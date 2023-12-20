Colorado GOP to Scrap Primary System and Move to Caucuses If Trump Disqualification Stands

For years some political scholars have been asking, “Are caucuses bad for democracy?” while some political analysts have been urging political parties to scrap the caucus system and move to primaries. One legal expert called caucuses a “terrible, anti-democratic disaster,” and The Washington Post Editorial Board called them, “unfair and undemocratic.”

In response to the Colorado Supreme Court’s bombshell ruling citing the U.S. Constitution, declaring Donald Trump cannot legally appear on the state’s 2024 primary ballot having engaged in insurrection, the Colorado Republican Party announced it will circumvent the court and switch to the caucus system, if that ruling is upheld.

“The Colorado Republican Party is planning to withdraw from the state’s primary election and move to a caucus system if the ruling against former President Donald Trump stands,” Fox News reports.

Fourth-ranked GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy responded to the Colorado decision by declaring he would be withdrawing from the state’s primary and demanding every other candidate follow him.

READ MORE: McConnell Invokes His Wife When Asked About Trump’s Hitlerian ‘Blood Poisoning’ Remarks

“I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately – or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country,” Ramaswamy declared.

“You won’t have to because we will withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system if this is allowed to stand,” Colorado Republican Party wrote on the social media platform X.

The Trump campaign has said it will appeal the Colorado ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Several legal experts, including former Acting U.S. Solicitor General, have said the Court will take the case and will uphold Colorado’s ruling.