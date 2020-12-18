RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘This Is a Political Cult’: Jonestown Survivor Sees Parallels Between Trump and Cult Leader Jim Jones
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) survived the Jonestown massacre, and she’s finally ready to admit that President Donald Trump leads a cult like the one that nearly killed her.
The California Democrat was shot five times by cult followers and played dead to survive the 1978 massacre in Guyana, where she and her boss Rep. Leo Ryan, who was killed, had gone to investigate, and as recently as two years ago she was unwilling to compare Trump to cult leader Jim Jones, reported The Daily Beast.
“I recoiled from the question,” she said. “I wasn’t prepared to think this was a parallel. Now, four years into this nightmare of melodrama and manipulation, the parallels are pretty clear.”
Trump dominates the Republican Party, and even the powerful Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is forced to go along with his lies, and Speier said the dynamic is clearly similar to the Peoples Temple, where followers feared they would be cast out for challenging Jones.
“Community had become their family,” Speier said, “and like the 70 percent of Republicans today who think the election was filled with fraud, those that had some sense of independence couldn’t express it. Once you get deep into something like this, even if you know it’s not right, you stay there, you’re transfixed.”
Jones persuaded his followers to turn over their assets to him, which created pressure on others to do the same, and Speier compared that to Trump raising $200 million since losing re-election.
“If you’re a true believer, you will show your allegiance, your faith, by providing your world possessions to the family,” Speier said.
“He’s created a cult of personality — and as hard as it is for me to say, he exudes charisma and people want to follow him,” she added. “When you see the Proud Boys on the street knifing people and inciting violence, it’s a little chilling. This is a political cult. The other is a religious cult.
Liberty University’s Falkirk Center Fellows Promote ‘Stolen Election’ Falsehoods and COVID Conspiracy Theories, for Jesus
Liberty University’s Falkirk Center celebrated its one-year anniversary this week. The Center describes its purpose as “educating, inspiring, and mobilizing Christians in the battle to preserve American liberty and rally citizens in an effort to shape government policies, national institutions, and American society through a Biblical worldview.”
Like its bullying co-founders Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Charlie Kirk, the Center takes an aggressive posture in defense of a Christian nationalist vision and in opposition to secularism. “I don’t care what the winds of wokeism tell us,” said Executive Director Ryan Helfenbein in an article on Liberty’s website. “We don’t just want to be an organization that barks; we want to be an organization that bites.”
“The function and the moral mission of the Falkirk Center is to go on the offense in the name of Christian principles and in the name of exceptional, God-given American liberties,” says the Center’s website. “Accomplishing this end requires more than adding noise to the echo chamber. It requires an army of bold ambassadors equipped with Biblical and Constitutional knowledge to speak truth to believers and unbelievers alike in every professional field and public forum.”
The leaders of Falkirk’s “army of bold ambassadors” are its fellows, who include:
- Kirk, head of right-wing youth organizing group Turning Point USA and a vocal ally of Christian nationalist and dominionist religious-right leaders. Kirk recently tweeted, “There is more evidence of systemic voter fraud in America than ‘systemic racism’ yet which one do you think Democrats are more worried about?” He has portrayed public health restrictions on church gatherings as a Democratic plot against Christianity.
- Sebastian Gorka, a Steve Bannon acolyte, pugnacious right-wing pundit, and former Trump White House aide.
- Eric Metaxas, author and pundit and promoter of pro-Trump conspiracy theories who will emcee a right-wing rally on the National Mall Dec. 12.
- Jenna Ellis, an attorney for Trump and the Trump campaign who has been joined at the hip with Rudy Giuliani as they press false and unsubstantiated claims that have been tossed out of one court after another; as special counsel to the religious-right Thomas More Law Center, she has represented churches defying COVID-19-related public health restrictions.
- David Brat, former member of Congress from Virginia.
- Darrell Harrison, a podcaster and dean of social media at Grace to You, a ministry of controversial outspoken evangelist John MacArthur.
- Virgil Walker, a pastor and seminary student who co-hosts Harrison’s “Just Thinking” podcast.
- David Harris, Jr., a right-wing social media figure who is on the board of Black Voices for Trump and Candace Owens’ BLEXIT.
- Erika Frantzve, a model, podcast host, “social entrepreneur,” and Liberty University doctoral student who recently became engaged to Kirk.
Among the first-year accomplishments cited by the Falkirk Center was its day-long “faith summit” called “Get Louder,” which featured Christian Reconstructionist Gary DeMar as a speaker on a panel moderated by Metaxas.
The celebratory post, written by Liberty communications staffer Logan Smith, mentioned that “Falkirk Podcast” guests have included Trump lawyer and national punchline Giuliani and Ken Ham of Answers in Genesis, who teaches that genuine Christians must adhere to a belief in a literal six-day Creation and a universe that is thousands of years old.
It also placed the Falkirk Center firmly on the side of right-wing evangelicals who believe that conversations about social justice and racism within the church are dangerous, evil, and enemies of the Gospel. The article quotes a Liberty University parent praising Falkirk for “drawing attention to leftist thinking that is attacking the Church.”
“The Falkirk Center fills a need deeply felt during this time of increasing wokeness and social justice inside the church, calling Christians and pastors to return to the true doctrine of God’s Word,” said Grant May, one of a growing number of Falkirk Center ambassadors from across the country, according to the Liberty blog post. “The center has inspired and encouraged me during the rising fad of cultural Christianity to truly dive into the Word and remember what Christ’s commands for the Church were, not modern-day pastors’ advice on how to be culturally relevant.”
The post also celebrates that the Falkirk Center “has consistently encouraged churches and pastors to defy” pandemic “lockdown orders.”
The anniversary blog post included no mention of the Falkirk Center’s co-founder Jerry Falwell, Jr., the university’s disgraced former president. The Falkirk moniker is a fusion of Falwell’s name and that of cofounder Charlie Kirk, who heads the right-wing youth organizing project Turning Point USA, as well as a reference to the battle of Falkirk, memorialized in the movie Braveheart.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: Charlie Kirk interviews President Donald Trump, 2019
Sen. Ron Johnson Invites Hydroxychloroquine-Pushing AIDS-Denying Anti-Vaxxer to Testify on COVID
Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, has invited a physician known for opposing vaccines and promoting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 to testify before the Senate on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
Dr. Jane Orient “will be the lead witness at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, prompting criticism from Democrats who say Republicans should not give a platform to someone who spreads conspiracy theories,” The New York Times reports.
She is the head of two fringe medical groups, the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons and Doctors for Disaster Preparedness.
Orient and her groups oppose vaccine mandates, support the false claim being gay reduces life expectancy, and warned in a 2018 article of “tattooed MS-13 gang members, rapists, jihadists, human traffickers, and other criminals intent on harming Americans. Such people also infect, molest, assault, or murder people in their own countries and in the caravan.”
Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) rejects the scientifically-proven theory of man-made climate change, and supports debunked quackery known as AIDS denialism. At its 2015 annual meeting, Bloomberg reported, one speaker, a “retired heart surgeon from Seattle spent almost an hour arguing that HIV does not cause AIDS; rather, he said, the link was invented by government scientists who wanted to cover up other health risks of ‘the lifestyle of homosexual men.'”
In an interview with the Times she criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s most-respected public voice on the coronavirus pandemic, asking, “Why is he dictating care for 340 million Americans?”
Orient has called vaccine mandates “a serious intrusion into individual liberty, autonomy and parental decisions,” the Times notes, and has “resisted being cast as an ‘anti-vaxxer'” but “opposed the government’s push for all Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.”
“Her selection as a witness as federal health officials are trying to promote a vaccine as a way to end a pandemic that has killed more than 281,000 Americans prompted harsh criticism from Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader.”
Orient is funded by extremist Robert Mercer, Bloomberg added in its prescient January, 2016 article.
“Working with his daughter Rebekah, he’s spent tens of millions more to advance a conservative agenda, investing in think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation, the media outlet Breitbart.com, and Cambridge Analytica, a data company that builds psychological profiles of voters.”
Cambridge Analytica was the scandal-plagued political consulting firm that helped place Donald Trump in the white House.
‘Simply Insane’: Ex-GOP Lawmaker Shreds Trump Allies for Promoting Martial Law to Keep Him in Power
Former Republican lawmaker Charlie Dent told CNN on Thursday that he was in disbelief that President Donald Trump’s allies are now openly calling for implementing martial law to keep him in power.
While talking with host John Berman, Dent slammed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for sharing a manifesto that called upon Trump to declare martial law and then have the military conduct a re-vote of the entire 2020 election.
“Outrage doesn’t begin to describe what’s going on,” Dent said. “To discuss martial law, which I don’t think has been declared by a president since Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War is, simply insane. And what’s happening is, it seems that Donald Trump, you know, is trying to conscript people to help him overturn or steal an election where he didn’t like the outcome. That’s what this is all about.”
Later in the segment, Dent hammered the Trump campaign for making broad claims of systemic election fraud without providing a single concrete example of it in court.
“The only allegation I’ve seen in Pennsylvania is up here in the coal region, some guy was trying to get his dead mother to vote for Trump,” he said. “This is part of the wrecking-ball approach to democratic institutions… I never thought I would see attacks on democracy at home, like I’ve seen especially coming from a White House and from a president and his allies. It’s just completely insane.”
Watch the video below.
