you to step up. And if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some.”
He ended his remarks as he began them, slamming President Trump and holding him directly responsible.
“Mr. President. It looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. We’re investigating. There’s always a possibility. I get it. And you have the rights to go through the course,” Sterling said, as 11 Alive reports. “What you don’t have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. It’s not right.”
“Mr. President, as the secretary said yesterday, people aren’t giving you the best advice what’s actually going on on the ground. It’s time to look forward. If you want to run for re-election in four years, fine, do it. But everything we’re seeing right now, there’s not a path. Be the bigger man here. And stop. Step in. Tell your supporters: don’t be violent. Don’t intimidate. All that’s wrong. It’s un-American.”
Watch:
