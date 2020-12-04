BAD PRESIDENT
Mitt Romney: ‘Russia and China’ Are Probably ‘Laughing’ at Trump’s Bogus Election Fraud Scheme
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) “issued a scathing condemnation of President Trump’s leadership” throughout the coronavirus pandemic while speaking with CNN‘s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night. He called Trump’s rhetoric a “great human tragedy.”
“Well, this hasn’t been the focus of his rhetoric, apparently, and I think it’s a great human tragedy, without question,” Romney said when prompted for a response to the pandemic under the Trump administration.
Romney said he believed the pandemic might not have been so shocking if a mask mandate was issued uniformly.
“Well, no question, unless you take this very, very seriously and communicate that this is not a political matter, this is not a matter of liberty, this is a matter of safety and public health,” Romney responded. “And we have people who are very, very sick, many people in the hospital. We have people who have died and are dying. It’s unacceptable.”
He added, “We needed to have a far clearer message from the very beginning.”
Blitzer also asked Romney to share his thoughts on the president’s so-called election “fraud” scheme.
“The idea of widespread fraud has simply not been shown to us … For the president or anyone else to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged, and the election was stolen, that obviously strikes at the very foundation of democracy,” Romney told CNN.
He added, “For the president to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged,” Romney said. “Russia and China have to be just laughing.”
"This hasn't been the focus of his rhetoric apparently and I think it's a great human tragedy," says Sen. Mitt Romney of Trump's approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The extraordinary loss of life is heartbreaking… From Washington, we have not had a constant, consistent plan.” pic.twitter.com/pmHsJjykxw
— CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2020
‘People Are Dying’ — Trump’s Advisor Blasted on President’s Gross Negligence: ‘Where is the President?’
Tensions ran high at an outdoor press conference Friday when a reporter asked White House advisor Larry Kudlow, “Where is the President?” and he replied, “I don’t understand.”
The reporter said, “2,000 people a day are dying of COVID. Where is the President’s leadership?”
CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reported from Washington, D.C. Friday and shared the tweet below. The responses flowed in from there.
Q: “2K people a day are dying of COVID…where is the President’s leadership?”
WH ADVISOR: “I don’t understand..”
Q: Where is *the President*? We are not hearing from him on *COVID* or about economic relief or about helping people who are unemployed?” pic.twitter.com/qazwMV0okl
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) December 4, 2020
President Trump did not address the surge of new #COVID cases yesterday. He did say Attorney General William Barr isn't working hard enough to find evidence of election fraud.
@PaulaReidCBS has the story. pic.twitter.com/gq3jg7uoat
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 4, 2020
That’s what happens when you put a washed up former CNBC entertainer @larry_kudlow in a position that requires logical thought.
— Barry Bulat (@BarryBulat) December 4, 2020
Lost interest after “I’ll tell you this…” because I couldn’t hear anything after my BS detector went crazy.
— Ed Garcia (@edgarciamedia) December 4, 2020
“I’ll tell you this..” he says while wearing his mask below his nose, spewing his COVID breath all over the place.
— Vanessa Iceland (@IcelandVanessa) December 4, 2020
I don’t know who I hate more, Kudlow or Mnuchin. I think Kudlow today. Yup…probably Kudlow most days.
— Melissa Hanrahan (@MelissaHanraha5) December 4, 2020
Plus, anyone who wears a scarf like that clearly thinks of fashion over function. NOBODY who actually needs a scarf wears it that way.
— W. Doc Stodden (@docstodden) December 4, 2020
WH Advisor: Omg you think you’re people?
— The Jolly Foxtrot (@JollyFoxtrotSix) December 4, 2020
Adam Schiff: ‘A President Cannot Pardon Himself’ and the ‘Constitution is Not a Suicide Pact’
Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared on CNN Wednesday to discuss the pardon of Michael Flynn by President Donald J. Trump and the question arose regarding whether or not the president could, in fact, pardon himself.
“The Justice Department has taken the position that a president cannot pardon himself,” Schiff said. “It would ultimately be up to [the U.S. Supreme Court] to decide. The Constitution is not a suicide pact.”
Flynn was originally charged with admitting that he had misled investigators about details of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s presidential transition.
Media: @RepAdamSchiff (D-CA28, @HouseIntel chair) to @Acosta on whether @realDonaldTrump could pardon himself: "@TheJusticeDept has taken the position that a president cannot pardon himself. It would ultimately be up to #SCOTUS to decide. The Constitution is not a suicide pact." pic.twitter.com/8v9kweOKN9
— Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) November 25, 2020
Trump Cancels Trip to Pennsylvania to attend Fake Election Hearing with Rudy Giuliani
President Donald Trump’s trip to witness a purported “voter fraud” hearing has been abruptly canceled.
Although the president was scheduled to travel with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to watch a partisan GOP hearing on supposed voting irregularities, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond is reporting that the trip was called off late Wednesday morning.
Although no reason was given for the cancelation, Diamond notes that it came “after Giuliani was exposed to a second person in the last week who tested positive for coronavirus.”
